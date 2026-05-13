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Courage the Cowardly Dog did a number on an entire generation. That little pink dog, living in the middle of nowhere with his oblivious owners and an apparently endless stream of supernatural visitors, taught millions of children one very clear and lasting lesson: remote areas are not to be trusted. We were supposed to grow out of that fear. Most of us did not. And it turns out, we were right not to.

When you strip away the city noise, the street lights, and the neighbors who would definitely hear you if something went wrong, what you are left with is a very different kind of world. The stories were shared by real people who went somewhere quiet and came back with something they cannot explain. Some of them are eerie, some of them are deeply unsettling, all of them are nightmare fuel.