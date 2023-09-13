I convinced 8 dog owners to bring their dogs to the Canadian Rockies to capture their love for nature and adventure!

12 dogs were photographed over 12 hours, with over 1600 captures at 1 glorious location in Banff National Park. This location was specifically chosen for the beautiful mountain views and how dog friendly it is!

Here are some of my favorites!

A note about having dogs in Banff National Park; please keep your dog leashed for their safety and the safety of wild animals.

More info: pawsuppetphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Little Peanut The Baby Chihuahua Mix

Paws Up Pet Photography
#2

Jasmin The Red Doberman

Paws Up Pet Photography
#3

Volcha And Leese

Paws Up Pet Photography
#4

Karma And Lenny The Boxers

Paws Up Pet Photography
#5

Tora The Rottweiler Mix

Paws Up Pet Photography
#6

Rose The Black Borador

Paws Up Pet Photography
#7

Pimm The Red Border Collie

Paws Up Pet Photography
#8

Cloud The Doodle

Paws Up Pet Photography
#9

Jasmin The Red Doberman

Paws Up Pet Photography
#10

Kona The Shepherd Mix

Paws Up Pet Photography
#11

Pimm The Red Border Collie

Paws Up Pet Photography
