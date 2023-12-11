ADVERTISEMENT

What if? What if we lived in a world where the average-sized panda is two buildings tall? What if cats, bunnies, and all of the animals were 10 times bigger? Well, the whole world might be a bit of a stretch, but there is such a scenario imagined in the streets of Hong Kong.

Tommy Fung is a graphic designer and photographer known for his whimsical surreal image alterations where he reimagines daily scenes with enlarged out-of-place objects. This time we wanted to share the animal edition of his works, showing how our lives would be impacted by giant cats, dogs, and more.

More info: surrealhk.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

