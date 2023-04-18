Anyway, recently someone in the Reddit online community posted a discussion about the things that have ceased production, but they miss them like hell. Feel free to share your own sentimental items in the comments area and explore 39 of the most popular ones collected for you!

Have you ever found yourself desperately missing a brand or product that has been gone for a very long time? It might have been your favorite cereal from childhood, a beloved device, a favorite store, or a fashion trend that you never got to fully enjoy before it disappeared into the outdated goods. Whatever it may be, the idea of discontinued products that still hold a special place in our hearts is definitely interesting to look back at!

#1 Being able to afford housing on middle income.

#2 24 hour anything



Edit: While I know it is significantly less convenient than places being open, there has also been a tremendous push for places to have an online presence/online activity. So many people will complain acting like their website doesn't exist.



And even though I do miss the ability to go to McDonald's at 4am, I can understand they don't want to deal with the tweakers and homeless at the time. But I still wish it would come back

#3 The $1 menu at every fast food joint

#4 When TV stations were about what they claimed to be about...



MTV

History Channel

Discovery Channel

Science Channel

TLC (The Learning Channel)

AMC (American Movie Classics)

ABC Family Channel

A&E

#5 The Blue Raspberry Sour Skittle. They act like it never existed but I know better

#6 Not discontinued, but Levi’s definitely changed how they made their jeans. They just don’t fit the same, and the materials feel very different.

#7 Physical items for music, video games, movies, etc. (this isn't actually discontinued yet but with the current trend it wouldn't surprise me if everything just moves completely to streaming in ~10 years)



Too many things are moving to digital where you don't actually own anything. All you have is a license to use the digital media. The last time I bought a physical game disc, the only thing it did was install Origin on my computer and provide a license key to download the game. My current car has built in Spotify instead of a CD player.



Maybe I'm becoming "old man ranting about change" but I'm concerned about how everything's become a monthly subscription service where the companies control what you have access to and can remove things whenever they want.

#8 90's nickelodeon. Legends of the hidden temple, are you afraid of the dark, double dare, pete&Pete. Etc.

#9 All my favorite tops that ever wore out. The fashion train just moves on regardless, you can never go back and just purchase the same awesome undyed linen blouse with the frog closures and Chinese collar, you have to start all over again no matter how much you hate shopping because walking around naked isn't an option.

#10 The optimism of the 1990s

#11 $5 foot longs

#12 Altoids Sours.



Love them so much, still have some of the old tins I use to store random things.

#13 My naturally produced serotonin



The worst part was, my f*****g body decided it would stop producing it when I needed it the most, adulthood.



It’s like WTF brain? Make me happy.



Brain: Nah, f**k off you don’t need this. Happiness dies at 18.

#14 Aladdin's castle. It was an arcade in the local mall. I was heart broken when they closed that place down. So many good memories as a kid in that place.

#15 We used to have a chain of restaurants called Souper Salad. It was just a salad bar with like 3 options of soup but it was cheap and all you could eat. I took it for granted back then, and now I miss it so much. 🥲

#16 **Jello Brand pudding pops.** There is nothing else like it in the market, and anything that I have found doesn't taste the same. I just want my pudding pops back danggit.

#17 chocotacos ):

#18 McDonald's all day breakfast.

#19 KFC potato wedges

#20 McDonald’s snack wraps :(

#21 Pizza Hut lunch buffets

#22 Good quality products that are designed to last

#23 Littlest Pet Shop toys

I've heard rumors they're coming back next year

#24 Vine. It was an awesome app.

#25 Nabisco's butterfinger BB'S.

#26 Ecto Cooler. When it came back temporarily a few years ago, I got some but figured it would be crappy like most nostalgia-bait food and drink. It was glorious. So damn tasty.

#27 BIONICLE

#28 Taco bell being cheap af. Used to be able to get 4 burritos and a drink for 10. Now its 20+



Edit: im aware of the app being cheaper. But theres was a time when you could go and get food for 5 bucks



Edit 2: the triple layer nachos was a personal favorite especially when they were $1 before they increased them and then discontinued them. I cry about it.

#29 Rice Krispies Treats cereal. I had it exactly once and it was magic.



Edit: You guys, I’m obsessed with the amount of people who also experienced this magic cereal and miss it. You are my people. ❤️

#30 Lifesavers creams

#31 PB Crisp and Planter's Cheese Balls with the original recipe. The "original" ones they have now are total trash

#32 The Verde sauce from Taco Bell.

#33 Grilled Stuft Burrito from Taco Bell, and Pontiac cars

#34 Miiverse on the Wii U. I know many people didn’t own a Wii U, but it had a charm, it showed what people were playing and their thoughts on it in the home menu

#35 Quizno’s.

#36 Sanity and civility in politics.

#37 I hate Bluetooth headphones and wish phones still had a headphone jack.

#38 Gravity Falls