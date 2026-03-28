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Deputy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman In Custody Fired From Nancy Guthrie Investigation Team
Man in orange jail uniform appearing in custody related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman case
Crime, Society

Deputy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman In Custody Fired From Nancy Guthrie Investigation Team

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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An Arizona sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired after being accused of kidnapping a woman while on duty. The incident has now drawn wider attention because of the department’s involvement in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie case.

As details from the arrest continue to emerge, the situation has raised serious concerns about misconduct, power misuse, and whether there could be deeper issues within the investigation itself.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Former deputy Travis Reynolds was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a female detainee.
    • Court documents revealed that Reynolds reportedly showed the handcuffed woman explicit videos.
    • The incident has fueled online speculation regarding the department's integrity.
    • Following his immediate termination, a judge set Reynolds' bond at $200,000.

    A deputy tied to the Nancy Guthrie case has been accused of kidnapping a woman while transporting her to jail

    Man in orange prison uniform seated in a room, related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody case.

    Image credits: 12 News

    On March 26, the Tucson Police Department confirmed that 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, was taken into custody and charged with one count of kidnapping. Authorities said the alleged misconduct happened while Reynolds was on duty.

    According to an interim complaint, Reynolds was transporting a female detainee to the Pima County Jail when he allegedly began making inappropriate comments about her appearance, calling her “hot.”

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    Screenshot of a social media comment by Dawn Ahrens discussing a possible identity related to kidnapping deputy case.

    The situation escalated further when he reportedly shared a vape pen with the handcuffed woman and told her he could “help” her case. When she asked how, Reynolds allegedly suggested they go to a hotel and have s*x.

    Filing document accusing deputy of kidnapping woman, linked to firing from Nancy Guthrie investigation team.

    Image credits: Tucson Police Department

    Comment on social media post discussing deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody in Nancy Guthrie investigation team case.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Meadows discussing checking the deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody case.

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    Investigators also claim he showed the detainee s*xually explicit videos and delayed taking her into the jail, even as other officers continued processing their detainees.

    The woman later told authorities she felt intimidated due to the “power dynamic” between them, adding to the seriousness of the allegations.

    Beyond showing explicit videos, further allegations were more disturbing as the investigation unfolded

    Fenced area outside a secure facility with no trespassing signs, related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody.

    Image credits: 12 News

    According to court documents, Reynolds eventually removed the woman from the vehicle and instructed her to expose herself before finally taking her inside the jail. Surveillance footage from the facility reportedly confirmed parts of her account.

    During his initial court appearance, prosecutors described the allegations as “very, very concerning,” especially given his position as a law enforcement officer. They also indicated the behavior may not have been an isolated incident.

    Man in orange prison uniform and glasses sitting in an interview room, related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody case.

    Image credits: 12 News/Tucson Police Department

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    Comment from Linda Driggers Parrish about deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody from Nancy Guthrie investigation.

    The alleged victim has been “very afraid” of Reynolds, with prosecutors raising concerns about possible retaliation.

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    Reynolds, however, told investigators he “may or may not” have shown explicit material or discussed s*x with the detainee. His defense attorney stated that he has no prior criminal history and is a lifelong Arizona resident.

    Blurred police car with highlighted text discussing a deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody fired from investigation team.

    Image credits: 12 News/Tucson Police Department

    A judge set his bond at $200,000 and ordered no contact with the alleged victim, along with a ban on possessing weapons. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 6.

    Following his arrest, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department fired him from the department, already under scrutiny

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    Elderly woman smiling at dinner, holding a drink, related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody news.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

    Comment from Sandra Hopson questioning involvement in kidnapping, linked to deputy fired from Nancy Guthrie investigation team.

    Comment by Gina Lynn stating DNA test should tell as well as other evidence, with 7 likes on social media.

    Following his arrest, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Reynolds’ employment was terminated immediately after being notified by Tucson police.

    Officials declined to provide further details about his employment history or whether any prior complaints had been filed.

    The arrest has drawn additional attention because the department has also been involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old woman who disappeared from her Tucson home earlier this year.

    Man wearing ski mask and dark jacket holding an unidentified object related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody

    Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

    Composite sketch of alleged deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody, part of Nancy Guthrie investigation team.

    Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

    Comment by Maria Wagar questioning if a person looks similar, referencing mask use and appearance comparison online.

    Authorities have not confirmed whether Reynolds had any direct role in that investigation, but the overlap has fueled speculation online.

    “Is this true! Was the sheriff in on it, too! No wonder the investigation was so flawed from the beginning,” one person wrote. Another added, “Better check him out about Nancy’s disappearance.”

     

    Man in orange prison uniform and glasses sitting in a detention area related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody case.

    Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

    Sheriff addressing media at a podium about deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody and investigation updates.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    Others pointed to his appearance, with one saying, “He has all the look from that mask… eyebrow, mustache.”

    Despite the speculation, authorities have not linked Reynolds to Guthrie’s disappearance, and the investigation into both matters remains ongoing.

    “Looks like the guy who kidnapped Nancy,” wrote one user

    Comment from Teresa Martin discussing similarities related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody.

    Social media comment from Phil Mush expressing suspicion about sheriff in deputy accused of kidnapping woman case.

    Social media comment by Deborah Bathrick discussing facial hair and eyebrows, related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman.

    Comment on Facebook post by Susan Raquel discussing differences in eyes and eyebrows, relating to deputy accused of kidnapping woman.

    Screenshot of social media comment claiming the deputy accused of kidnapping is connected to Nancy Guthrie investigation team.

    Comment by Lydia Stewart discussing fingerprinting and behavior of a deputy accused of kidnapping in custody case.

    Facebook comment from Suzanne Elkins discussing DNA evidence related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing DNA related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody.

    Comment about deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody, discussing arrest and case details in a social media post.

    Comment discussing possible law enforcement involvement related to deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody.

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