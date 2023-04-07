Few things get us more into the holiday mood than freshening up our homes with seasonal and themed decor.

And with Easter Sunday just around the corner, we still have time to lighten up our homes to welcome this beautiful spring celebration.

From bunny-themed table decor to Easter baskets filled with delicious treats, from handmade bouquets made from bloom branches to spring-inspired table serving, there are just countless ideas for you to try out. Below we wrapped up some of the most creative and simple Easter decorations that prove you don’t need much to welcome spring!