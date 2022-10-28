Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dog Saved This Boy’s Life (6 Pics)
12points
User submission
Dogs8 hours ago

Dog Saved This Boy’s Life (6 Pics)

TheStarWarsNerdette
Community member

This boy’s story has been constantly updated by his parents on Facebook. He received his first diagnosis of cancer when he was about 2 years old. However, he somehow survived. After David’s second relapse, his family claimed that their dog “knew when he relapsed.”

“Our dog, Chai, started acting up,” the boy’s mother said, “he was guarding David’s door! Every time I passed by, he would growl at me. Chai never left his side!”

Eventually, David beat cancer. However, this family never knew what kind of a journey they would go through. David’s mother claimed, “Chai had started acting up again. I told myself, ‘it’s just in your head.’ But, it wasn’t. It was cancer again. Chai knew!”

After a long journey, a new treatment came out where they removed the T-Cells from his body, making them able to fight off the cancer cells. It worked!

David got to go on a Make-A-Wish trip to Finland after this T-Cell Adventure. While in Finland, David’s stomach was hurting. His family assumed it was something he ate.

When they got home, they realized that it was, yes, you guessed it, cancer. He beat it once again.

While his sister and father were out of town, young David suffered from a seizure. He was rushed to the hospital. He had developed a brain tumor, losing all control of his right side, and also losing the ability to speak. Somehow, against all odds, he learned to speak and walk again.

He had beat it, again!

But, when Chai started acting up again, David’s family knew that he had relapsed. They found that they needed to take him to Seattle, Washington for a bone marrow transplant. That year, COVID-19 hit the United States, majorly changing their trip. The family ended up staying for 8 whole months when they were planning on just staying 1-5 months. He beat cancer, ever thankful to the woman who donated her bone marrow. He still does not know who it was, but he hopes to find out soon.

It was a long adventure, but David is alive and well, living with his family and his dogs, including Chai.

David and Chai

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Chai saves David

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Chai keeping David safe

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Finland

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Bone marrow transplant

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Alive and well

Dog Saved This Boy's Life (6 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
TheStarWarsNerdette
TheStarWarsNerdette
Author, Community member

Just a girl who loves Star Wars.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda