My name is Omica Meinen and I've been photographing all my life. I got my first camera when I was 9 years old, then I mainly photographed nature. But that changed when I got my dog Beau, I took a lot of pictures of her and posted them on her own Instagram!

Besides photography, I also like traveling. It is one of my favorite things to do, and then also to photograph dogs is a dream come true! I recently travelled to some places to create beautiful dog photos. Here are some of my favorites! 

More info: omicaphotography.nl | Facebook | Instagram | 500px.com

#1

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

6points
Omica Photography
POST
#2

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

5points
Omica Photography
POST
#3

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

4points
Omica Photography
POST
#4

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

4points
Omica Photography
POST
#5

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

3points
Omica Photography
POST
#6

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

3points
Omica Photography
POST
#7

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

2points
Omica Photography
POST
#8

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

2points
Omica Photography
POST
#9

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

2points
Omica Photography
POST
#10

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

2points
Omica Photography
POST
#11

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

1point
Omica Photography
POST
#12

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

1point
Omica Photography
POST
#13

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

1point
Omica Photography
POST
#14

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

1point
Omica Photography
POST
#15

I Travel Everywhere To Create Photo's Of Dogs

Report

1point
Omica Photography
POST

