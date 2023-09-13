I convinced 8 dog owners to bring their dogs to the Canadian Rockies to capture their love for nature and adventure!

12 dogs were photographed over 12 hours, with over 1600 captures at 1 glorious location in Banff National Park. This location was specifically chosen for the beautiful mountain views and how dog friendly it is!

Here are some of my favorites!

A note about having dogs in Banff National Park; please keep your dog leashed for their safety and the safety of wild animals.

