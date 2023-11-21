ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I'm Omica and I am a photographer from the Netherlands! I have always been interested in photography and dogs, ever since I was little. I got my own dog in 2019.

Autumn is my favorite season to photograph because of its beautiful and warm colors, which I love capturing in photos. Here are some of my favorite shots!

More info: Instagram | omicaphotography.nl | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

