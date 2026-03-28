Deputy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman In Custody Fired From Nancy Guthrie Investigation Team

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An Arizona sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired after being accused of kidnapping a woman while on duty. The incident has now drawn wider attention because of the department’s involvement in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie case.

As details from the arrest continue to emerge, the situation has raised serious concerns about misconduct, power misuse, and whether there could be deeper issues within the investigation itself.

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Highlights Former deputy Travis Reynolds was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a female detainee.

Court documents revealed that Reynolds reportedly showed the handcuffed woman explicit videos.

The incident has fueled online speculation regarding the department's integrity.

Following his immediate termination, a judge set Reynolds' bond at $200,000.

A deputy tied to the Nancy Guthrie case has been accused of kidnapping a woman while transporting her to jail

Image credits: 12 News

On March 26, the Tucson Police Department confirmed that 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, was taken into custody and charged with one count of kidnapping. Authorities said the alleged misconduct happened while Reynolds was on duty.

According to an interim complaint, Reynolds was transporting a female detainee to the Pima County Jail when he allegedly began making inappropriate comments about her appearance, calling her “hot.”

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The situation escalated further when he reportedly shared a vape pen with the handcuffed woman and told her he could “help” her case. When she asked how, Reynolds allegedly suggested they go to a hotel and have s*x.

Image credits: Tucson Police Department

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Investigators also claim he showed the detainee s*xually explicit videos and delayed taking her into the jail, even as other officers continued processing their detainees.

The woman later told authorities she felt intimidated due to the “power dynamic” between them, adding to the seriousness of the allegations.

Beyond showing explicit videos, further allegations were more disturbing as the investigation unfolded

Image credits: 12 News

According to court documents, Reynolds eventually removed the woman from the vehicle and instructed her to expose herself before finally taking her inside the jail. Surveillance footage from the facility reportedly confirmed parts of her account.

During his initial court appearance, prosecutors described the allegations as “very, very concerning,” especially given his position as a law enforcement officer. They also indicated the behavior may not have been an isolated incident.

Image credits: 12 News/Tucson Police Department

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The alleged victim has been “very afraid” of Reynolds, with prosecutors raising concerns about possible retaliation.

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Reynolds, however, told investigators he “may or may not” have shown explicit material or discussed s*x with the detainee. His defense attorney stated that he has no prior criminal history and is a lifelong Arizona resident.

Image credits: 12 News/Tucson Police Department

A judge set his bond at $200,000 and ordered no contact with the alleged victim, along with a ban on possessing weapons. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 6.

Following his arrest, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department fired him from the department, already under scrutiny

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Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

Following his arrest, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Reynolds’ employment was terminated immediately after being notified by Tucson police.

Officials declined to provide further details about his employment history or whether any prior complaints had been filed.

The arrest has drawn additional attention because the department has also been involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old woman who disappeared from her Tucson home earlier this year.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

Authorities have not confirmed whether Reynolds had any direct role in that investigation, but the overlap has fueled speculation online.

“Is this true! Was the sheriff in on it, too! No wonder the investigation was so flawed from the beginning,” one person wrote. Another added, “Better check him out about Nancy’s disappearance.”

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

Image credits: KGUN9

Others pointed to his appearance, with one saying, “He has all the look from that mask… eyebrow, mustache.”

Despite the speculation, authorities have not linked Reynolds to Guthrie’s disappearance, and the investigation into both matters remains ongoing.

“Looks like the guy who kidnapped Nancy,” wrote one user