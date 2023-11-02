In 2007, Stamos was furious with a Daily Telegraph reporter who released a video that "made it seem like [John] was on drugs, which was not true."



Naturally, he wanted to let everyone on the Australian show Mornings With Kerri-Anne know about his feud.



“This genius took a shot at me at the papers for being tired. And you know why he did that? ‘Cuz he has a small penis,” the star said. He also mentioned that, despite not sleeping much, he was still “funny as hell.”



Reflecting on his state, the Wedding Wars actor told the Advocate: I'll be honest: When I went on that morning show, I was drunk. Yes, I was on sleeping pills, and I was jet-lagged, but I was also just plastered.”



“And I never said I wasn't, but that whole Warner Bros. publicity machine got involved and said, 'Just say he was jet-lagged.' I said, 'No, tell 'em the truth! I was fucking drunk in Australia.’”