Family Drama Ensues After Woman Ditches Family Thanksgiving Dinner Because Of Her Sister’s Dog Who Sheds A Lot

The history of mankind knows many touching and inspiring stories of interaction between people and dogs. Brave Balto, delivering a vaccine to a remote town engulfed by an epidemic… Devoted Hachiko, waiting for years at the train station for his late master… Forget it – the tale we’re about to tell you has nothing to do with them.

Yes, just imagine, there are people in this world who do not like dogs. Usually such people dote on cats, but they do not appear in this story, so just disregard that – dogophobes exist. And usually they don’t like dogs because of their hair. Of course, when a dog sheds, especially if the dog is big, then this hair is found literally everywhere, for example, in your food.

And that’s exactly why u/One_Procedure8627, the author of this popular tale in the AITA Reddit community, doesn’t like dogs. The story, by the way, has already gained around 7.5K upvotes and over 2.2K different comments in just a few days, and most of the people supported the author.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post doesn’t like dogs for their hair in her food when they shed a lot

Image credits: Dennis Matheson (not the actual photo)

So, the author of the post immediately admits that she does not like dogs, and this is because of their hair. For example, like her younger sister’s dog, who sheds so much that it is absolutely impossible to be in the house because the hair is evenly distributed over clothes, furniture and dishes. Not all people feel good about dog hair sandwiches, for example, so the Original Poster’s feelings can be easily understood.

Image credits: One_Procedure8627

The author’s sister has a dog and everything she cooks contains the hair, so the author tries to avoid her cooking

However, the OP’s sister, on the contrary, claims that her world revolves around her doggo, so there have even been small conflicts between the women several times over the pet. The author of the post honestly states that she just has an issue when it affects her, so she tries to avoid contact with her sister’s pet as much as possible. Until last Thanksgiving, she succeeded…

Image credits: One_Procedure8627

When the woman came to her mom’s house for Thanksgiving, she discovered that the dog was in the kitchen while her relatives were cooking

According to the OP, she and her sister agreed to celebrate Thanksgiving together at their parents’ house, but our heroine asked her mother in advance to warn her sister not to take the dog with her, or at least not let her into the kitchen. The OP has seen dog hair in her sister’s meals several times before, so now she just doesn’t eat anything she makes. How surprised and indignant she was when, having arrived at her mom’s house, she saw that cooking was in full swing – and that very dog was trotting through the kitchen.

Image credits: One_Procedure8627

The woman was outraged and declared that she would not eat anything that was cooked that day. Her sister said that she was simply blowing things out of proportion, and that many people don’t mind eating food prepared where dogs are nearby. The OP retorted sharply that she is not one of those people.

Image credits: One_Procedure8627

In the heat of an argument, the woman decided to leave and ordered some Chinese food at home

Word for word, a family drama broke out, and our heroine finally decided to go home. She left the pies she had brought with her and simply ordered Chinese food. As the OP admits, all evening her phone was blowing up with calls and messages from relatives who claimed that she should have just dealt with it. But she still stuck to her own opinion.

Image credits: David Lee (not the actual photo)

People in the comments sided with the author, yet some of them stated that she should be less dramatic to stay on good terms with her relatives

Needless to say, most of the people in the comments (apart from some especially dedicated dog lovers) supported the Original Poster, while noting that her sister’s dog is not properly groomed either. Anyway, like the commenters say, the OP’s point of view is understandable, and it just sounds like her sister has a messy house.

Of course, some commenters condemned the OP for being pretty dramatic and stated that her family relationships will do better if she still finds a common language with them about her phobia. According to some people, our heroine just needed to communicate better with her relatives, so as not to end up with a holiday ruined for both them and herself.

Image credits: Kathleen Tyler Conklin (not the actual photo)

If you have already made up your own mind about who is right and who’s not in this situation, then we’re already looking forward to your comments right below the post. And if you have ever experienced something similar as well, please feel free to tell your own story here.