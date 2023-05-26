“Decode The Code”: We Create Futuristic Sculptures Using Strings And UV Light (20 New Pics)
My name is Przemek Podolski and together with Marta Basandowska, we would like to present you with a new form of expression. Our assumption is to receive art in a new dimension. Its foundations are technology, science, and conceptual imagination of the space structure.
String Art Installations are tens of thousands of straight lines intersecting in space creating a three-dimensional object. The multiplication of their composition evokes the impression of extended reality.
Kraków, Tauron Arena
Form Composition: String art in UV light installation
The "decode the code" project is a bridge that combines mapping technology with a futuristic form of sculpture. Through the new medium, we want to bring the beauty of cosmic matter closer to the recipient.
The universality of our work lies in referring to infinitely large structures in the universe as well as microscopically small particles of matter. Their unity and interdependence build the geometry, harmony, and beauty of the world.
Most of the installations we present in the dark, by animating the string structure with ultraviolet.
Shanghai, Flowers
String art UV light installation
Łódź, Light Move Festival
String art UV light installation with mapping - Mateusz Świderski
Chorzów, Park Śląski, Fest Festival
Hongkong
Composition elements for a large installation
Wrocław, Opera, Foyer
The Christmas tree
Kraków, Klub Studio
EgoDrop event, FENIX
Amsterdam, Tobacco Theater
Compositional elements for a large installation
Kraków, Klub Fabryka
Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis
Wrocław, Opera, Foyer
The Christmas tree
Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
Kraków, Rotunda Club
EgoDrop event, String art in UV light installation with mapping - Łukasz Furman
Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival
Open-air string art in UV light installation
Łódź, Light Move Festival
String art UV light installation with mapping - Mateusz Świderski
Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
Kraków, Tauron S.a
Fragment of the base of a Christmas tree
Kraków, Klub Fabryka
Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis
Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival
Open-air string art in UV light installation