Have you ever found yourself desperately missing a brand or product that has been gone for a very long time? It might have been your favorite cereal from childhood, a beloved device, a favorite store, or a fashion trend that you never got to fully enjoy before it disappeared into the outdated goods. Whatever it may be, the idea of discontinued products that still hold a special place in our hearts is definitely interesting to look back at!

Anyway, recently someone in the Reddit online community posted a discussion about the things that have ceased production, but they miss them like hell. Feel free to share your own sentimental items in the comments area and explore 39 of the most popular ones collected for you!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Being able to afford housing on middle income.

prince-pauper , Kindel Media Report

8points
POST
#2

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread 24 hour anything

Edit: While I know it is significantly less convenient than places being open, there has also been a tremendous push for places to have an online presence/online activity. So many people will complain acting like their website doesn't exist.

And even though I do miss the ability to go to McDonald's at 4am, I can understand they don't want to deal with the tweakers and homeless at the time. But I still wish it would come back

Anotheruser193 , Julian Burgess Report

7points
POST
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Missouri, it was almost entirely people setting up full meth labs in our bathroom stalls. We honestly wouldn't give a caca if meth labs weren't prone to exploding randomly.

0
0points
reply
#3

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread The $1 menu at every fast food joint

king_nut69420 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

6points
POST
#4

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread When TV stations were about what they claimed to be about...

MTV
History Channel
Discovery Channel
Science Channel
TLC (The Learning Channel)
AMC (American Movie Classics)
ABC Family Channel
A&E

varthalon , Piotr Cichosz Report

6points
POST
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved when History channel actually aired history. Now it's guys fighting each other with chainsaws and aliens.

0
0points
reply
#5

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread The Blue Raspberry Sour Skittle. They act like it never existed but I know better

Chaosfreeze990 , JohnnyDDrake Report

5points
POST
#6

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Not discontinued, but Levi’s definitely changed how they made their jeans. They just don’t fit the same, and the materials feel very different.

Kozak515 , Patrícia B Ferreira Report

5points
POST
#7

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Physical items for music, video games, movies, etc. (this isn't actually discontinued yet but with the current trend it wouldn't surprise me if everything just moves completely to streaming in ~10 years)

Too many things are moving to digital where you don't actually own anything. All you have is a license to use the digital media. The last time I bought a physical game disc, the only thing it did was install Origin on my computer and provide a license key to download the game. My current car has built in Spotify instead of a CD player.

Maybe I'm becoming "old man ranting about change" but I'm concerned about how everything's become a monthly subscription service where the companies control what you have access to and can remove things whenever they want.

Phantom_Ganon , Shunya Koide Report

5points
POST
JelliTate
JelliTate
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This!!!!! A thousand times this!!!!!!!

0
0points
reply
#8

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread 90's nickelodeon. Legends of the hidden temple, are you afraid of the dark, double dare, pete&Pete. Etc.

Andibular , Anthony Quintano Report

4points
POST
#9

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread All my favorite tops that ever wore out. The fashion train just moves on regardless, you can never go back and just purchase the same awesome undyed linen blouse with the frog closures and Chinese collar, you have to start all over again no matter how much you hate shopping because walking around naked isn't an option.

willingisnotenough , Ksenia Chernaya Report

4points
POST
#10

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread The optimism of the 1990s

AaronfromKY , Melissa Askew Report

4points
POST
#11

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread $5 foot longs

Redictate , mroach Report

3points
POST
JelliTate
JelliTate
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to own a subway and this was the beginning of the end of it for me.

0
0points
reply
#12

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Altoids Sours.

Love them so much, still have some of the old tins I use to store random things.

-eDgAR- , weallliveinyellowsub Report

3points
POST
#13

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread My naturally produced serotonin

The worst part was, my f*****g body decided it would stop producing it when I needed it the most, adulthood.

It’s like WTF brain? Make me happy.

Brain: Nah, f**k off you don’t need this. Happiness dies at 18.

Conscious_Tear_7832 , Andrew Neel Report

3points
POST
#14

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Aladdin's castle. It was an arcade in the local mall. I was heart broken when they closed that place down. So many good memories as a kid in that place.

cromaden , spideylovescake Report

2points
POST
#15

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread We used to have a chain of restaurants called Souper Salad. It was just a salad bar with like 3 options of soup but it was cheap and all you could eat. I took it for granted back then, and now I miss it so much. 🥲

Gin_N_Soda , The Vegetarian Resource Group Report

2points
POST
#16

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread **Jello Brand pudding pops.** There is nothing else like it in the market, and anything that I have found doesn't taste the same. I just want my pudding pops back danggit.

RarScaryFrosty , Chris Larkee Report

2points
POST
#17

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread chocotacos ):

sinemon99 , Victoria Wong Report

2points
POST
#18

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread McDonald's all day breakfast.

francaisetanglais , Mike Mozart Report

2points
POST
#19

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread KFC potato wedges

bikinifetish , Willis Lam Report

2points
POST
#20

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread McDonald’s snack wraps :(

spoookyvampireparty , @LITTYLOHAN Report

1point
POST
#21

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Pizza Hut lunch buffets

23andm3 , Phillip Pessar Report

1point
POST
#22

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Good quality products that are designed to last

iligal_odin Report

1point
POST
rachel liddiard
rachel liddiard
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In appropriate image, this is from the holocaust. I mean what the heck editor, do a simple reverse image search!

0
0points
reply
#23

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Littlest Pet Shop toys
I've heard rumors they're coming back next year

Honeydew_18 , Tanja Mackenzie Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Vine. It was an awesome app.

IronHe , CNET Report

1point
POST
#25

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Nabisco's butterfinger BB'S.

Financial_Wear6520 , weinersltd Report

0points
POST
#26

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Ecto Cooler. When it came back temporarily a few years ago, I got some but figured it would be crappy like most nostalgia-bait food and drink. It was glorious. So damn tasty.

KingLaerus , Jennifer Boyer Report

0points
POST
#27

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread BIONICLE

KeepCalmSayRightOn , Conal Gallagher Report

0points
POST
#28

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Taco bell being cheap af. Used to be able to get 4 burritos and a drink for 10. Now its 20+

Edit: im aware of the app being cheaper. But theres was a time when you could go and get food for 5 bucks

Edit 2: the triple layer nachos was a personal favorite especially when they were $1 before they increased them and then discontinued them. I cry about it.

m0nkygang , Mike Mozart Report

0points
POST
#29

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Rice Krispies Treats cereal. I had it exactly once and it was magic.

Edit: You guys, I’m obsessed with the amount of people who also experienced this magic cereal and miss it. You are my people. ❤️

Angelicheezpie , Mike Mozart Report

0points
POST
#30

39 Discontinued Stuff That People Miss And Wish It Would Come Back, Mentioned In This Online Thread Lifesavers creams

Spazztastic85 , Visit the CREME SAVERS Store Report

0points
POST
#31

PB Crisp and Planter's Cheese Balls with the original recipe. The "original" ones they have now are total trash

mkicon Report

0points
POST
#32

The Verde sauce from Taco Bell.

-internetboy- Report

0points
POST
#33

Grilled Stuft Burrito from Taco Bell, and Pontiac cars

llcucf80 Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Miiverse on the Wii U. I know many people didn’t own a Wii U, but it had a charm, it showed what people were playing and their thoughts on it in the home menu

Average_citizen_ Report

0points
POST
#35

Quizno’s.

dubkitteh1 Report

0points
POST
#36

Sanity and civility in politics.

Derpalator Report

0points
POST
#37

I hate Bluetooth headphones and wish phones still had a headphone jack.

RevolutionaryAct5770 Report

0points
POST
#38

Gravity Falls

ElliotTheKind Report

0points
POST
#39

When Starbucks brewed 3 different flavors everyday. I am tired of pike place

bmaayhem Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish