To learn more about how Dystopian Late-Stage Capitalism Horrors Repackaged As Heartwarming Stories came about in the first place, we reached out to the group’s creator, James Foster, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “The group began as a ‘tag group’ on Facebook, which is a common phenomenon that allows users to tag other users' posts and content with the @ function to display a group name they are part of,” James explained. “Initially, it was a small circle of friends who shared an interest in dissecting the way mainstream media often portrays certain aspects of capitalism as heartwarming, when, in reality, they often reflect systemic issues that deserve attention and change.”

“It was born out of a larger and more comprehensive project called ‘Metapolitic,’ under which name I also run a Facebook page and a political theory and philosophy live-stream,” the creator continued. “As someone who has been engaged in political philosophy for over two decades, I have always been passionate about promoting productive dialogue that approaches conversation from a point of mutual inquiry, rather than the more common online style of self-righteous condemnation and pedantry. I have started several other pages and groups on Facebook, and [this group] is one such example.”

“Although it was primarily meant to be just a place to share memes and poke fun at irony in journalism, its growth has opened the door for us to promote our unique take on political discourse and online dialogue, and this is evident in our group norms, particularly the concept of ‘maintaining a spirit of community’,” James added.