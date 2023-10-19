ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to a captivating journey where two worlds intertwine, giving birth to a unique artistic vision. In "Merging Moments," I explore the profound depths of meaning and form by artfully blending two distinct realities. Through the innate capabilities of my camera, I craft compositions that remain unaltered by post-production manipulation, preserving the authenticity of every moment.

My lens becomes a storyteller as I document my travels in Bulgaria, inviting you to share my perspective and immerse yourself in the rich layers of experience that this country has to offer. Together, we'll uncover the hidden narratives woven into each photograph.

By deftly harnessing the power of signs, symbols, and contrasts, I achieve a harmonious balance between perspectives and negative space within each frame. The result is a visual symphony that resonates with the unique energy of Bulgaria.

"Merging Moments" is more than a collection of photographs; it's a testament to the potential of double exposures. It reminds us of the incredible power held by diverse perspectives in shaping our perception of the world. Through this artistic journey, I invite you to join me in exploring overlapping realities, where every frame offers fresh insights and a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us.

1 hour ago

I think this one is my favourite, the way the flower and pole merge together, i guess you could see it as nature and humanity merging together or that humans and their population are taking over nature, either way its very captivating

