To Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary, We Asked AI To Give Us Some Disney-Inspired Interior Design Ideas (27 Pics)
To celebrate 100 years of Disney, British home improvement company Vivid Doors wanted to bring you some stunning Disney room décor ideas that you could recreate in your own home. But there’s a twist: using specific prompts related to popular Disney films, they asked AI to create the designs to see what it imagined. And quite simply, we adore the results!
Are you ready for some Disney-themed room ideas for adults and children alike? Let’s step into what could be the real-life House of Mouse and delve into an obscure yet wonderful world where artificial intelligence and Disney combine to create something truly beautiful.
Moana Bathroom
This gorgeous bathroom combines nature and the ocean with all the magic of Polynesia to make us feel as strong as Moana. We certainly wouldn’t mind some recharge time here. You’re also welcome, of course.
The Little Mermaid Bathroom
We’re truly transported under the sea with this otherworldly Little Mermaid-themed bathroom. If Ariel even needed to bathe, this is where you’d find her. That’s of course assuming we didn’t beat her to it.
Aladdin Bedroom
The luxurious and dreamy ostentatious décor of this Aladdin-inspired bedroom wouldn’t look out of place in a 5-star hotel. A bedroom fit for a king (or sultan) like this would surely turn your house into a palace. Would you ever want to leave it?
Brave Kitchen
All the mod cons you could need with a touch of medieval. We love this Disney-themed kitchen with a Brave vibe. Cooking by candlelight isn't ideal, but it sure does look cosy.
Ratatouille Kitchen
This kitchen is so warm and welcoming. With lofty ceilings, rustic fixtures, and beautiful large windows, it's easy to imagine Remy and Linguine cooking up a storm with the sights of the Paris skyline in full view.
Tron Home Office
This TRON-themed home office has all the styling of the 1980s sci-fi classic, and you can't help but feel pumped and ready for action. Perhaps better suited to gaming than work, though.
Pinocchio Shed/Workshop
There’s certainly a magical feel to this shed, it’s easy to imagine Geppetto working away by candlelight. We love the twisted, hand-carved wood, it’s clearly a one of a kind creation.
Inside Out Bedroom
Full of emotion, this Inside Out-themed bedroom would make a super cool crash pad for any young teen, the perfect spot for creating more of those core memories. We’re loving the Bing Bong-inspired bedspread, too.
Toy Story Bedroom
Quite possibly the rootinest tootinest creation on our list, we love the exposed wood and bright colors of this Toy Story-themed bedroom. It’s retro-chic and subtle enough for young and older fans alike.
Encanto Conservatory
Didn’t know you needed an Encanto-themed conservatory in your life? Neither did we, until now. A lush mixture of traditional Colombian colors with modern stylings, it really pops and that sofa looks so inviting.
Beauty And The Beast Dining Room
If you’d like your romantic dinner to be a more formal affair, this beautiful Beauty and the Beast-inspired dining room is perfect. With lots of candles, ambient lighting, and regal furniture, you really can set the mood. Sorry, no guests are allowed this time.
Lilo & Stitch Garden
You can almost smell the Pacific Ocean and lush tropical flowers in this Lilo & Stitch-inspired garden. Small but perfectly formed, it would be great for entertaining even the most obscure of visitors…
Snow White Kitchen
If Cottagecore is more your vibe, then a Snow White-inspired kitchen is definitely where it's at. With quaint windows, hand-carved worktops and shelves, and homegrown food from the veg patch. We can't promise any forest critters to help with the washing up though I'm afraid.
Fantasia Living Room
If maximalism is more your style, this Fantasia-inspired look could be quite achievable with a few bespoke pieces. It’s cozy and fantastical all at once, a great place for relaxing after a long day where you can drift off into a world of music and wonder.
Cinderella Bedroom
A stunning and ornate room that would be a pleasure to curl up in when the clock strikes midnight. The muted shades and elaborate embellishments are a real treat.
Aristocats Living Room
A sophisticated Disney-inspired living room with that all-important Parisian flavor fit for a Duchess. This Aristocats living room looks like the perfect place to relax with a drink while listening to someone practice their scales and arpeggios on the piano.
Frozen Living Room
It’s important to throw open the palace doors and welcome in your queendom every once in a while, so we also asked AI to create some Frozen French doors for when you feel ready! We don’t sell French doors like this, but we wish we did…
Tangled Bedroom
Another bedroom that you’d probably never want to leave. This beautiful, almost ethereal loft bedroom could easily send you into a reverie of tangled thoughts and dreams.
Jungle Book Conservatory
This Jungle Book-themed conservatory takes biophilic design to the next level. The fabulous late 19th century-inspired Indian rosewood windows and elaborate furniture wouldn’t look out of place in a stately home.
Lady And The Tramp Kitchen-Diner
This cozy corner really lends itself to an intimate dinner for two. We can almost hear the romantic music playing in the background. Spaghetti, anyone?
Lion King Garden
We love the way the garden paving echoes the African plains and we adore the warm colors of the florals. Real lion (or lion statue, perhaps) optional.
Mulan Hallway
We just love the traditional Chinese color choices, light flow, and details in this Mulan-themed hallway. It’s simple and unfussy yet effective, creating an ideal jumping-off point for designing your own oriental-inspired entryway.
Princess And The Frog Hallway
Subtle Princess and the Frog vibes are mixed with a touch of 1920s magic in this beautiful hallway design. The front door is just divine, capturing the last of the evening light as the candles dance around the room like fireflies at dusk.
Princess And The Frog Kitchen
Who said that your kitchen cabinets can't be the same color as the walls? We love this Princess and the Frog-inspired kitchen with lots of greenery and the subtle gold accents typical of the Jazz age, we're certain Tiana would have no qualms about cooking beignets in this kitchen.
Coco Living Room
If Latino music is more your thing, this Disney-themed living room inspired by the film Coco might capture your heart. We love the traditional Mexican color palette and patterns, the unique light fixture, and the many decorative guitars. But which one is Héctors?
Wall-E Home Office
This office is monochrome and minimalist, light and airy, you can bet Wall-E is there somewhere keeping it tidy and clean (we know M-O definitely is). Limited distractions lead to maximum productivity.
Beauty And The Beast Hallway
With ornate chandeliers, a sweeping staircase, and plenty of gilded details, we can imagine ourselves as Belle every time we head in or out. A hallway fit for a princess.