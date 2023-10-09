ADVERTISEMENT

As a hobbyist photographer, I regularly do some walking in cities, and in nature. This occasion was mainly for catching birds at Sárrét reserve area, in Hungary. These are mostly plains which are flooded sometimes, and there are fishing lakes and ploughfields too. "Nothing special."

On this morning, I decided to arrive before sunrise, to catch the first rays. I haven't counted on the fog generated by the lakes - and it was beautiful to see the whole area covered in mist. You can see this in the pictures, but it was much greater to be there and float in the red. Literally, everything was red.

The sad point was that there were almost no birds. This area was full of them in the past years (I caught some, but I have seen only 3 big herons and the same amount of ducks, and some small birds, some of them are in the post this was a herd of sparrows and tits, of course).

I suggest for everyone to walk in the morning and watch the sun rising. The most beautiful event in nature.

#1

Arrived To The Lake And This Was The First Scene I Saw

#2

Panoramic View Of The Lakes

Stitched from 4 frames. A weather front was approaching... Sadly the image is not perfect, and it was hard to stitch it even with these flaws.

#3

A Spider Web After Sunrise

#4

Calm Scene Right After The Sunrise

Could not identify the bird... so... "duck"

#5

Spider Web Before Sunrise

#6

Foggy Waters

#7

Before Arrival

It was not as colorful as in the pictures. It was much more...!

#8

The Path To The Lake

#9

An Abandoned Building Nearby The Lake

#10

Risen

My old friends, the power cables are of course ruining the scene.

#11

Fog After Sunrise

#12

This Is What It Looks Regularly

1 hour after sunrise

#13

Glitter Flock

#14

Sparrow

#15

Blue Tit

#16

Floating Islands

#17

First Rays

