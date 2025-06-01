“I’m Thin, And I’m Yellow”: Doctors Sound Alarm On Concerning New Ozempic Side Effect

The “miracle weight-loss drug” Ozempic, once hailed as a shortcut to shedding pounds without the hard work, is now at the center of an alarming health scare.

Dozens of Australians taking semaglutide-based medications—Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro—have come forward with reports of dr*g-induced hepatitis, a form of liver inflammation caused by medications or toxins.

Some patients were rushed to the hospital after presenting with symptoms such as vomiting, fatigue, abdominal cramps, and flu-like malaise—signs now associated with hepatotoxicity, and triggered specifically by the injectable compound.

“Imagine taking Ozempic to ‘get healthy,’ only to end up sicker than before,” a netizen said.

Australian authorities are warning Ozempic use may be linked with substance-induced hepatitis

The alarm was sounded when Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) —the country’s regulatory agency—confirmed it had received three formal reports of hepatitis linked to semaglutide use.

Many more are suspected to be affected but still not diagnosed, and testimonies are already being shared.

“I’m currently in hospital with medication-induced hepatitis and they’re positive it’s from the Mounjaro.” a patient said.

“Wegovy badly affected my liver and I had to stop. Fortunately, I didn’t end up in the hospital,” another replied.

Image credits: oprah

Experts are now urging people on these injections to undergo regular liver function monitoring, as even mild abnormalities may snowball into severe complications.

“Be aware of signs and symptoms on the liver. One of the issues of using GLP-1 agonists is nausea—and hepatotoxicity can be hidden in that,” Dr. Gary Deed from the Royal Australian College warned.

The compound comes with a host of side-effects which some believe have been glossed over intentionally

Image credits: mindykaling

Semaglutide was originally designed to help patients improve their glycemic control. But in March 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the indication of the peptide to help obese people lose weight and reduce the risk of cardiovascular incidents.

Ozempic works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, first lowering blood sugar levels and then combining a slowing down of digestion with a reduction in appetite to achieveweight loss.

Image credits: rebelwilson / lauriebaileyphoto

It comes with a host of side effects, which include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion/heartburn, and dizziness, among others.

And while clinical trials have generally portrayed the drug as safe, the public health narrative is shifting. These newly reported liver injuries are “a good wake-up call,” Dr. Deed admitted.

Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

Despite potential side-effects, it’s in the investors’ best interest to keep the compound as popular and trustworthy as possible. Many jumped on the bandwagon in 2023, when a study by Goldman Sachs stated that the obesity drug market was expected to reach $100 billion by 2030.

In recent years, the dr*g has become so sought after that Ozempic’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, has become Europe’s most valuable company, with a market value that exceeds that of its home country.

Ozempic was openly praised by several celebrities, becoming massively popular in the process

Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

Bored Panda has provided extensive coverage on the lesser-known side-effects of Ozempic, as well as the reactions netizens and critics have had to these discoveries.

For many, this isn’t just about poor regulation—it’s about an industry built on shortcuts and aesthetics, with celebrities acting as de facto brand ambassadors for a dr*g, they believe, is harming everyday people both physically and psychologically.

Celebrity endorsements at one point seemed relentless, and the compound almost as the ever elusive “cure” to obesity everyone was waiting for.

Image credits: mindykaling

For instance, Oprah Winfrey famously called the drug a “gift” in 2023, saying it helped her manage weight fluctuations no amount of willpower could control.

Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler, James Corden, Elon Musk, and many others followed suit, either openly praising the compound or making offhand mentions that, as model Hunter McGrady explained, hailed the advent of the “Ozempic era.”

“The party is over,” one user wrote. “This is what happens when people have been conditioned to believe you can take drugs for everything. That way you do not need to exercise self-control or practice healthy habits.”

Ozempic does note concerning side effects on his official website, including thyroid tumors, cancer, pancreas and kidney problems, vision problems, and potential dangers still not accounted for in pregnant women.

“Serious.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the newly discovered side-effect

