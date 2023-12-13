ADVERTISEMENT

Motivational posters are all around us, giving us 2 minutes of hope and peace of mind. However, as this anti-positive poster contest noted: "they never tell you like it really is".

To splash you with some harsh reality, we have selected a few poster designs created by beginners in Photoshop who entered one of the Design Crowd challenges. The rules were simple: each participant had to create an image and, by using text tools, add a humorous caption.

Have all of them succeeded? Well, pandas, we will leave that for you to decide.

More info: designcrowd.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Designers Are Challenged To Create Demotivational Posters And Here Are The "Worst" Shares stats

designcrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!