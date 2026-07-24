“I Almost Threw Up”: Disney Sparks Backlash After Posting Julie Andrews’ Glowing Portrait With No Explanation

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Disney left The Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews‘ fans fearing she had passed away after sharing an ethereal portrait of her alongside the caption, “Courage, resilience, grace,” on July 22.

It wasn’t until the end of the post that it was revealed the image was simply announcing a new project centered on the 90-year-old.

Highlights Disney's tribute to Julie Andrews left fans fearing the worst before revealing it was promoting her documentary.

Fans called out the "heavenly" photo and vague caption, with many urging Disney to rethink its marketing strategy.

The announcement comes as Anne Hathaway shares a promising update on 'The Princess Diaries 3.'

“I almost threw up,” one X user said in response, while another admitted, “I stopped breathing.”

Andrews’ last public appearance came in March 2023 at Carol Burnett’s television special. However, a positive update about her health was shared as recently as this year.

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Picture shared to promote Julie Andrews’ documentary had her fans fearing the worst

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Andrews smiled brightly while dressed in a beige sweater in the announcement picture.

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The documentary, featuring candid interviews with her as well as previously unseen archival footage, will land on Disney+ sometime in 2027.

It will be directed by Martha and Belushi helmer R.J. Cutler and follow Andrews’ life from her early days on the British theater circuit to her rise as an international icon.

Courage, resilience, grace. The definitive documentary on the legendary Julie Andrews is coming to Disney+ in 2027. pic.twitter.com/tnjufpGCQt — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 22, 2026

“Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer,” Cutler said in a statement shared by Disney.

“She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of generations. Most people don’t know the extraordinary challenges she had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film.

“To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, and to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish,” he added.

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Dude… don’t ever do that again I thought she died pic.twitter.com/ar8JNapDp0 — Fatine ✨ (@Palfatine) July 23, 2026

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While the actress’s fans said they were “excited” and “can’t wait” for the offering, they also advised Disney to “pick a better marketing strategy.”

“Why did you pick the most heavenly photo?” one user asked.

“I nearly fainted thinking we lost our treasure,” a second added.

“Horrible way to promote a legend,” remarked a third, while a fourth pleaded, “Please never do that to me again.”

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A fifth user, meanwhile, had a separate request for the Mouse House.

“Get Princess Diaries 3 going. We need Queen Clarisse!” they said.

Anne Hathaway recently gave an update on the movie

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Hathaway plays Mia Thermopolis, the granddaughter of Andrews’ character in the franchise.

In a July 16 interview with SiriusXM, she briefly deviated from promoting her latest film, The Odyssey, and spoke about when fans can expect the next installment.

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The actress, who is pregnant at the moment, said, “I’m busy making baby number three, and that has sort of taken the place of not knowing when exactly I can make Princess Diaries 3.”

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She also shared that the script the team had been working on was recently scrapped.

However, she added that the movie is still moving forward.

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“I can say I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we are moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on—we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one.”

Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) is attached as director, with Flora Greeson (The High Note) writing the screenplay.

Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures

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In an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway addressed the pressure to deliver with the film.

“If I learned anything from [The Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park.”

No cast other than Hathaway has been confirmed as of his writing. Andrews had previously expressed a desire to return.

Julie Andrews said she would be “happy” to be a part of Princess Diaries 3

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Andrews was asked about Princess Diaries 3 in an April 2024 interview with Today.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I am not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know,” she said, without knowing the movie would be confirmed in October.

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There she is…! A lovely new message from Julie Andrews for the World Parkinson Coalition, lending her voice to an important cause with her usual grace, warmth, and sincerity. We are SO happy to see her. pic.twitter.com/nqiiyfozrq — Julie Andrews Online (@JAOnlineNews) May 25, 2026

She, however, added, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one.”

Hathaway had also revealed that Andrews was eager to return as Queen Clarisse.

“I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she said in 2019 while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Health would not stand in the way of Andrews’ return, as per sources

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A source close to the actress described her as “incredibly fit and healthy” for her age in May.

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According to them, she is “doing wonderfully” apart from the “usual aches and pains,” which make her prefer “the comforts of home.”

Andrews is supported by her daughters, Emma, Amy, and Joanna, as well as her nine grandchildren.

“They are so proud of her and how she has spent her twilight years focusing on projects close to her heart and on her family most of all,” the insider said.

“This high-key looked like an RIP post,” a netizen said about Disney’s announcement

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Please don’t ever post like that for an older celebrity. It scares us pic.twitter.com/bEapzOm4Oh — Susan Hals (@susie_nerd493) July 23, 2026

Yall need to stop wiht these kinds of photos cause omg… pic.twitter.com/UnpyJUI1s3 — 🌸 さくらセラミュ🌙💖 (@sera_myu7783) July 22, 2026

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Me at first pic.twitter.com/LYw3HqoRiL — Buddy the Cat (@jaramac4) July 23, 2026