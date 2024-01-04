ADVERTISEMENT

Designcrowd's members are never ones to disappoint with their Photoshop skills and this time they are back on Bored Panda to engage in a unique challenge: transforming iconic horror movies into child-friendly versions.

The contest rules are simple yet imaginative - take well-known scary films and replace the horror elements with something wholesome and fun, just as a parent might do to protect their child's innocence. For instance, envision "Jurassic Park" with Barney the Dinosaur instead of the fearsome T-Rex, "The Matrix" featuring Pee Wee Herman as a quirky Agent Smith rather than the ominous Hugo Weaving, and "Alien" where Kermit the Frog makes a surprise appearance in place of the notorious chest-burster scene. That's pretty much the entire point of the said challenge.

More info: designcrowd.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Alien (1979)

Saw (2004)

Sings (2002)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Under The Skin (2013)

Seven (1995)

Hostel (2005)

Boogeyman (2005)

The Cabin In The Woods (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Uninvited (2009)

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Poltergeist (1982)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

It (1986)

The Exorcist (1973)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Cujo (1983)

Day Of The Dead (1985)

Boogeyman (2005)

Scream (1996)

Hellraiser (1987)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Seed Of Chucky (2004)

Halloween 4 (1988)

Kill Bill (2003)

