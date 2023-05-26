My name is Przemek Podolski and together with Marta Basandowska, we would like to present you with a new form of expression. Our assumption is to receive art in a new dimension. Its foundations are technology, science, and conceptual imagination of the space structure.

String Art Installations are tens of thousands of straight lines intersecting in space creating a three-dimensional object. The multiplication of their composition evokes the impression of extended reality.

#1

Kraków, Tauron Arena

Form Composition: String art in UV light installation

The "decode the code" project is a bridge that combines mapping technology with a futuristic form of sculpture. Through the new medium, we want to bring the beauty of cosmic matter closer to the recipient.

The universality of our work lies in referring to infinitely large structures in the universe as well as microscopically small particles of matter. Their unity and interdependence build the geometry, harmony, and beauty of the world.

Most of the installations we present in the dark, by animating the string structure with ultraviolet.
#2

Shanghai, Flowers

String art UV light installation

#3

Łódź, Light Move Festival

String art UV light installation with mapping - Mateusz Świderski

#4

Chorzów, Park Śląski, Fest Festival

#5

Hongkong

Composition elements for a large installation

#6

Wrocław, Opera, Foyer

The Christmas tree

#7

Kraków, Klub Studio

EgoDrop event, FENIX

#8

Amsterdam, Tobacco Theater

Compositional elements for a large installation

#9

Kraków, Klub Fabryka

Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis

#10

Wrocław, Opera, Foyer

The Christmas tree

#11

Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#12

Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#13

Kraków, Rotunda Club

EgoDrop event, String art in UV light installation with mapping - Łukasz Furman

#14

Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival

Open-air string art in UV light installation

#15

Łódź, Light Move Festival

String art UV light installation with mapping - Mateusz Świderski

#16

Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#17

Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#18

Kraków, Tauron S.a

Fragment of the base of a Christmas tree

#19

Kraków, Klub Fabryka

Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis

#20

Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival

Open-air string art in UV light installation

