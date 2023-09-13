I Photographed 12 Dogs In The Canadian Rocky Mountains
I convinced 8 dog owners to bring their dogs to the Canadian Rockies to capture their love for nature and adventure!
12 dogs were photographed over 12 hours, with over 1600 captures at 1 glorious location in Banff National Park. This location was specifically chosen for the beautiful mountain views and how dog friendly it is!
Here are some of my favorites!
A note about having dogs in Banff National Park; please keep your dog leashed for their safety and the safety of wild animals.
More info: pawsuppetphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.