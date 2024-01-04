ADVERTISEMENT

Designcrowd's members are never ones to disappoint with their Photoshop skills and this time they are back on Bored Panda to engage in a unique challenge: transforming iconic horror movies into child-friendly versions.

The contest rules are simple yet imaginative - take well-known scary films and replace the horror elements with something wholesome and fun, just as a parent might do to protect their child's innocence. For instance, envision "Jurassic Park" with Barney the Dinosaur instead of the fearsome T-Rex, "The Matrix" featuring Pee Wee Herman as a quirky Agent Smith rather than the ominous Hugo Weaving, and "Alien" where Kermit the Frog makes a surprise appearance in place of the notorious chest-burster scene. That's pretty much the entire point of the said challenge.

More info: designcrowd.com