My name is Przemek Podolski and together with Marta Basandowska, we would like to present you with a new form of expression. Our assumption is to receive art in a new dimension. Its foundations are technology, science, and conceptual imagination of the space structure.

String Art Installations are tens of thousands of straight lines intersecting in space creating a three-dimensional object. The multiplication of their composition evokes the impression of extended reality.

