Scarlett Johansson And Husband Get Revenge On ‘SNL’ After Infamous Crude Roast Beef Joke
Scarlett Johansson and husband sitting together on SNL set with world map background during a comedic segment.
Celebrities, News

Scarlett Johansson And Husband Get Revenge On ‘SNL’ After Infamous Crude Roast Beef Joke

Revenge is sure sweet for Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost

The couple was able to hit back at comedian Michael Che on Saturday Night Live after he compared the actress’s v–gina to roast beef last December.

Yes, you read that right. The TV show is usually known for its rather unhinged jokes, but this jab clearly stuck with the two.

Highlights
  • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got revenge on Michael Che for a crude SNL joke about Johansson's private parts from last December.
  • During a Weekend Update joke swap, Jost made Che read jokes teasing him about having "more n*pples than a pregnant dog."
  • The original roast beef joke compared Johansson’s v*gina to Costco roast beef, which shocked the actress despite the prior warning.
    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost jokingly lashed out at Michael Che for a Saturday Night Live joke from last year

    Scarlett Johansson and husband posing on red carpet with photographers in background, referencing SNL roast joke revenge.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty

    During the Weekend Update segment, Jost and Che decided to swap the jokes they wrote for one another. 

    “Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt,” said the latter, which caused Johansson to come onstage.

    “Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes, comparing your v–gina to Costco roast beef,” he continued.

    The Avengers: Endgame actress merely deadpanned, “Yes, I remember that.”

    Scarlett Johansson and husband seated with co-hosts on SNL news desk, reacting to roast beef joke segment.

    Image credits: SNL

    Scarlett Johansson and husband seated at SNL desk during comedy sketch, responding to roast beef joke with smirks.

    Image credits: SNL

    The 41-year-old then recited the joke meant for him, courtesy of Jost’s quick humor, “I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never seen a human v–gina. Notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm.”

    Jost subsequently chimed in and made Che read off the hilarious jokes about him being unable to take his hoodie off while having s–x because he has “more n–pples than a pregnant dog.”

    Johansson played her part perfectly, simply replying, “Yes, I have heard that about you.”

    Che had previously compared Johansson’s private parts to Costco roast beef

    The entire humorous clip was payback regarding the vulgar joke Che made Jost read last December about his wife’s private lady parts when they decided to switch lines in their weekly sketch comedy segment.

    Jost said hesitantly, “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” while the cameras then cut to the 40-year-old, who stood watching from the backstage.

    Comedic sketch on SNL addressing roast beef removal, related to Scarlett Johansson and husband's response.

    Image credits: SNL

    Comedian on SNL desk laughing during a segment about Scarlett Johansson and husband getting revenge.

    Image credits: SNL

    “Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping,” he continued. “I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid… Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz!”

    And while the SNL team did give Johansson a heads-up that there would be a “v–gina joke at some point,” to which the actress said she was “open” to, she was still “genuinely so shocked.”

    Jost added that he “didn’t know where it was going, and then the graphic came up for Arby’s.”

    The two first met one another on that exact comedy show, though they have different memories of what year it was, as Jost said he met her in 2006 while Johansson remembered him from 2010.

    It was a moment that was “genuinely so shocking” for the actress

    Scarlett Johansson and husband watching SNL on TV in decorated room after crude roast beef joke incident.

    Image credits: SNL

    “It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my first memory of him.

    “He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

    Johansson then went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac but split in March 2017. She was slated to host SNL for the fifth time, where Jost was present — and single.

    It seemed sparks flew between the two as a couple of months later, they were seen having an intimate dinner in New York City’s Upper East Side.

    They tied the knot three years later in October 2020 and welcomed 3-year-old Cosmo in August 2021.

    Viewers were laughing hysterically at the segment

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
