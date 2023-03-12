Twitter user Alex Menn shares pictures of abandoned places from all around the world and the images are hauntingly beautiful, to say the least.

They capture the eerie stillness of forgotten factories, temples, amusement parks, and other locations. Some of the sites appear frozen in time, with old machinery and furniture left behind as if the occupants suddenly vanished and never returned. Others show signs of decay and nature slowly reclaiming the structures.

Through these photos, Alex Menn provides a glimpse into the past, provoking our imagination to complete the stories behind these mysterious areas and buildings, and his account is a must-follow for anyone interested in urban exploration and photography.

More info: Twitter