Never has the phrase ‘get a room’ been more apt.

A very public display of affection onboard an airplane was a very big annoyance to the person seated next to them.

After posting a video of the PDA episode online, some netizens agreed with the OP, calling the behavior rude, but others say it’s simply a couple in love.

“PDA Final Boss”: Harry Marjoram’s post about PDA on a flight to Greece goes viral

According to TikTok poster Harry Marjoram, it all started onboard a Ryanair flight to Greece. The departure city was unclear, but Marjoram is English, so perhaps somewhere in the U.K.

He and his girlfriend were travelling to Greece, exact destination unknown, with each of them seated in aisle seats.

Image credits: Tiktok / harry.marjoram

The seatmates next to Marjoram’s girlfriend in the middle and window seats were “reacquainting themselves” with each other during the four hour flight, much to the dismay of Marjoram’s girlfriend.

On TikTok, Marjoram posted photos of the situation with the caption: “When my Slavic girlfriend, who hates PDA, meets the PDA Final Boss on a 4-hour flight to Greece, for the entire flight!!”

“Disrespect for your space”: The majority of netizens feel the seatmates were out of line

Image credits: Tiktok / harry.marjoram

Marjoram’s post has been viewed 9.8 million times on TikTok.

Although he doesn’t call himself an influencer per se, he’s trying to grow his 3,000 person follower base. He’s even added the Ryanair audio jingle to his TikTok post, in a seeming attempt at a sponsorship cooperation.

Since posting about the PDA flights, Marjoram has made subsequent videos about the comments he’s seen on his post.

Most of the people who’ve viewed his photos seem to support his, and his girlfriend’s, opinion about PDA on a plane.

People have called it embarrassing, disrespectful and downright rude. “It’s not even pda, it’s disrespect for your space,” one person wrote, echoing the sentiment of many others.

Others called for retribution: “I hope the couple sees this and reads the comments.”

Although there were a few outliers who made comments supporting the lovey dovey couple.

“Oh no, 2 people are in love, what if her boyfriend starts to think physical affection is acceptable in public? :(

In some countries, PDA is considered rude and offensive

Image credits: Ryanair

When, where and what is acceptable in terms of public displays of affection vary wildly based on where you live.

In India, for example, while PDA is not illegal, “obscene acts” can be considered a criminal offence with punishment including prison, a fine or both.

In many places in Asia and in the Middle East, showing public displays of affection is not practiced, and is considered rude, and an embarrassment for the person who has to witness it.

But over in South America, it’s a different story. Latin cultures tend to be very affectionate and ‘touchy’. Not just between lovers, but also between teacher and student, plutonic friends, and casual acquaintances.

“Many couples find privacy in public”: PDA is more accepted in Latin countries

Image credits: Unsplash / Tomas Horak

According to a story in the LA Times, Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, could be in the running for global capital of PDA.

The Times story says that: “Lovers recline — and entwine — on apartment stoops and park benches, in the city’s historic plazas and along its verdant boulevards.”

The reason is quite simple. As one of the world’s top ten most populated cities, Mexico City has, well, lots of people. The LA Times article says that since rent is so high, it’s common for young adults to live with their parents.

“So for a romantic moment away from nosy and sometimes culturally conservative kin, many couples leave the house — and find a little privacy in public.”

Image credits: Unsplash / Kristy Cruz

On any given day, the article says, in Alameda Central, one of the city’s oldest and most beautiful parks, couples can be seen kissing and canoodling on park benches.

One couple interviewed for the story, Jorge, 35, and Eduardo, 26, a gay couple trying to escape nosy conservative family members said being outside was more comfortable and accepting.

Which begs the question. Maybe the couple on the flight to Greece were Latin?

The majority of people who’ve viewed the video agree: too much PDA is just plain wrong

