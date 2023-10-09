ADVERTISEMENT

As a hobbyist photographer, I regularly do some walking in cities, and in nature. This occasion was mainly for catching birds at Sárrét reserve area, in Hungary. These are mostly plains which are flooded sometimes, and there are fishing lakes and ploughfields too. "Nothing special."

On this morning, I decided to arrive before sunrise, to catch the first rays. I haven't counted on the fog generated by the lakes - and it was beautiful to see the whole area covered in mist. You can see this in the pictures, but it was much greater to be there and float in the red. Literally, everything was red.

The sad point was that there were almost no birds. This area was full of them in the past years (I caught some, but I have seen only 3 big herons and the same amount of ducks, and some small birds, some of them are in the post this was a herd of sparrows and tits, of course).

I suggest for everyone to walk in the morning and watch the sun rising. The most beautiful event in nature.