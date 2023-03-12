Twitter user Alex Menn shares pictures of abandoned places from all around the world and the images are hauntingly beautiful, to say the least.

They capture the eerie stillness of forgotten factories, temples, amusement parks, and other locations. Some of the sites appear frozen in time, with old machinery and furniture left behind as if the occupants suddenly vanished and never returned. Others show signs of decay and nature slowly reclaiming the structures.

Through these photos, Alex Menn provides a glimpse into the past, provoking our imagination to complete the stories behind these mysterious areas and buildings, and his account is a must-follow for anyone interested in urban exploration and photography.

More info: Twitter

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
49 minutes ago

Let's buy it like the French Castle, who's in? :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
45 minutes ago

Let's pool our resources together, we can save all of these :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
30 minutes ago

A future community center ;D (if you want)

JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
33 minutes ago

Losing me with the giant sink hole.

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
27 minutes ago

Slavic architecture alright :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
29 minutes ago

Let's take out our brooms and wood polish :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
25 minutes ago

Community pool! Let's dive in :D

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
59 minutes ago

Looks like Kirby and the forgotten land

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
41 minutes ago

Behold, the next horror movie.

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
56 minutes ago

WHO DARES ABANDON THE BOOKS?

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
39 minutes ago

Fascinating, the bolted stuff looks amazing :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
12 minutes ago

I heard Thor's hammer's in there ;D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
19 minutes ago

Perfect place to store stuff and archival records :D

JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
26 minutes ago

That carrier would make a dope greenhouse.

Booker
Booker
8 minutes ago

Thanks for sharing!

M. William Bell
M. William Bell
55 minutes ago



Clay S.
Clay S.
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Straight from a horror film

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for a summer getaway :D

Keith Williams
Keith Williams
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the random girl I'm the doorway.

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll need an electric saw and some oil :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get why we should keep them like that until they rot away, we can reuse the steel and most of the parts :)

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beach communal house, also a bistro with an indoor pool :D

K- THULU
K- THULU
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, yes please.... No damn neighbors!

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parking could be a problem. But, behind the camera, there is parking. Also, but, it is not abandoned, just closed.

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give me a jump starter and some grease, I'll take it to the sea :D

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still shiny, the motor has to work :)

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can make a pretty cool bed and breakfast ;D

