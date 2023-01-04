Created by user Killmumger , it asked people on the platform: "What's the most disgusting thing you've seen someone do with no shame?" and during the month it has been up, it has received over 10,000 comments, many of which illustrate that there's much more gore around us than we'd like to admit.

Humans are a gross bunch. We just learn how to hide it. Usually. If we want to. But as this Reddit post shows, not everyone knows what behavior is inappropriate or is willing to go through the trouble of keeping it a secret.

#1 People's who use their kids to be popular on tik tok,youtube, instagram and other

#2 Change a baby’s diaper on a table in a restaurant, then get indignant when the waitress asked them to use the changing station located in the bathroom. You know, that room for poop away from where people eat.



Edit: apparently “people who put s**t where food goes” are a thing and they are both very proud of and very defensive about doing it.

#3 One of my employees was getting a divorce. The ex-wife changed throughout the years and became really mean. They had a dog together and he loved it. They agreed he would keep the dog.



Few weeks later, she says she misses the dog and would like to spend a few days with it. She asks to get the dog for a week starting Sunday. He accepts.



Monday, middle of the day. My employee received a text from her. It was a selfie of her, all smiles, and the dog, dead. She had the dog euthanized to hurt his ex (my employee). (Note that the dog was 4yo, healthy and ready well behaved)

#4 I'd interviewed a guy and decided to hire him but first, wanted to see how he drove so I suggested lunch, I'd buy. Off we went, took his truck. Kept it reasonably clean, drove proficiently, decent table manners. Good representative for the company if it ever came to it. So I paid and we pile back into his truck, me, foreman, another guy and as we're getting back (2 lane road country-ish), he swerved expressly to hit an armadillo and laughed like a hyena. We got back, my foreman glanced my way, and I shook my head imperceptibly. He nodded in agreement. So we told the guy we had a couple more people to interview (we didn't) and that was that. Occasionally still think back and wonder, why on Earth? An inoffensive critter and he went out of his way to kill it. Not our kind of people.

#5 A drinking partner I once knew was very much a "shock and awe" kinda fella. He would come out with the most insane stuff but was incredibly funny and intelligent. My opinion changed on the last adjective when he went to the men's room and came out with one of the yellow urinal cakes that help keep the p**s stench down. He put it in his mouth and ate it. to this day I don't know why he did it but it was just really weird and disgusting.

#6 MIL uses her own hair to floss… while at the dinner table

#7 The mother of my childhood friend would chew on the dead pieces of skin she peeled off her feet...pretty sure she watched Austin Powers Goldmember too many times.

#8 At a music festival, walking past a garbage bin, my buddy walks up to it to throw something in. He looks inside, bends in, comes out again holding half a kebab and goes 'look at what people throw away!' and proceeds to eat it.



E, you f*****g legend.

#9 Use kids as tools in divorce or child-support cases.

#10 I watched a middle-aged man take his shoes off and clip his toenails onto the floor in a waiting area at Logan airport. From the phone conversation he was having at the same time, it appeared that he was a mental health professional.

#11 I am an ER nurse. I have seen some disgusting s**t. I am about to ruin your mind. Seriously stop reading now if you don’t want to be utterly horrified.



The top tier of the cake came during a pelvic exam where a patient initially reported bleeding & that she may be miscarrying. Definite potential to become a life threatening emergency & something we take seriously.



Setting up for exam the smell permitting the room was DENSE. During the exam the doc noted blue purulent drainage (pus) and chunks of *something* that could be products of conception. We scooped out what we could for pathology, swabbed what we needed to for labs. The remainder was rinsed with saline & suctioned, took about 3 rounds to clear things up however the prolific pus production coming from the cervix persisted, so an abd CT & OB consult ensued.



During the remaining hours of this (surprise!) not-a-miscarriage work up the patient stated that her partner liked to “fill her up” with food products, including skittles & A SMOKED TURKEY LEG. Due to remaining *treats* left behind after encounters, a raging case of BV & some untreated STI this woman was lucky to walk away with an intact reproductive system.



THE COUPLE GIGGLED ABOUT IT LIKE SCHOOL KIDS. They did not give one single f**k about the risks to their own health, the level of unnecessary gross they exposed us to or the fact they were two women exclusive- literally no chance of pregnancy or miscarriage. A misuse of emergency healthcare because they were too dysfunctional & lazy to seek regular GYN care or utilize normal sexual enhancements. The people waiting for care because a potential OB hemorrhage trumps a lot of things, their amusement with their own destructive acts as we tried to determine what was going on, their blatant lying about presenting complaint, symptoms & contributing factors when we were just trying to help. Disgusting all the way around.

#12 Stayed at a hotel with swimming pool. One day i saw a guest shave her legs, cut her nails and scrub her feet in the kids pool. Zero fricks given

#13 Dip their d**k into a girls drink while she was at the bathroom. it was my first week in a new job and this chick used to work there before me. It was a staff night out and she was along for the ride since it had been organised while she was still there. She a bit of a c**t, I'll be honest. But thats still no excuse.



We started off in our pub, the place we all worked. And we are all about to head out when she went to the bathroom. She had put down her glass of white wine and one of the regulars that had been invited along pulls out his d**k and just dunks it right in. Shakes it off, puts the glass back down and then zips up. Everyone laughs. And it's mostly women working there, and they still all laughed at this.



The chick came back up the stairs, picked up her drink and thats when I became "the arsehole". I took the drink out of her hand and poured it down the sink. No one was happy. No the chick whose drink I poured and not any of the c***s I worked with who thought it was fine to do that to someone. C**t of not, you dont do that. So I didnt last long in that job as you can imagine.

#14 It was my uncles wedding day and his wife was just getting ready to walk down the aisle. One of the guests in the wife's family decided to stand up and show off his johnson. There were kids there and he got kicked out trying to play it off as a joke.

#15 Clean her phone screen by licking it.

#16 I was the only woman in an otherwise all male office, and we had one bathroom. We all took turns cleaning it, and I was fine doing my part.



Until we figured out that the reason it always smelled bad was because a 60 year old man was urinating on the floor (there was a drain) and not the toilet.



My boss said something to him, and he shrugged and said “my wife cleans up after me at home.” He was told his wife doesn’t work here, but it didn’t matter and he kept doing it.



From then on out I refused to use that bathroom, and started going down the street to the gas station every time I needed to go. Since I wasn’t using it, I didn’t have to help keep it clean and there was no f*****g way I was going to help keep that bathroom clean when a grown a*s man was literally peeing on the floor.

#17 Working customer service at Walmart I once had a customer take off her very worn, very smelly shoes and put them on the counter looking for a refund because the insole in one of them was coming apart. It was a brand we hadn't even carried in four or five years.

#18 A guy walked into the restaurant I was working in, tried to open the door going to the store room and realized it wasn't a bathroom. He then proceeded to pee on the door right in front of people eating at the table near it then walked out.

#19 I’ve worked in the oilfield most of my life. On a drilling rig there is four Crews. The crews are split in half seven days on crew and the off seven days crew. When we moved the rig both crews morning tower and evening tower joined together to disassemble the rig and move to new pad as know as well then we reassemble the rig. The whole bunch on the evening crew was wild, drank a lot and partied a lot. One of the guys will call him Dan he was always hard up for money and liked his booze…The safety man walked by with his dog and the dog stopped to take a s**t. One of the guys joked and said damn I bet you won’t eat that for $20 bucks. Still steaming he picked it up and In one swallow he downed the dog turd. 😂



On my momma the truth

#20 I saw this guy get up in the middle of a bus ride multiple times and switched seats. I noticed he smelled urine, and when he got off I noticed all the seats he sat on were moist/wet. He also took out a big tub of vaseline during the ride and slathered his entire face and neck with it.

#21 Pick little cotton balls or whatever it was from under their sweaty arm cast and eat it.

#22 Kid in middle school ran and dove into super long trough urinal, slid down it baseball style the whole length.

#23 I’m a hospice/palliative care nurse. I worked for a company that had med/surg home health as well. I picked up a couple m/s pts to get OT.



I go to this woman’s home to do some wound care. I knew when I pulled up that it was going to be a s**t show (pun intended) bc there were about 15 cats on her porch and going in and out of a partially opened window. On the inside there is twice as many cats. The home smelled like you’d think it would smell.



I go inside and she’s on a bedside commode. I offer to give her privacy bc I think she’s using it. She assured me she is not using the toilet, that she was only sitting there bc it was easier for me to get to the wounds. I’m like, ok, cool.



She has wounds on bilateral lower extremities so I have to crouch down to perform the care. Picture someone on a toilet with another person hunkered down and where that second persons face would have to be for this to work.



I take off the old dressings and start cleaning the wounds. That’s when I hear it. This woman starts pushing out a bm with my head right by her f*****g a**e! I stop what im doing and look up at her. Im in disbelief at this point. I just stare at her for a few seconds then ask, “are you really taking a s**t right now?”



B***h goes, “I don’t want to get hemorrhoids by holding it back. Plus I know you nurses are used to everything.”



I stood up and said I’d step outside to give her privacy. I called the scheduler and told them what happened and told them to never schedule me for this woman again. What a c**t.

#24 This is more funny than disgusting I guess, seen an older woman s**t on the sidewalk on Germantown ave, fall in it, then just laid there in defeat. It's sad looking back on it, but it was funny at the time for how random it was

#25 I watched an old crack head walk in the mall and s**t in one of the fake flower pots. Then tried to use the water fountain as a bidet.

#26 At work, I once witnessed a corporate executive pull half-eaten celery and a container of blue cheese out of the cafeteria trash, proclaim, “love me some trash celery!” and close her office door.



She made at least $150,000/yr.

#27 A girl I went to highschool with had a glass eye. She would pull it out in the middle of class and suck on it and it never fazed her. Traumatized the rest of us.

#28 Not quite seen (thank God) but a friend's husband will sneeze into his open hand, then lick it clean.

#29 I go to AA and NA. A while back there was a small time drug dealer who would come to meetings and seek out women who were in rehab. When these women would leave the meeting to use the restroom he would follow them and offer to get them high for a quick sex session in the restroom. Many of these women were in rehab due to the courts, from jail, or they were trying to get clean and get their kids back. Some of them said yes and almost all who did were found out and kicked out of rehab, sent back to jail, lost the opportunity to get their kids back. This dude was eventually excommunicated from all meetings across the city, like over 250 meetings kicked him out. That is such a rare occurrence but it was very much needed. I couldn’t give less of a s**t if he’s still out using. I never say that about anyone but he’s my exception.

#30 I was at a wedding. It was during the buffet meal, and the woman in line behind me was dipping her fingers in each individual food item as she put it on her plate. As in, food goes on her plate, her finger goes in the food on her plate, taste the food by licking it off her finger. Then get more food from the next serving dish, using the hand she'd just licked. I could hear her smacking her lips at each food item.



I told the catering staff they needed to replace all the serve-ware immediately. They saw it. They did. I'm so glad I was in front of her.



This was not pre-COVID. This was last September.

#31 At my old job we use to have units, and a bathroom in the office on the units, generally used by everyone (except one guy) for just number 1. We would cover if someone had to go off unit for number 2. no problem. This was a unwritten rule.



But there was this one evening shifter who would basically say F**k all of us, He was probably 5'9 pushing 400lbs. I think he would purposely go in and blow it up and EVERYTIME would come out, leaving feces on the toilet seat. Every single time we had to go and tell him to go and clean the bathroom because he left it dirty.



He would shrug it off until the manager of the unit went in and saw it and had to tell him. Never seen a healthcare worker so disgusting.

#32 Unarmed security guard at Walmart was wearing sweatpants and had his hand forearm deep inside scratching his d**k, balls, and a*s. He then removed his hand and smelled his fingers. After that he stopped an old lady to check her receipt and she ran away from him. He seemed unphased. On my way out he asked me "who would win in a fight, xenomorph or predator?".

His skin and hair was so oily it looked like he was covered in Vaseline.

#33 I work with this guy who has a skin condition, not sure what it is I don’t think even he knows tbh because he’s the type of person who will not go to the doctors. Anyway fair enough he’s got a skin condition where it’s flakey.



BUT he scratches and he scratches and he scratches and his skin goes everywhere and he does not care. He’s a delivery driver for the store I work at and the other drivers will come in furious because the dash board, the seats, the floor everything is snowed in with flakes of skin.



It’s got to the point my manager has had to take him aside and say you need to clean up after yourself. And has given him a handheld vacuum which he still does not use

#34 I saw a drunk guy try and pee between two people on the subway on to the free seat in the middle. Whipped it out and everything. Thankfully one of the passengers nearby was a tough middle-aged black woman who wasn't about to tolerate that s**t. Bless her heart, she taught him shame that day, and his pp stayed in his pants until he got out at the next stop.

#35 Was friends with someone until they decided to go rob a homeless shelter. They were bragging for months

#36 I can’t really say ‘no shame’ here since the person was homeless, but I was in NYC and saw a man eating a live rat on the subway. The way the rat screamed was horrible and I don’t know why he didn’t just kill it first if he HAD to eat it…?

#37 bite the head off of a lizard and laugh

#38 Okay, not like 4 days ago, as tourist in India, stopping at a highway for a pee break. Go to the toilet, take a p**s. On my way to wash my hands I see the dudes (not just one) washing their d***s in the sink. Had to just leave and use sanitary wipes instead.... WTF

#39 Saw a guy walk out of a shopping mall with a burger in a box.



He opened the box, took the patty off the burger, ate the patty while letting everything else fall onto the sidewalk in front of him, and then walked away.



That was over twenty years ago, and I'm still kinda stunned by it.



You don't often see pure sociopathy at play, but there it was.

#40 Back then when I was a lot younger maybe 19(f), I was at a party and some guys wanted to play a drinking game. Except it wasn't really much of a game, we just had to take a shot whenever someone else did. So my dumbass played this game and got really wasted and apparently threw up and passed out. I had a ride to the party but they also passed out. Next day, I woke up on the couch with a vomit bucket next to me and my pants slightly pulled down and was confused and felt like c**p. I had a guy come up and tell me that some guy tried to feel me up and take my pants off while I was passed out and that the "drinking game" was actually them making the girls drink shots of vodka while they drank shots of water so the girls would get wasted and then they could take advantage of them. He said some of the others there who didn't know about the game saw it happening and stopped them but didn't dare try to pull my pants back up. I felt so violated and freaked out and didn't realize naive I was and that some people are truly gross. Well.. I guess technically I didn't "see" this.

#41 A presidential candidate making fun of a disabled reporter!

#42 Unsure how this ranks, but I took over running a bakery a few years back.



Everything was fine until I saw a worker drop some product on the floor... then proceed to put it in a bag, tape it up, and put a label on it.



I pulled them aside and asked them wtf they were doing, and they replied, "5 second rule, we've always done it."



Needless to say, the dude was fired.



Makes me wonder, though, how many businesses have employees that get away with this kind of c**p.

#43 First that comes to mind, working at a casino, there was this one lady who smoked SO much, she complained the servers weren't bringing her new ash trays often enough, started ashing on her tongue. One time I watched her put out a cigarette butt on the machine, then f*****g eat it

#44 Visiting San Fransisco for the first time in my life. We were walking down a busy, crowded street just outside of the city center when I saw a homeless dude sneak into an open stairwell to pinch one off in the corner. I didn't mean to stare... I just couldn't help it.



Well. Homie caught me looking, made eye contact, smiled, wiped with his bare hand and flicked the leavings in my direction before wiping the rest off in his hair.



Thanks, SF. I hardly knew you.

#45 saw a customer at work sneeze into his hand full of change and give it to my coworker. i didn’t have time to warn her tho

#46 I was on a commuter train that broke down for about 20 minutes. Sitting across from me were a brother and sister, probably about 12-13. Their dad was next to me. The kids started licking each other's faces, then picking each other's noses. Dad was totally unfazed. Yeah. Had to find another seat before I threw up.

#47 I've seen many disgusting things in life. But one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in public; was a man digging in to his already exposed butt-crack and swiping like it was a credit card and taking a big whiff. The kind of whiff the Sunggle Bear (from the Snuggle fabric softener commercial) would take when the towels came out of the dryer.



I and several other people glared in disgust but he could not be bothered.

#48 Lady I knew made another man believe it was his kid because the bio dad was a loser.

#49 I caught my cheating wife arranging a f**k-meet with her lover on our 3rd year anniversary while she was sitting next to me on the couch, trying to figure out how she was going to make up a reason to get away for a little while.



When confronted, she denied it. Then I showed her the pic I took over her shoulder of her highly incriminating phone chat. She was just, "welp, guess I should head out now" and left.

#50 11th grade. Ms. Genet’s American History class. I watched my 6’ blonde crush peel the sunburned skin off the back of my 5’1” brunette crush … and f*****g eat it. 🤮🤢🤮🤮🤮

#51 I was on a train once, sitting across from an old man who was CHEWING A TISSUE.



He kept chewing and chewing, with his mouth open.

Just slurping and chewing that disgusting piece of tissue.



For half an hour.



I thought I was going to vomit.

#52 I was driving behind a car a few weeks ago, someone inside just wound the window down and tipped out a whole bunch of cartons, Costa cups, bags etc into the road without giving a flying f**k. Made my blood boil.

#53 Friend of mine once drank red wine from a Champagne flute. We shunned him.



Apart from that, a boy at my school would lick the water pipe in the urinals if you asked him to. The ones in the urinal, not leading to it. He also poked peanuts up his butt and then ate them.



Boarding schools. What can I say?

#54 I was living in China where every expat food item is expensive. We had some guest over one evening (US expats)and I purchased a brand new $10 bottle of salad dressing. He opened it, put some on his salad, then licked the whole rim of the bottle and put it back on the table. My husband and I looked at each other in complete disgust. Who the f**k does that?

#55 Victim blaming. "Jews deserved it", "Armenians were traitors", "black people are the ones who sold themselves", "she was asking for it", "Americans deserved 9/11" and so on and so on.

#56 Florida, summer, 98 degrees super hot outside. Lady pulls down pants in broad daylight and takes a huge dump on the sidewalk on a busy intersection. Pulls up pants and keeps walking

#57 Went on a date and the girl started picking her nose. Going at it like there's a big chunk she's gonna pull out. And wiped her hands on the chair. Glad we were at the end of our date. I paid the bill and ran as fast as I could

#58 Smoke electrical tape, the black plastic stuff. Rolled a small cigarette sized tube and 2 guys smoked it, lit it, blew out the flame, and inhaled over and over. They rolled a giant cone right after. Me and another buddy told them that we couldn’t believe they we smoking tape. They laughed and said they couldn’t believe we weren’t. Quite disgusting.

#59 I was having some bongs with a friend a year or so back and my step dad bought some friends over for some RnR. One of his mates who we will call Drongo asked me if he could have a cone and I then said that was ok. Drongo then rips his cone looks at me then proceeds to drink the very dirty bong water like it was a normal thing to do. Never saw Drongo again after that awkward encounter

#60 In college I lived on a hill behind one of the more popular bars in town. Thursday nights they did karaoke. My roommate had introduced me to a guy he went to camp with the previous summer. This guy was classic college hippie dirty. Didn’t shower, even after spending an entire summer (in the American south no less) sleeping outside. Would fart at any given moment. Participated in guerrilla gardening. The whole nine yards. Well this guy wasn’t much of a drinker. Preferring to sip on ciders. My roommate and I went to the bar and then he told me that garbage boy was coming. I thought well I better go ahead and get a bucket of beers in me so I don’t have to worry about this clown embarrassing me. We’re sitting right near the DJ booth. Garbage boy has had a couple ciders. I’m comfortably toasty thanks to approximately 1.5 buckets of beer. My roommate and garbage boy get up to sing their song. When they come back the DJ comes over to tell them good job or some nonsense like that and knocks garbage boys cider over. The Dj quickly apologizes and retreats. Normally in this kind of situation one would expect a person to do 1 of 2 things. Clean up or throw hands. Garbage boy chooses option c. Option c is to grab some napkins or towels and mop up the spilled cider from the table, wring them out into his glass, and then drink the cider as if it didn’t just wash over the 8th dirtiest table in town.

#61 Just seen someone not put away their grocery cart

#62 Had a dog I had to groom who was sick with cancer. I noticed she wasn’t acting right, I called the owner to let her know that I was concerned the dog needed to go to the vet due to her illness. The owner did not show concern instead she said “oh well, she will be clean when she dies.” Still haunts me.

#63 Worked in dentistry for decades. There are so many shameless gross things I have seen:



1. Asked a guy to remove his upper denture so I could check his sutures. When he removed the denture, it was full of food and whatnot that had been trapped in there. I told him I would put it in the ultrasonic to clean it, but he kept the denture and said “ no, no don’t worry about it” and licked everything off and swallowed.



2. Underneath the sink in the sterilization area, we kept the hazmat trash. This was where bloody gauze, extracted teeth, etc were put for safety reasons. Sometimes that bag did not get disposed of for days until it was full. So all that human material is sitting there festering. We performed a surgery on this woman’s mouth where a couple teeth were also extracted. Of course that was put in the hazmat trash. I don’t remember why, but she wanted 2 of the teeth back. ( I think she was going to ask her general dentist to wire them to the adjacent teeth in lieu of a partial or something. This happened in the late 80s) I explained where the teeth were and how nasty that bag was. She was fine with that and proceeded to dig around in the trash until she found those 2 teeth. She refused my offer of gloves because she wanted to make sure she could feel around and not miss them. I don’t know if I am explaining well enough how absolutely disgusting that was as I am still gagging remembering the denture episode.



On another note, I have an acquaintance who is a nurse who will not flush toilet paper down the toilet. She puts everything in the trash NEXT to the toilet- poop, pee, menstrual products. It’s not really wrapped up, just there. The smell omg the smell.

#64 Back when I was in high school, a couple was making out in the lunch line right in front of me… Worst part: one of their noses was running. I really don’t want to type the rest, but noses were soppin’ and they were NOT STOPPIN’



I left the line, traumatized. 🤢

#65 Blow his nose INTO HIS TIE on a packed DC Metro train. Twice.

#66 I watched in horror as my friend threw an entire stick of room temperature butter into popcorn