Kids make up all sorts of weird things. Sometimes they’re trying to imitate the adults in their circles, while other times, it’s just their imagination and sense of discovery taking over. It always leads to hilarious and somewhat relatable results. But what if all those quirky things that you thought were unique to you weren’t so rare after all?

In this poll, we prepared 26 things that many kids have done before, without realizing just how popular they might actually be. Jump into the nostalgia, vote on how many of these things sound familiar to you, and compare your results!

#1

For me, the best way to get rid of the itch from a bug bite is pressing an “x” into it with my fingernail. I used to think that I was the only one who did this!

Close-up of a mosquito biting skin, capturing a common childhood experience many thought was unique to them.

Jimmy Chan Report

With the After Bite sting.

    #2

    I would get scared of the dark, so when I had to turn the lights off, I would sprint back to bed before the monsters could catch me.

    A dimly lit bedroom with a bedside lamp glowing, evoking childhood memories and nostalgic moments.

    Dorran Report

    I always felt being chased down the hallway in a mad dash to turn on the nearest light. I hate the dark. I'm phobic of going blind, I think, and not knowing what's around me. I haven't slept in the dark in many, many years.

    #3

    When I walked on paved pathways, I would always avoid the cracks, like it’s the longest casual game of hopscotch, but without the hops.

    Faded leaf imprints on pavement captured from above with feet in sneakers, showing nostalgic childhood memories.

    Polina Chistyakova Report

    Still do with my daughter. Also zebra crossings.

    #4

    Something about the fridge light used to be such a mystery! As a kid, I would sometimes try to close the fridge so slowly that I could still see the light turn off through the crack.

    Person reaching into a fridge at night, illustrating common childhood habits many thought were unique to them.

    cottonbro studio Report

    I just wanted to see if it shut off and how it shut off. Then I discovered the switch, and that was fun to play with.

    #5

    As a kid, I would use the cap of a plastic bottle as the tiniest drinking glass, acting like it was a fancy cup.

    Various colorful plastic bottle caps arranged closely, illustrating nostalgic childhood memories many thought were unique.

    Polina Tankilevitch Report

    I was more interested in finding out if I won a prize under the cap.

    #6

    I remember using the soda machine to mix up all the flavors and feeling like I was a food scientist about to discover the greatest sugar-pumped drink of all time.

    Soda fountain machine pouring various drinks including Sprite, Fanta, Coca-Cola, and fruit tea in a beverage dispenser.

    fajri nugroho Report

    Swamp water, was it's nickname.

    #7

    When having any stick-shaped snacks with my friends, we would copy the adults that we saw smoking, as if those pretzel sticks were cigarettes.

    Pretzel sticks arranged in a glass bowl next to a red package, a nostalgic childhood snack many thought was unique.

    Michail Report

    We used crayons, or those Popeye's candy sticks.

    #8

    When I had one of those ballpoint pens that could change colors, I would try to push down on all the colors to see if I could somehow write with all of them at once.

    Hand holding a gel pen with multiple colored ink options, a childhood item many thought was unique.

    Deepika Dushy Report

    Didn't everyone

    #9

    My mom used to have one of those claw clips for her hair, and I would clamp it on my mouth to see if it hurt. Obviously, it did! And I would do it again next time.

    Brown hair clip resting on a fluffy white surface, showing a common childhood item many thought was unique.

    Rylee Yi Report

    On the nose yes. Mouth no.

    #10

    As a kid, I kept trying to force two magnets together, with the same poles, seeing if I could somehow make them stick together.

    Close-up of a hand holding a red and blue magnet, a common childhood curiosity and unique kid experience.

    ProjectManhattan Report

    #11

    I remember I would talk into our electric fan because it would make me sound more like a robot. It was the original voice modulator.

    Close-up of a vintage fan grill with a yellowish blade, illustrating nostalgic childhood memories everyone thought were unique.

    Alireza Kaviani Report

    #12

    Sometimes I would play a game where I wasn’t allowed to touch the floor. I would jump around on furniture, trying to get from one place to another, causing a ruckus. Sometimes I’d imagine the floor was an ocean full of sharks, other times it’d be hot lava.

    Three kids in playful costumes lying upside down on a couch, capturing childhood moments everyone thought were unique.

    Ksenia Chernaya Report

    #13

    When I was in a bus or a car on a rainy day, I’d watch the raindrops on the window and imagine that they were racing down to the bottom. I’d usually pick a favorite and root for them too!

    Raindrops on a window with blurred colorful lights in the background, evoking childhood memories and common experiences.

    Bob Clark Report

    #14

    When my parents would take me to a body of water, I’d sometimes take a small handful of stones and throw all of them in at once, and look at how all the different ripples would interact and fade out.

    Close-up of water ripples on a dark surface, illustrating common childhood experiences everyone thought were unique.

    cottonbro studio Report

    I also loved to skip rocks

    #15

    I’m sure the guys will get me… Finding a good stick outside was akin to finding treasure. It could be a sword, a wizard's staff, a friend, or a foe. The possibilities are endless!

    Child playing outdoors holding a large stick, illustrating common activities everyone thought were unique as a kid.

    RDNE Stock project Report

    That wasn't just for the boys

    #16

    When the weather was cold, and you could see your breath condensing in the air, I’d sometimes imagine I was a mythical creature bringing smoke or frost on the world.

    Man wearing a patterned beanie and green jacket outdoors, exhaling visible breath in cold air, childhood memories concept.

    Murat Kocaadam Report

    #17

    I would constantly use anything cylindrical, like the cardboard tube of a paper towel roll, as a megaphone or trumpet. Needless to say, I was a loud kid…

    Three empty cardboard tubes stacked on a wooden surface representing childhood things everyone thought were unique.

    Jessica Lewis Report

    There were so many uses from them

    #18

    I remember trying to use my bendy ruler as a catapult in class, thinking I was pretty clever, before finding out that many other kids had done the exact same thing.

    Three different green rulers arranged on a blue surface representing childhood memories and activities.

    www.kaboompics.com Report

    #19

    As a kid, whenever I would get a lollipop, I would get this urge to count how many licks it would take to get to the middle. I attempted it a few times, but I would always lose count and give up.

    Hand holding two heart-shaped red and white lollipops against a solid red background, childhood memories concept.

    alleksana Report

    #20

    I would often say some gibberish while around others, and act like I said something profound in a different language. I remember feeling sooo clever.

    Child wearing red glasses and bow tie holding books, depicting common childhood experiences many thought were unique.

    Vika Glitter Report

    We actually had our own secret language only our group understood and used it when we didn't want anyone to know what we were talking about or planning ¹

    #21

    For some reason, I found getting dizzy one of the most fun activities. I would spin in circles on the office chair in our home and then attempt to stay upright when walking around the house.

    Person sitting and spinning on a brown office chair, wearing casual shoes and black pants, playful childhood activities concept.

    Giannis Vasilottos Report

    #22

    Whenever mom would be baking something, I’d always find a way to dip my fingers into the raw batter. It was always too hard to resist the gooey texture and sweetness.

    Uncooked dough balls on a floured surface with a wooden rolling pin, showing a common childhood baking activity.

    ClickerHappy Report

    #23

    I used to draw little faces on some of my fingers and play with them. I thought I was so quirky and original. I even thought that someone must’ve spilled the beans on my secret when I saw other kids do it in class.

    Two fingers painted with faces and arms hugging, forming a heart, illustrating things everyone thought were unique as a kid

    Canshotz Report

    #24

    I remember smearing my hand with liquid glue multiple times as a kid, because it would be so satisfying pulling it off once it dried. I’d try to do it all in one piece, but it would rarely work out that way.

    Close-up of white glue being squeezed from a red-tipped bottle, a nostalgic childhood activity many thought was unique.

    Babi Hijau Report

    #25

    When showering as a kid, I’d style my wet hair with shampoo. I used to do a mohawk all the time, feeling like the coolest chump in shower town. Shame it wouldn’t hold after rinsing.

    Child washing soapy hair with hands covered in foam, a common nostalgic activity many thought was unique to them.

    www.kaboompics.com Report

    We never were allowed to grow our hair that long, lol.

    #26

    I would put all kinds of foods on my fingers, acting like they were accessories or extensions of my hands. I vividly remember putting those cone-shaped chips on my fingertips and acting like a witch with long, sharp nails, then trying to scare my siblings.

    A plate filled with crunchy, golden-brown snack cones, a nostalgic treat many kids enjoyed.

    Geoff Report

