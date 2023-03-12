135 Of The Most Breathtaking Forgotten Places, Shared By This Twitter Account
Twitter user Alex Menn shares pictures of abandoned places from all around the world and the images are hauntingly beautiful, to say the least.
They capture the eerie stillness of forgotten factories, temples, amusement parks, and other locations. Some of the sites appear frozen in time, with old machinery and furniture left behind as if the occupants suddenly vanished and never returned. Others show signs of decay and nature slowly reclaiming the structures.
Through these photos, Alex Menn provides a glimpse into the past, provoking our imagination to complete the stories behind these mysterious areas and buildings, and his account is a must-follow for anyone interested in urban exploration and photography.
More info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
Let's pool our resources together, we can save all of these :D
Ah, the infamous German T-Boat. (I think they got better as they went down the alphabet.)
I don't get why we should keep them like that until they rot away, we can reuse the steel and most of the parts :)
Beach communal house, also a bistro with an indoor pool :D
Parking could be a problem. But, behind the camera, there is parking. Also, but, it is not abandoned, just closed.
Give me a jump starter and some grease, I'll take it to the sea :D