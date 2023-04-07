Few things get us more into the holiday mood than freshening up our homes with seasonal and themed decor.

And with Easter Sunday just around the corner, we still have time to lighten up our homes to welcome this beautiful spring celebration.

From bunny-themed table decor to Easter baskets filled with delicious treats, from handmade bouquets made from bloom branches to spring-inspired table serving, there are just countless ideas for you to try out. Below we wrapped up some of the most creative and simple Easter decorations that prove you don’t need much to welcome spring!

#1

I made a bunny, fern, and moss spring wreath for Easter.

EclecticEthic Report

#2

Easter felt eggs.

FeltHerbs Report

#3

artificial_hannah Report

For many, spring holidays not only mean gathering your family together but also opening a new chapter with longer days, more sunshine, and a better mood. But since it may be hard to make the quick switch from the cold season to warmer days, spring cleaning is a perfect way to sort out not just your home but your thoughts too.

Whether it’s decluttering, dusting, or organizing, spring cleaning refreshes the space you live in. So if you too are planning to brush off some dust right before Easter Sunday, we have some practical advice shared by Helen Youn, a certified KonMari consultant and cleaning expert.
#4

Made of real pressed flowers and dried plants: floral hen! Happy easter everyone!

Grombinna Report

#5

Our spring tree had such night lighting the other day. We change this tree for different occasions! Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, etc. The spring tree seems to be the household favorite though.

Desuisart Report

#6

dining_delight Report

Helen told Bored Panda that tidying up your home is not just cleaning. “It’s a special event called a Tidying Festival.”

The first step, according to Helen, is to start to think about why you want to tidy and the life that will bring you the most joy. “Often when people decide it’s time to change, they just want to have an organized and clutter-free space, but you need to also think about how that will actually impact your life - Would you read more as a result? Entertain more? Start working out? Think about all the things you enjoy doing that bring you joy.”
#7

dining_delight Report

#8

plumandcrumble Report

#9

Katyperry_17 Report

The tidying-up expert argues that by choosing to keep only the things that bring you joy, you will create a home that supports your ideal life. “If you’re more of a visual person, you can also consider making a vision board that reflects the space and the life that brings you joy to use as inspiration and motivation.” So, in reality, tidying up can become a much bigger endeavor than most of us understand it to be.
#10

masterskaya_bojakorovka Report

#11

athomewiththewilliams Report

#12

My mom’s Easter decorations this year.

Glasenator Report

The good news is that organizing your home doesn’t mean you have to spend money on buying extra things. In fact, Helen explained that many people even end up with more money after their Tidying Festival by finding lost checks, gift cards, cash or by selling items that no longer serve them.

“An important thing to remember is not to go and buy any organizational products or furniture because you likely already have everything you need,” Helen said. She suggests focusing on discarding first, but if you come across any boxes (large or small), you can set them aside to use later on.
#13

A weird Easter/spring wreath I made.

theemmyk Report

#14

Easter Island Head egg cups, made from clay.

AndyTwoPack Report

#15

purpleflowers.ro Report

For many people, spring cleaning is associated with stress, but it doesn’t have to be. Helen’s advice is to completely change your perspective on the process of tidying up. “This is a process about joy so don’t stress about how much work is ahead. Think of it as a process to reacquaint yourself with your own joy.”
#16

the_cyclists_abode Report

#17

churchviewvintage Report

#18

An Easter wreath I made.

BombelBeez Report

The tidying-up expert argues that there is no prescribed number of items to keep as it’s all based on what sparks joy for you. “If you feel you’re keeping too much, think about the environment that will bring you the most joy. For example, if you love plants, do you want to live in an urban jungle where your indoors feel like the outdoors? Or do you want to have a few in your home that serve as decorative accents? When you choose to keep only what sparks joy for you and discard the rest with gratitude, you can make your ideal life a reality.”
#19

My Easter home decor is ready.

OnGoodLuck Report

#20

Easter wreath made by blind mother.

nvrsleepagin Report

#21

popparkcity Report

#22

mi.mulberryfarm Report

#23

rockymtngardens Report

#24

suzannezinggstyle Report

#25

afoodnut Report

#26

starrgarita Report

#27

12 months of "Christmas" tree: spring/Easter.

riggletiggle Report

#28

ps_homestyle Report

#29

no.53.interiors Report

#30

anniblomqvis Report

#31

chataispolka Report

#32

My dad made a fairy garden for my daughter to discover on our Easter egg hunt this morning.

Wildwife Report

#33

partiesplusmore Report

#34

poparazzicelebrationdesigns Report

#35

emma_jaynes_ Report

#36

balloon_designs_by_caroline Report

#37

churchladycakes Report

#38

biala.szafka.agi Report

#39

emmasector Report

#40

sonnenseite07 Report

#41

florentia_center Report

#42

Grandmom put out this "bunny" as an Easter decoration.

KeepJoePantsOn Report

#43

gardenfanscz Report

#44

I made Easter felt egg ornaments.

FeltHerbs Report

#45

Easter wreath made from plastic eggs and a wire frame. Cost maybe $5 in total.

SheriffKallie Report

#46

I made an Easter wreath to light up our front door.

FKPuu Report

#47

Put together a little Easter wreath this morning.

puddlesthecrab Report

#48

grace_coats Report

#49

millydecorco Report

#50

karlakansascity Report

#51

SarahHorne1 Report

#52

rockymtngardens Report

#53

Littlepetalco1 Report

#54

claudis.home74 Report

#55

annililled Report

#56

interior_by_helena Report

#57

gaelled_co Report

#58

Making some Easter decor.

BashSomeNerds Report

#59

editademare Report

#60

the_mill_cottage Report

#61

provincialhomeliving Report

#62

marcepankowo.home Report

#63

vickyhellmann Report

#64

My mother: "I found this new website Pinterest, it's very cool!" 10 minutes later: Easter decorations!

martinas9989 Report

#65

teafortwo_fb Report

#66

cottonandash_interiors Report

#67

We do a piñata for the kids at the extended family Easter. I modified a store-bought Minion piñata into a 4’ Peep!

beattiebeats Report

#68

feltFairydoll Report

#69

birdseyeview97 Report

#70

Uniquewoolgifts Report

#71

dalilasallesgodah Report

#72

melinill Report

#73

homewiththeherreras Report

#74

My colleague complained that the small Christmas decoration I forgot to take down was bad luck. 2 minutes later, we have an Easter tree.

Kirkeee Report

#75

opgnovosel Report

#76

pina_lio_n_t_i Report

#77

peonylavender.al Report

#78

middlegradepages Report