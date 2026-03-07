🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

In this poll, we prepared 26 things that many kids have done before, without realizing just how popular they might actually be. Jump into the nostalgia, vote on how many of these things sound familiar to you, and compare your results!

Kids make up all sorts of weird things. Sometimes they’re trying to imitate the adults in their circles, while other times, it’s just their imagination and sense of discovery taking over. It always leads to hilarious and somewhat relatable results. But what if all those quirky things that you thought were unique to you weren’t so rare after all?

#1 For me, the best way to get rid of the itch from a bug bite is pressing an “x” into it with my fingernail. I used to think that I was the only one who did this!

#2 I would get scared of the dark, so when I had to turn the lights off, I would sprint back to bed before the monsters could catch me.

#3 When I walked on paved pathways, I would always avoid the cracks, like it’s the longest casual game of hopscotch, but without the hops.

#4 Something about the fridge light used to be such a mystery! As a kid, I would sometimes try to close the fridge so slowly that I could still see the light turn off through the crack.

#5 As a kid, I would use the cap of a plastic bottle as the tiniest drinking glass, acting like it was a fancy cup.

#6 I remember using the soda machine to mix up all the flavors and feeling like I was a food scientist about to discover the greatest sugar-pumped drink of all time.

#7 When having any stick-shaped snacks with my friends, we would copy the adults that we saw smoking, as if those pretzel sticks were cigarettes.

#8 When I had one of those ballpoint pens that could change colors, I would try to push down on all the colors to see if I could somehow write with all of them at once.

#9 My mom used to have one of those claw clips for her hair, and I would clamp it on my mouth to see if it hurt. Obviously, it did! And I would do it again next time.

#10 As a kid, I kept trying to force two magnets together, with the same poles, seeing if I could somehow make them stick together.

#11 I remember I would talk into our electric fan because it would make me sound more like a robot. It was the original voice modulator.

#12 Sometimes I would play a game where I wasn’t allowed to touch the floor. I would jump around on furniture, trying to get from one place to another, causing a ruckus. Sometimes I’d imagine the floor was an ocean full of sharks, other times it’d be hot lava.

#13 When I was in a bus or a car on a rainy day, I’d watch the raindrops on the window and imagine that they were racing down to the bottom. I’d usually pick a favorite and root for them too!

#14 When my parents would take me to a body of water, I’d sometimes take a small handful of stones and throw all of them in at once, and look at how all the different ripples would interact and fade out.

#15 I’m sure the guys will get me… Finding a good stick outside was akin to finding treasure. It could be a sword, a wizard's staff, a friend, or a foe. The possibilities are endless!

#16 When the weather was cold, and you could see your breath condensing in the air, I’d sometimes imagine I was a mythical creature bringing smoke or frost on the world.

#17 I would constantly use anything cylindrical, like the cardboard tube of a paper towel roll, as a megaphone or trumpet. Needless to say, I was a loud kid…

#18 I remember trying to use my bendy ruler as a catapult in class, thinking I was pretty clever, before finding out that many other kids had done the exact same thing.

#19 As a kid, whenever I would get a lollipop, I would get this urge to count how many licks it would take to get to the middle. I attempted it a few times, but I would always lose count and give up.

#20 I would often say some gibberish while around others, and act like I said something profound in a different language. I remember feeling sooo clever.

#21 For some reason, I found getting dizzy one of the most fun activities. I would spin in circles on the office chair in our home and then attempt to stay upright when walking around the house.

#22 Whenever mom would be baking something, I’d always find a way to dip my fingers into the raw batter. It was always too hard to resist the gooey texture and sweetness.

#23 I used to draw little faces on some of my fingers and play with them. I thought I was so quirky and original. I even thought that someone must’ve spilled the beans on my secret when I saw other kids do it in class.

#24 I remember smearing my hand with liquid glue multiple times as a kid, because it would be so satisfying pulling it off once it dried. I’d try to do it all in one piece, but it would rarely work out that way.

#25 When showering as a kid, I’d style my wet hair with shampoo. I used to do a mohawk all the time, feeling like the coolest chump in shower town. Shame it wouldn’t hold after rinsing.

#26 I would put all kinds of foods on my fingers, acting like they were accessories or extensions of my hands. I vividly remember putting those cone-shaped chips on my fingertips and acting like a witch with long, sharp nails, then trying to scare my siblings.