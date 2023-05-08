I'm not very good at drawing, but I've always loved doing it, usually in the margins of my notebooks during class or in homemade cards for crushes who never noticed me.

At the start of the pandemic, my friends asked me to draw their pets, because the results were hilarious and terrible. Ever since then, I've been making these doodles for you. Yes, you!

My handle everywhere is @lousydrawingsforgoodpeople, and I post on at least one platform every day. Sometimes the scribbles are about issues that I deal with, like body image, childhood trauma, and anxiety. Other times they're just inspired by memes or marine life that I think is neat. I hope they can cheer you up or give you a little encouragement if you're struggling.

And, here's a little reminder, if you're not good at something, but you like doing it, who cares?! Enjoy life, make stuff, and remember that the meteor could hit tomorrow.

