It’s the kiss that people cannot stop talking about. Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson and her co-star in the latest installment in the Jurassic Park film franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, shared a smooch in public recently.

Johansson, who is married to SNL cast member Colin Jost, is sparking rumors with netizens wondering if she is cheating on Jost.

But the gossip was quickly quashed by knowledgeable netizens.

Share icon Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kiss on the mouth during premiere

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The cast of Jurassic World Rebirth attended the film’s premiere in London recently at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Johansson posed for photos together with co-stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, as well as with producer and the director of the film Gareth Edwards.

As they greeted each other, Johansson, who looked radiant in a lilac strapless sequined gown, grabbed co-star Jonathan Bailey and planted a smacker square on his mouth.

The sight of the two kissing ‘on the lips’ left the internet wondering what exactly was going on between the two.

Share icon “She is married”: Some netizens seemed confused by the lip lock

Image credits: Mike Marsland / Getty Images

On the social media pages of publications who posted the photo, some netizens reacted with confusion and suspicion.

It’s fairly common knowledge that Scarlett Johansson is married to Colin Jost. The two tied the knot back in October of 2020, so the photo led some to wonder, “Did she divorce the last guy?”

Netizens worried over the seeming lack of respect Johansson showed for the institution of marriage, with some saying they would definitely not be ok if something similar happened to their partner.

Still, others offered a more deep analysis of the moment, claiming to know quite well how human nature works, from the way they embraced to how hard the kiss was: “Those two definitely banged!!”

Share icon “Brits do it all the time”: Some say the kiss was just a case of cultural differences

Image credits: Joe Maher / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: cecilyskeen / X

Jonathan Bailey is originally from England where, according to some people online, kissing on the mouth is very normal: “Brits do it all the time.”

Replying to the Johansson-Bailey kiss, one person said: “The way they are kissing is of no shock to me. Then again, I’m originally from London. No one bats an eye in the UK, but I’ve seen people here in the States lose their minds over it.”

Share icon “You know Jonathan is gay, right?”: Knowledgeable netizens set the record straight



Image credits: enews / X

But the real truth behind the kiss is very simple. The fact of the matter is: Jonathan Bailey is actually gay.

In previous articles, Bailey has discussed his sexuality, saying that while he does feel like an advocate, he does not aim to talk about it just for the sake of it.

According to an interview from 2021 in the Standard, Bailey explained that “I’d say I’m not openly gay. I’m just gay.”

Share icon

Image credits: ChicksInTheOff / X

He said he didn’t want his sexuality to “become a commodity and a currency.” But he did say that he knew he wanted to be visible about his sexuality because “in all the territories that Netflix goes out in, there might be a boy somewhere that goes, ‘Wait, what?’ Which is what I didn’t have when I was young.“

For the people who know Bailey is gay, the Johansson kiss seemed like a non sequitur.

Share icon

Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter / YouTube

“You know Jonothan is gay, right?” asked someone, rhetorically.

“Jonathan is out and proud and it’s JUNE,” said another.

Share icon Steven Spielberg will return to the franchise for the latest Jurassic installment

Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter / YouTube

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

Jurassic World Rebirth is set for release in the U.S. on July 2nd this summer, just two days before the big fourth of July holiday weekend.

The film is the seventh in the franchise that started back in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s smash hit Jurassic Park. Spielberg’s film production company Amblin will partner with Universal to make the film.

It’s expected to open anywhere from $120 million to $125 million over the five-day holiday, The Hollywood Reporter reported recently.

Share icon

Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

The film takes place five years after the events of Colin Trevorrow’s Dominion.

The director of the latest installment will be Gareth Edwards, whose accolades include the film Monsters from 2010, and Godzilla from 2014.

Netizens who seemed worried about Johansson’s infidelity were quickly quashed by those in the know