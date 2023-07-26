A very human realization that we often have later in life is the understanding that sometimes, the only thing left to do is laugh about misfortune, stress, and troubles. This is probably why even when consuming memes, ostensibly for entertainment, topics such as work and jobs are still so popular.

The “Double Shift Crew” Instagram account gathers relatable, funny, and perhaps painfully real memes about the daily grind. So adjust your office chair and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. If there is some experience or tidbit about the workplace these memes didn’t cover, share it in the comments section.

More info: Instagram