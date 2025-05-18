Scarlett Johansson And Husband Get Revenge On ‘SNL’ After Infamous Crude Roast Beef Joke

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenge is sure sweet for Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.

The couple was able to hit back at comedian Michael Che on Saturday Night Live after he compared the actress’s v–gina to roast beef last December.

Yes, you read that right. The TV show is usually known for its rather unhinged jokes, but this jab clearly stuck with the two.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost jokingly lashed out at Michael Che for a Saturday Night Live joke from last year

Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty

During the Weekend Update segment, Jost and Che decided to swap the jokes they wrote for one another.

“Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt,” said the latter, which caused Johansson to come onstage.

“Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes, comparing your v–gina to Costco roast beef,” he continued.

The Avengers: Endgame actress merely deadpanned, “Yes, I remember that.”

Image credits: SNL

Image credits: SNL

The 41-year-old then recited the joke meant for him, courtesy of Jost’s quick humor, “I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never seen a human v–gina. Notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm.”

Jost subsequently chimed in and made Che read off the hilarious jokes about him being unable to take his hoodie off while having s–x because he has “more n–pples than a pregnant dog.”

Johansson played her part perfectly, simply replying, “Yes, I have heard that about you.”

Che had previously compared Johansson’s private parts to Costco roast beef

The entire humorous clip was payback regarding the vulgar joke Che made Jost read last December about his wife’s private lady parts when they decided to switch lines in their weekly sketch comedy segment.

Jost said hesitantly, “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” while the cameras then cut to the 40-year-old, who stood watching from the backstage.

Image credits: SNL

Image credits: SNL

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping,” he continued. “I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid… Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz!”

And while the SNL team did give Johansson a heads-up that there would be a “v–gina joke at some point,” to which the actress said she was “open” to, she was still “genuinely so shocked.”

Jost added that he “didn’t know where it was going, and then the graphic came up for Arby’s.”

The two first met one another on that exact comedy show, though they have different memories of what year it was, as Jost said he met her in 2006 while Johansson remembered him from 2010.

It was a moment that was “genuinely so shocking” for the actress

Image credits: SNL

“It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my first memory of him.

“He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

Johansson then went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac but split in March 2017. She was slated to host SNL for the fifth time, where Jost was present — and single.

It seemed sparks flew between the two as a couple of months later, they were seen having an intimate dinner in New York City’s Upper East Side.

They tied the knot three years later in October 2020 and welcomed 3-year-old Cosmo in August 2021.

Viewers were laughing hysterically at the segment

