Bored Panda has reached out to Rafał, the creator of GoUrbex. We wanted to find out more about this specific activity he dedicated himself to - the exploration of abandoned places. In addition to his YouTube channel counting over 1 million views, and nearly 150 videos, Rafał documents his urbex adventures and discoveries on his Instagram profile. First, we asked him how he became interested in urban exploration, and what inspired him to start GoUrbex. We found out that: “I think it's a general curiosity. I've always been interested in how things are produced, how they work, and so on. Eventually, I came across videos and photos of abandoned places on the internet, and that's when I realized that this hobby is called urbex. I learned about it relatively late, only in 2011. I live near the Kampinos National Park, and I used to go with friends to explore the bunkers there, where it all began. In 2013, I bought a sports camera and tried to record it, but I wasn't satisfied with my footage at the time, so I put the exploration aside for a while.

It wasn't until 2016 that I stumbled upon the location of a well-preserved recreational center called Okrąglaki online. The place was literally perfectly preserved. Unfortunately, at that time, I didn't know that it's better not to delay visiting such places. A friend I was supposed to go with kept postponing the trip, and when we finally went there six months later, the center was significantly different from the footage from winter 2016. Initially, my channel was supposed to focus on abandoned places in my area, but when I returned to the topic after some time, I realized that the name shouldn't limit the locations. So, in 2017, my initiative under the name GoUrbex was born. Over the years, I even had the opportunity to visit the closed zone of Chernobyl four times. Additionally, on my channel, I sometimes try to restore electricity in abandoned buildings using a converter powered by a small battery. It's a small reference to my enthusiasm for electronics.”