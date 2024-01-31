Flight Attendant Pressures Disabled Couple To Move So A Couple With A Cat Can Sit Together

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying on a plane can be stressful for anyone. But especially for passengers who are already navigating life with a disability, it’s important for airline staff to do everything they can to ensure a safe and smooth trip is had.

Unfortunately, however, that doesn’t always happen. After one woman and her husband had a terrible time flying home from a trip, they decided to detail the experience on Reddit to find out if they should have done anything differently. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers have left.

You May Also Like:

Traveling with a disability often comes with additional challenges

Share icon

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So when this couple was finally comfortable in their seats, no amount of pressure from a flight attendant was going to get them to move

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Andrew Kuchling / Flickr (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lukas Souza / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: MadisonCrescent

Later, the woman responded to a few readers and provided more information on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

About 1 in 6 people in the world have a significant disability

It’s easy to get caught up in your own little world while traveling. When you’re stuck in a long line at the security checkpoint, it can feel like you’re the only passenger who’s at risk of missing their flight, and it can feel like a personal attack when you board the plane to find no overhead space left. But we should really be looking out for one another when we travel, especially those of us who might need a little bit extra assistance.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 billion people on the planet experience a significant disability, and inaccessible and unaffordable transportation can be 15 times more difficult for those with disabilities than for those without. The most common types of disabilities are mobility and cognition, the CDC reports, and adults with disabilities are more likely to have obesity, smoke, have heart disease and have diabetes.

Despite the difficulties that those with disabilities face in their day to day lives, they often face systemic issues as well. The Pew Research Center reports that Americans with disabilities tend to earn less than those without, and many can find it challenging to get a job at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Markus Winkler / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Airlines still have a long way to go in improving their accessibility

While having a disability undoubtedly comes with some challenges, it in no way means that a person should be limited to where they can travel. As long as airlines make accommodations, passengers should be able to go wherever they’d like, regardless of any disabilities. But apparently, many airlines still have a long way to go in terms of accessibility.

Rebekah Taussig noted in a piece for Time that it wasn’t until 2018 that airlines were required to report the number of mobility aids that were lost or broken under their watch, and by 2021, they had already reported over 15,000 incidents. Wheelchairs are returned broken or malfunctioning to passengers constantly, and a 2021 survey found that, because of this risk, many wheelchair users have decided to avoid air travel altogether.

The experience of being on a plane can also be much less than enjoyable for those with disabilities. Going to the bathroom, for example, becomes a significant challenge when travelers need a mobility aid to get around, so many actually dehydrate themselves prior to flying to ensure that they won’t need to make a trip to the toilet. Transferring on and off the aircraft can also cause problems, as Disability Horizons notes that only 6 airline companies across the globe actually have suitable transferring equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Many travelers with disabilities choose to avoid the stress and hassle of flying at all

Boston resident Suzanne Costas says that flying while disabled is a nightmare. “I have to give up bodily autonomy. Risk being treated like a side of ham,” she writes for the Los Angeles Times. “Airline personnel — strangers with vague and questionable training — will lift me out of the Quantum and transfer me into the ‘aisle chair,’ a diminutive wheelchair used for boarding and deplaning.”

But Costas notes that flying with disabilities should not be a lost cause; solutions do exist. “At a minimum, airlines could be required to use universal storage cases to protect power wheelchairs and mobility scooters, or tie-down straps to secure these expensive devices in the cargo hold,” she notes. “But what would really make me feel included would be to stay in my own chair, to roll down the jetway and on to the aircraft, lock down in the cabin and relax.”

According to Reader’s Digest, the three best airlines for disabled travelers are United, Southwest and Delta. Meanwhile, Spirit and JetBlue were noted as some of the worst, mishandling wheelchairs more than 5% of the time.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever encountered similar issues while traveling? Feel free to share and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, look no further than right here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers shared their reactions and assured the woman that she handled the situation appropriately