Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Almost Threw Up”: Disney Sparks Backlash After Posting Julie Andrews’ Glowing Portrait With No Explanation
Close-up of Julie Andrews looking directly at the camera, wearing a cream turtleneck and gold earrings. Disney sparks backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I Almost Threw Up”: Disney Sparks Backlash After Posting Julie Andrews’ Glowing Portrait With No Explanation

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney left The Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews‘ fans fearing she had passed away after sharing an ethereal portrait of her alongside the caption, “Courage, resilience, grace,” on July 22. 

It wasn’t until the end of the post that it was revealed the image was simply announcing a new project centered on the 90-year-old.

Highlights
  • Disney's tribute to Julie Andrews left fans fearing the worst before revealing it was promoting her documentary.
  • Fans called out the "heavenly" photo and vague caption, with many urging Disney to rethink its marketing strategy.
  • The announcement comes as Anne Hathaway shares a promising update on 'The Princess Diaries 3.'

“I almost threw up,” one X user said in response, while another admitted, “I stopped breathing.”

Andrews’ last public appearance came in March 2023 at Carol Burnett’s television special. However, a positive update about her health was shared as recently as this year.

RELATED:

    Picture shared to promote Julie Andrews’ documentary had her fans fearing the worst

    Julie Andrews in a glowing portrait, smiling while seated outdoors, sparking Disney backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Kovac

    Andrews smiled brightly while dressed in a beige sweater in the announcement picture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The documentary, featuring candid interviews with her as well as previously unseen archival footage, will land on Disney+ sometime in 2027.

    It will be directed by Martha and Belushi helmer R.J. Cutler and follow Andrews’ life from her early days on the British theater circuit to her rise as an international icon.

    “Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer,” Cutler said in a statement shared by Disney.

    “She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of generations. Most people don’t know the extraordinary challenges she had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film.

    “To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, and to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish,” he added.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing Disney sparks backlash after posting Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: xmagicx_

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the actress’s fans said they were “excited” and “can’t wait” for the offering, they also advised Disney to “pick a better marketing strategy.”

    “Why did you pick the most heavenly photo?” one user asked.

    “I nearly fainted thinking we lost our treasure,” a second added.

    “Horrible way to promote a legend,” remarked a third, while a fourth pleaded, “Please never do that to me again.”

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user reacting to Disney posting Julie Andrews portrait, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: nategreyyy

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user's reaction to Disney sparking backlash with Julie Andrews' portrait.

    Image credits: A_Huffstutler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fifth user, meanwhile, had a separate request for the Mouse House.

    “Get Princess Diaries 3 going. We need Queen Clarisse!” they said.

    Anne Hathaway recently gave an update on the movie

    Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway holding hands, a historic image related to the Disney backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

    Hathaway plays Mia Thermopolis, the granddaughter of Andrews’ character in the franchise.

    In a July 16 interview with SiriusXM, she briefly deviated from promoting her latest film, The Odyssey, and spoke about when fans can expect the next installment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Julie Andrews smiling at an event, sparking Disney backlash with her glowing portrait.

    Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores

    The actress, who is pregnant at the moment, said, “I’m busy making baby number three, and that has sort of taken the place of not knowing when exactly I can make Princess Diaries 3.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also shared that the script the team had been working on was recently scrapped. 

    However, she added that the movie is still moving forward.

    Julie Andrews in light blue pajamas with arms wide, a portrait that sparked Disney backlash.

    Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures

    “I can say I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we are moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on—we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one.”

    Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) is attached as director, with Flora Greeson (The High Note) writing the screenplay.

    Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway as queens, a glowing portrait from a film sparking Disney backlash.

    Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway addressed the pressure to deliver with the film.

    “If I learned anything from [The Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park.”

    No cast other than Hathaway has been confirmed as of his writing. Andrews had previously expressed a desire to return.

    Julie Andrews said she would be “happy” to be a part of Princess Diaries 3

    Julie Andrews looking up while seated, a glowing portrait by Disney sparking backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Emma McIntyre

    Andrews was asked about Princess Diaries 3 in an April 2024 interview with Today.

    “It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I am not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know,” she said, without knowing the movie would be confirmed in October.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She, however, added, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one.”

    Hathaway had also revealed that Andrews was eager to return as Queen Clarisse. 

    “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she said in 2019 while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

    Health would not stand in the way of Andrews’ return, as per sources

    A social media post with four images of Julie Andrews from various roles, an iconic portrait sparking Disney backlash.

    Image credits: TheCinesthetic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A source close to the actress described her as “incredibly fit and healthy” for her age in May.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to them, she is “doing wonderfully” apart from the “usual aches and pains,” which make her prefer “the comforts of home.”

    Andrews is supported by her daughters, Emma, Amy, and Joanna, as well as her nine grandchildren.

    “They are so proud of her and how she has spent her twilight years focusing on projects close to her heart and on her family most of all,” the insider said.

    “This high-key looked like an RIP post,” a netizen said about Disney’s announcement

    A social media post from 'alec' expressing shock: My heart literally stopped, in response to Disney's Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: ALECWUZH3RE

    A social media post from 'Flower Princess' with an exclamation: DON'T SCARE US LIKE THAT, regarding Disney's Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: FlowerPrins69

    A social media post from 'Áine' describing a strong emotional reaction to Disney's Julie Andrews portrait and love for Julie.

    Image credits: msainewaters

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    A social media post from 'Roxanne' anticipating the full story behind Julie Andrews, the voice of Sound of Music and Mary Poppins.

    Image credits: xanneonchain

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post from 'CoffieBunnie' conveying intense emotions and disappointment with Disney's Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: CoffieBunnie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from Rich expressing backlash about Disney's Julie Andrews' portrait post, thinking she had passed.

    Image credits: richallenGA

    Screenshot of a tweet from The Witch showing backlash after Disney's Julie Andrews' portrait post, fearing bad news.

    Image credits: tassintheswitch

    Screenshot of a tweet from USA247, displaying emojis and backlash about how Disney announced Julie Andrews' portrait.

    Image credits: caneswin74

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from flick, showing strong backlash with all caps text directed at Disney's Julie Andrews' portrait.

    Image credits: arcadianhalsey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from Cheshire Kitten, expressing backlash and fear over Disney's Julie Andrews' portrait post.

    Image credits: CheshyKitten

    Film Crave tweet: 'You scared the hell out of me' about Disney's Julie Andrews portrait backlash.

    Image credits: _filmcrave

    Poprocksicle tweet about Disney's Julie Andrews portrait looking like an 'RIP post,' sparking backlash.

    Image credits: poprocksicl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Adams tweet: 'You guys scared me! I thought she passed away!' regarding Disney's Julie Andrews portrait backlash.

    Image credits: FrostyBanjo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ohmymyhillary tweet: 'Don't you dare scare me like this ever again. My queen' about Disney's Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: hillary_lee_93

    Maxwell tweet: 'Don't play with us like that' in response to Disney's Julie Andrews portrait, causing backlash.

    Image credits: maxcockcroft

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user¹s reaction, sparking Disney backlash over Julie Andrews portrait.

    Image credits: Lem0nGunner

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And BP did exactly the same thing with the vague title. Shame on you for going so low for clicks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bad choice of photo. For a moment I thought it was Mrs Doubtfire.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And BP did exactly the same thing with the vague title. Shame on you for going so low for clicks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bad choice of photo. For a moment I thought it was Mrs Doubtfire.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT