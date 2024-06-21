Friend Shares She’s Grossed Out At Woman Cooking Near Her Cat, Offended When She Isn’t Invited To Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you love animals? How much do you really love them? So much so that you have to put up with the almost inevitable hairs in your food? If yes, then you’ll definitely be in solidarity with the heroine of our today’s story. If not, then perhaps you’d support her friend – or I should better say, her “frienemy.”

Yes, the user u/howcanibequiltyassin, the author of this story, once had the imprudence to post a photo of her cat in the kitchen on social media – and the result was another aggravation of relations with an old friend. However, let’s talk about everything in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post is a proud cat owner and she once published a picture of her cooking and the cat watching her on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: Nick Karvounis (not the actual photo)

However, her friend reposted the same picture with a puke face emoji and some snide comment

Image credits: u/howcanibequiltyassin

Share icon

Image credits: Rendy Novantino (not the actual photo)

The woman got offended and decided to not invite this friend to her next friendly get-together

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/howcanibequiltyassin

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Spencer Davis (not the actual photo)

She specified that her friend vowed not to eat at houses with cats, so that was the point here

Image credits: u/howcanibequiltyassin

This was a kind of petty revenge, but the friend got offended as well, so the author sought support online

So, the Original Poster (OP) once posted a picture on Instagram of her cooking dinner, and her cat sitting next to the counter watching her doing that. Nothing more, just watching. And how upset our heroine was when her long-time friend suddenly reposted this picture, with the addition of a puke face emoji and the phrase: “You can’t eat everyone house.”

In the author’s own words, this friend likes to blindly follow various trends on social media, using all sorts of popular and catchy phrases. Well, for example, “pineapple on pizza = monsters” and whatnot. And so, this time she used her own photo to illustrate the popular belief that a cat or dog in the kitchen is a horror and purely unsanitary.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, our heroine and this woman do not have mutual hatred, as it might seem at first glance. The OP states that this friend, “Rose,” has a lot of other good traits that make up for it, but in this particular situation she was pretty damn upset and offended. However, revenge is a dish best served cold. And with some cat hair… Sorry, just kidding.

So, when the original poster recently gathered her friends for a small get-together to show off her new Le Creuset cookware and treat them to food prepared with its help, Rose didn’t receive an invitation. And when she got indignant in a personal conversation about this, she received a reasonable answer that she had previously written that she’d not eat in houses where there were cats. Petty revenge has been served!

Share icon

Image credits: Laura Chouette (not the actual photo)

Well, seriously, the presence of animals in the kitchen while preparing food, even when they are just running around, is indeed perceived by many people as a red flag against eating food prepared in that kitchen. For example, the heroine of similar story of ours even left the family Thanksgiving dinner after seeing her sister’s dog in the kitchen. But to what extent are these fears justified?

“Foodborne illness can be any illness that is transmitted to people through food,” says the dedicated article on the Michigan State University official website. “There is a misconception out there that foodborne illnesses are not easily spread. Some examples of illnesses that are easy to spread and can be transmitted through food include salmonella, E. coli, norovirus and many others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These germs can easily be passed from animals to people and then to other people. This often happens when an infected person contaminates the food or drink of a healthy person, and this is why it is important to keep animals out of the kitchen (no matter how cute and loved they are),” the article claims. And the experts from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also strongly recommend keeping animals – even the loveliest ones – out of the kitchen while cooking.

At the same time, most people in the comments to the original post are pretty convinced that if the cat sits on a separate stool, far from the food preparation area, then there’s nothing to be afraid of, and Rose was simply offended that she wasn’t invited to the shindig. “If she feels that way about cats, why would she even want to come?” one of the commenters wondered. “Your dinner guest list is your decision,” another person added.

And, probably, the greatest interest among commenters was that very Le Creuset cookware – at least, I counted more than a dozen questions about color, price and other characteristics. As for the mutual behavior of the two women, one of the folks in the comments just aptly noted that they both behaved more like they’re in high school. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this all?

The experts claim that animals should be outside the kitchen while cooking, but the commenters thought that the dinner guest list is the host’s matter

ADVERTISEMENT