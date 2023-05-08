I'm not very good at drawing, but I've always loved doing it, usually in the margins of my notebooks during class or in homemade cards for crushes who never noticed me.

At the start of the pandemic, my friends asked me to draw their pets, because the results were hilarious and terrible. Ever since then, I've been making these doodles for you. Yes, you!

My handle everywhere is @lousydrawingsforgoodpeople, and I post on at least one platform every day. Sometimes the scribbles are about issues that I deal with, like body image, childhood trauma, and anxiety. Other times they're just inspired by memes or marine life that I think is neat. I hope they can cheer you up or give you a little encouragement if you're struggling.

And, here's a little reminder, if you're not good at something, but you like doing it, who cares?! Enjoy life, make stuff, and remember that the meteor could hit tomorrow.

More info: lousydrawingsforgoodpeople.com | Instagram

#1

FBI

FBI

As an introvert with social anxiety, just don't invite me anywhere. Invitations stress me out more than the feds. I wish I could insert that CSI Miami "YEEEEAAAH!" into this image somehow.

Ainsley Drew
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
42 minutes ago

CIA: Cheerfully Including Aardvarks.

0
0points
reply
#2

Super Chill System

Super Chill System

I saw this quote in a meme and it resonated with me. My nervous system is very extra, and I'd prefer a super chill system. (Wouldn't you?)

Ainsley Drew
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Lots of people feel the same. It's nervous, not nervyou.

0
0points
reply
#3

Why Doesn't It Understand?

Why Doesn't It Understand?

This is often how it feels when my brain gets in the way of my functioning.

Ainsley Drew
#4

Get On That, Brotein Shake

Get On That, Brotein Shake

I love the idea of a chad ghost reminding us to take care of ourselves before the afterlife.

Ainsley Drew
#5

Free Hugs

Free Hugs

I'm not saying hugging a raccoon wouldn't be dangerous, I'm just saying it would be worth it.

Ainsley Drew
#6

Let's Go On The Zipper!

Let's Go On The Zipper!

When my friend Jerry died, his doctor said, "Some people treat their bodies like a temple, others treat them like an amusement park." He definitely treated his like Six Flags, so I drew this as a reminder to enjoy life, body first.

Ainsley Drew
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
37 minutes ago

At this age, I think of my body as a landfill.

0
0points
reply
#7

What If?

What If?

Can you imagine?! Every day is an opportunity to be your own best friend.

Ainsley Drew
#8

Clapback Circa 1998

Clapback Circa 1998

I love outdated witticism. Nobody uses maps anymore.

Ainsley Drew
#9

Aren't We All

Aren't We All

Do ghosts work?

Ainsley Drew
#10

Beach Body

Beach Body

I hate the messaging we get in the warmer months. Honestly, the ideal beach body would be water repellent, sand resistant, and have a hard shell.

Ainsley Drew
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited)

And would not get sunburn ( aka pre skin cancer)

0
0points
reply
#11

Seagull Affirmations

Seagull Affirmations

Seagulls are terrifying.

Ainsley Drew
#12

Zoomies From Heaven

Zoomies From Heaven

Losing a pet is the worst. When I see shooting stars I like to think of my old dog getting the zoomies, or my cat knocking something sparkly out of the sky.

Ainsley Drew
#13

Names

Names

When I started therapy I learned that I had no idea what I was feeling, so I had to learn the names of my emotions.

Ainsley Drew
#14

Not Much Fun To Be Around

Not Much Fun To Be Around

My anxiety just picks random stuff that it decides to fixate on. If I could leave a negative review, I would.

Ainsley Drew
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I love the idea of being able to leave a negative review on anxiety.

0
0points
reply
#15

Yes! Your Body *does* Glow In The Dark! (Very Faintly)

Yes! Your Body *does* Glow In The Dark! (Very Faintly)

Body image is a tricky thing, especially with the pervasiveness of diet culture. Sometimes the best way to love and accept our bodies is to focus on the cool facts about it!

Ainsley Drew
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Our bodies are trying to keep us alive, through the winter famine. And we are so mean to them.

0
0points
reply
#16

When One Door Closes

When One Door Closes

Cats don't like closed doors. Or maybe they do because they use them as an opportunity to showcase their operatic skills.

Ainsley Drew
#17

Totally Okay

Totally Okay

Feelings about feelings aren't helpful. It's okay to not be over something. There are no "should"s. If you're still mad about something that happened a long time ago, that's totally okay!

Ainsley Drew
#18

You Are

You Are

Beavers are funny. One stick at a time, they just make their mess of a home, and I love it. Also, we all need to be told that we're doing just fine.

Ainsley Drew
#19

I Hope Keanu Reeves Is Having A Good Day

I Hope Keanu Reeves Is Having A Good Day

I have said this out loud almost once a month since I was 14.

Ainsley Drew
#20

Grounding Technique

Grounding Technique

This is literally a grounding technique that I've used. It works.

Ainsley Drew
#21

Giving Face

Giving Face

If you're frequently asked "What's wrong?" or "Are you mad at me?" you might suffer from the same visage that I do.

Ainsley Drew
#22

Fluffy And Alarming

Fluffy And Alarming

Small dog syndrome as a cartoon.

Ainsley Drew
#23

I'm A Mushroom!

I'm A Mushroom!

My friend Felipé said this one day and I identified. Also, mushrooms are rad.

Ainsley Drew
#24

Munch, Munch

Munch, Munch

We all have self-imposed cages of some sort. Hope your teeth are sharp.

Ainsley Drew
#25

Highly Uncool

Highly Uncool

A lil' reminder that being nice is swaggy af.

Ainsley Drew
#26

Company Loves Misery

Company Loves Misery

Something that's very important to me is letting other people who are struggling know that they're not alone. It's okay to not be okay.

Ainsley Drew
#27

The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us

I didn't see The Last of Us, but this is what I gathered it was about? That gentleman is very handsome.

Ainsley Drew
#28

More Resilient Than A Sea Cucumber

More Resilient Than A Sea Cucumber

Sea cucumbers deal with stress by evisceration, so I'm grateful that I just cry in a single-stall bathroom.

Ainsley Drew
#29

Yee-Haw!

Yee-Haw!

Having a mental illness is a lot like watching bull-riding.

Ainsley Drew
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Just hold on! and call for help.

0
0points
reply
#30

Flounder

Flounder

It's not a fluke, other people's opinions are none of my business.

Ainsley Drew
#31

Garbage Can

Garbage Can

Use the block feature when it's necessary. Also, don't check on your ex.

Ainsley Drew
#32

Mindfulness

Mindfulness

Well-meaning people suggest meditation, yoga, or going outside to help with my mental illness. When they ask me if I've tried mindfulness, this is what I imagine. All of those things are great! But they're not really the answer.

Ainsley Drew
#33

Others-Harm

Others-Harm

I saw this meme and immediately thought of my tortoiseshell cat, Maggie, who is all about inflicting damage. Hate is her form of self-care.

Ainsley Drew
#34

It's Just An Incoming Call, Not An Explosion

It's Just An Incoming Call, Not An Explosion

Every time my phone makes a sound, I get a big 'whoosh' of adrenaline, and I hate it. Not everything is a situation, brain.

Ainsley Drew
#35

Whoa!

Whoa!

Sometimes things feel impossible, but then you google images of flying fish and you remember that you can do anything.

Ainsley Drew
#36

A Mess

A Mess

Really, a group of iguanas is called a mess or a slaughter.

Ainsley Drew
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I'm going to call them a laughter. - because I can.

0
0points
reply
#37

My Dad Still Does This Every Day

My Dad Still Does This Every Day

I remember wondering why my dad, who has always been my hero, would do the exact opposite of what the box says to do. And then I realized it's because it feels so good. Sometimes rules are meant to be broken. Sometimes.

Ainsley Drew
#38

Posture!

Posture!

My partner sits like a shrimp when at the computer, so I drew this as a reminder for all of us to sit up straight!

Ainsley Drew
#39

*smacks Head* Lots Of Extra Features On This Bad Boy!

*smacks Head* Lots Of Extra Features On This Bad Boy!

My brain comes with some exclusive features.

Ainsley Drew
