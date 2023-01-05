Man Is Divorcing His Wife Because She’s Late To Almost Everything

Although most humans are somewhat alike each other and share basic similarities like ten fingers and toes, one nose, one mouth, and two ears, it’s no great secret that we’re all unique individuals experiencing this challenging endeavor known as “life” for the very first time.

We make mistakes and have our own beliefs on what’s right and wrong; some people are more self-aware of their potentially hurtful actions, while others aren’t – the list could go on and on.

We can’t live by a book that’ll teach us how to do this all correctly because, well, it doesn’t exist – however, one thing we know for sure is that we long for connections, and most of the time, people have to reach a compromise in order for all of it to work out.

Marriage requires tremendously hard work, and while you cannot change your partner, there’s a big difference between a lack of communication and being taken as a fool, even when it’s only a question of being punctual.

You know what they say: “Unpunctuality is a vile habit”

“I’m divorcing my wife because she has been late for 90% of everything we have ever done together. Everyone we know is shocked and confused, but I don’t care” – this web user took to Reddit’s r/TrueOffMyChest community to vent about his chronically late now soon-to-be ex-wife. The post managed to garner over 29K upvotes as well as 4.1K comments containing mostly supportive words.

Guy is fed up with his wife’s unpunctuality, finally reaches his boiling point and files for divorce

The man began his post by clearing some things up – he said that he’s not having an affair or a midlife crisis, he’s also not looking for a younger woman, nor is he hiding anything. The thing is, his wife, with whom he’s been together for 12 years, has never made even the slightest amount of effort to be on time for anything they did.

The man and his wife had been together for 12 years, but never once had she attempted to be on time for anything they did

He made peace with it because he loved her – however, she somehow got worse after their child was born

Allegedly, when they were still dating, the waiting time would average somewhere between 15 minutes to an hour for the woman to finally show up. And he waited because he loved her. Then, after tying the knot, it got worse. And after their child’s birth, it ended up being a total nightmare, as she would constantly blame her lateness on their son. But again, he put up with it because he loved her.

The author of the post also offered some examples. For instance, the couple is currently looking at preschools for their offspring, and so far, they’ve been 15 to 30 minutes late for each meeting – and the reason is always her.

Their son’s preschool meetings, movies, dinner plans, hanging out with friends, simply getting ready to go on a stroll – you name it

There was also this time when the man really wanted to see a movie in theaters. The soon-to-be ex-wife wanted to join too; however, he ended up having to leave her in a clothing shop because he was going to miss the start of it. Needless to say, she was furious. Oh, and last but certainly not least, a few months ago they went to see a band that she likes and, surprise, surprise, they were an hour early because it was something that she wanted to do.

The poor spouse admitted that he’s simply tired. He said that dinner reservations are always a mess because many places are known to have very strict lateness policies. Plus, asking her to hurry up, even in the nicest way possible, always stirs up a conflict, as the woman tends to “flip her lid” the moment he opens his mouth.

Meeting up with friends, going to children’s events with their little one, and even trying to go for a stroll is a constant struggle of trying to get her to put the phone down and get ready. According to the post’s creator, he finally snapped last week after waiting outside for 20 minutes with their impatient youngster, only to learn that she had suddenly chosen to vacuum the house.

But the man finally snapped after having to wait outside for 20 minutes with their impatient youngster, only to learn that she had suddenly chosen to vacuum the house

His phone hasn’t stopped ringing since he announced their impending divorce to his formerly beloved spouse. It appears that the woman has already revealed the news to their friends and family, who have collectively decided that it’s their duty to talk him out of it.

