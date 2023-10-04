Disneyland Works Its Magic As Man Proposing To His Boyfriend Gets Proposed To Back

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposal marks an important milestone in a couple’s relationship: they are ready to say their big “I do’s” and spend the rest of their lives together. Naturally, many couples try to make this moment special: flowers, sunsets, the best of ‘90s R&B playing in the background. It doesn’t matter what the couple is up to; the key is to make each other feel important and loved. This couple sure topped that – unbeknownst to each other, they decided to pop the big question at the same time.

More info: TikTok

Disneyland is not only the happiest place on Earth – it’s also a destination for love

Image credits: sam.bishop.m

Disneyland is often referred to as the happiest place on Earth. Thousands of people come to visit it every year, making their dreams come true, and not just little kids eager to meet their favorite fairy-tale heroes. An astounding 19,000 proposals happened in 2022 alone, so it is definitely a destination for love.

Javier Lopez and Samuel Bishop Macias traveled to Disneyland from Mexico to spend three magical days. Little did they know, both of them carried a little secret hidden in tiny boxes – engagement rings, symbols of unity and love.

In front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, Javier got on one knee and opened a black ring box, proposing to his beloved Samuel. Samuel was overjoyed and started laughing as he too pulled out an engagement ring and got down on one knee. Their smiles radiated pure happiness; the love between the couple was evident.

This lovely couple, Javier and Samuel, accidentally surprised each other by proposing at the same time

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jennytuell14

Image credits: jennytuell14

The beautiful moment was caught on camera by a kind stranger, Jenny Tuell, and with the couple’s permission, shared online. Their love story gained 29M views, winning hearts all over the world. People in the comments were talking about how much Javier and Samuel loved each other and knew each other perfectly to plan such a thing. Moments like these remind us that love is all around us – be it in the romantic Disneyland proposal, warm cup of tea on a cold day or simply embracing a loved one and telling them “You mean the world to me”.

Another thing people noted is how supportive the crowd was. Why would they not rejoice at the sight of two people in love? Sadly, there are still plenty of those who are against same-sex couples. Luckily, at Disneyland, love prevails over everything – people in the crowd could not stop smiling at the sight of the lovers.

In the TikTok video background, Taylor Swift’s timeless tune “Love Story” echoed the moment, adding a melodious touch to their already fairytale-like proposal. Now every time they hear Taylor’s song, they will remember this beautiful moment. What Taylor song would you like to have playing at your proposal?

When Javier got on one knee, Samuel couldn’t stop laughing at the sight of his beloved and pulled out an engagement ring of his own

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jennytuell14

Image credits: jennytuell14

Love makes us humans crazy – in the literal sense of things. The chemical processes happening in the brains of new lovers are compared to a temporary state of madness. Lovers cannot sleep, their appetite is reduced and they long to be with the object of their desire, counting minutes until they are reunited again.

It sounds scary, but being in love has a lot of benefits, besides having someone to snuggle when the air gets cold. People in happy, fullfiling relationships lead longer and happier lives thanks to the support they receive from their partner. Couples who have each other’s back are more mentally stable and are likely to achieve their goals. Being in love is like having that one cheerleader who always cheers you on even when the whole world seems against you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being loved boosts our immune system and helps fights off nasty viruses. Partners also encourage each other to adapt healthier habits, reminding each other to take vitamins and eat healthy – even tasteless steamed broccoli is better when eaten in the company of your loved one. I think.

As they said their “yes” and embraced each other, the crowd cheered for the newly engaged couple

Image credits: jennytuell14

Image credits: sam.bishop.m

Great minds and hearts in love think alike – just look at the beautiful smiles of Javier and Samuel

Image credits: sam.bishop.m

Javier and Samuel’s heartwarming story definitely brightened the day of millions of people online – ours too. It is evident when two people are in love, magic happens. They had no idea what the other had prepared – all they knew that they wanted to make each other happy and loved, and spend the rest of their lives together. If that’s their beginning, I am sure their love story will never end. When routine sets in or things get tough, they will have this beautiful moment to come back to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have any romantic moments to share?

Watch the video here:

Comments were full of joy and support for the newly engaged couple