57 Hilarious Examples Of Mild Vandalism That People Secretly Loved
Vandalism generally isn't something we should be celebrating. It can be destructive, inconvenient, inconsiderate and even ugly. But every now and again someone carries out an act of rebellion that causes more laughter than anger.
It's not about being destructive or leaving damage behind that others have to clean up, pay for, and fix. These are creative, clever, harmless and often hilarious, mild acts of vandalism that quite frankly, deserve their own walk of fame. From workers adding one, tiny word to a memo and turning it on its head, to passers-by blacking out letters on a public poster and causing collective fits of laughter, the world is filled with unexpected gems that are way more silly than they are sinister.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of pics of funny acts of vandalism to brighten your otherwise boring day. Sit back, take notes and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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Polar Bear Area
Dave? How's your leg injury? Still limping? Anyways fancy a walk outside with me?
British Vandalism At Its Finest
Still Better Than Cars 2
When we think of vandalism, it's often an ugly picture that comes to mind... Smashed windows, damaged monuments or property owners up in arms because their walls have been defaced. Dictionary.com defines vandalism as "deliberately mischievous or malicious destruction or damage of property." But not all vandalism is equally destructive.
In many of the pictures featured here, people have committed cases of “mild vandalism”: small, relatively harmless acts of defacing or altering objects in public spaces. They're an amusing mix of deviancy, creativity and comedy.
They're small-scale actions that cause minimal damage... if any, but lots of laughter.
A Little Tape Goes A Long Way
This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic
Free Posters
While acts of mild vandalism typically don’t destroy property outright, they still technically qualify as vandalism because they modify something without permission. But the motivation is often playful rather than destructive. Think pranks or spontaneous creativity over acts of anger or rebellion.
That said, the United States Department of Justice reports that vandalism accounts for nearly 30% of property crime incidents annually. The removal of graffiti alone is estimated to cost more than $12 billion a year nationwide.
They Did The Maths
Fancy Automatic Fire Sprinkler
Creepy
According to security camera cloud platform site, Angelcam, most acts of vandalism occur between 8pm and midnight.
"Urban areas, construction sites, and transit hubs are prime targets due to their visibility and accessibility," notes the site. The motivations behind vandalism range from thrill-seeking and social protest to gang-related activities and acts of retaliation."
In many places, being caught committing vandalism can lead to some hefty penalties, and even jail time, depending on where you find yourself, and the value of the item or property that was vandalized.
A Friend Noticed This Walking Around Vancouver
What Is This, A Car Park For Ants?
This Is Art
In the state of California, for example, if the damage value is estimated to be less than $400, you could face a misdemeanor vandalism charge. This carries the risk of prison time and/or a thousand-dollar fine. But if the monetary value of property damaged is over $400, the prosecution may decide to hit you with felony charges.
"Misdemeanor vandalism charges for property valued over $400 can result in up to a year in jail and/or up to $10,000 in fines," explains criminal defence lawyer Diane Bass. "Felony vandalism charges can result in multiple years in jail and/or thousands of dollars in fines."
The law firm's site warns that if the property damage is worth $10,000, you could be fined in excess of $50,000.
A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly
Everyone Clap For Bubbles
Someone Around Here Thinks They're Pretty Funny
Bass's office warns that even cases of "mild vandalism" can land you in court.
"You may be found guilty of vandalism in CA if you defaced, damaged, or destroyed any piece of property that is not owned (or owned in part) by yourself," say the legal experts. "Prosecution will seek to prove that you acted maliciously, establish that the property was not yours to do with what you wished, and that the damages were upwards of $400 in total."
Things like arson, defacing street signs, destroying power lines, damaging motor vehicles, and even cutting down trees without consent could all fall under acts of vandalism.
That’s A Good Idea
Constructive Vandalism
Grout
Be warned that even when you think you're being clever or creative, authorities may not see it that way.
In 2023, a 60-year-old woman was arrested and held on a $10,000 bond for defacing a mural in Nashville. Deborah K. Jones was booked on two counts of felony vandalism after leaving her mark on a mural and a nearby poster.
"The Postmates mural features a flying drag queen. A photo taken by Metro Police shows the phrases 'Stop It' and 'Jesus is Coming Soon' painted on the wall," reported News4SA at the time. "Also, spray painted on the wall is the hashtag #TheVelvetArmy — which police say was referenced on the business card left behind with Jones' name on it."
Things I Hate
Dark Forces Are Coming
Found This Little Guy In The Streets Of Paris
Meanwhile, in South Africa, a woman claims she was left traumatized after being arrested for her act of "mild vandalism" in 2015.
“I will have to receive professional counselling to try to come to terms with my horrific experience,” a tearful Susan Serwick told the Pretoria News at the time.
Serwick admits to writing on a car with lipstick. The car was reportedly illegally parked on a yellow line in front of her apartment. Serwick wrote, “Don’t park here.” on the side window, totally not expecting the police to rock up the following evening.
Some Pretty Intense Vandalism In The Laundry Room, But Rules Are Meant To Be Broken
Kinda strange that you can't fold your clothes in a laundry room?
I Love It When People Fix Things
“I only had lipstick with me and I did not know who the car belonged to. I only knew it was a visitor to one of the tenants," the mom told reporters. "
“The next evening the police came knocking on my door. They said I had to go with them and an officer roughly grabbed me by the arm and cuffed me."
Serwick said she at first thought she was being kidnapped, as the police were using an unmarked police vehicle. She was charged was malicious damage to property and resisting arrest. But was released after a few hours and the charges were dropped.
Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck
Yer A Street Sign, Harry
Be Kind Of Weird
They’re Watching
I Was Cruising Down The Ice Cream Isle At Walmart And Started Laughing And Snorting To Myself
Couldn’t Help Myself
They Added A Diagram
This Traffic Sign
Blursed Threat
Otters Crossing. No Wait, Dinosaurs Crossing
Komodos with Kiwis hitching a ride crossing or just a straight up dragons crossing?
Oh No
Someone Tagged Up An Aldi
Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?
Label Printer At Work
Spotted At A Local Dive
Reduce Pee? If You Say So
I wish I could but, as I am getting older, I seem to generate near infinite amounts when trying to sleep..
Only Violators Will Be Wed
Woof
At My Favorite Coffee Shop
Tiny Humble Vandalism
Do It
Sure
Phrog
Someone Whited Out “For Ice Cream” On A Corporate Flyer
Dog Silence Shall Fall Across London
Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against "Big Plumbing"
I Love Me A Resh Burger
My Life Goal Was Completed
As a former retail employee, all I can think is that some poor employee is going to have to take time to fix this AND still be expected to do all of the 5,000 things their manager expects them to do every shift.
Liquid Man
And then we'd have to punish ourselves for breaking this rule. And you don't want that, do you?
We Cute
Vandalism In My City Has Peaked
I once saw, in a Swiss city, some dog shït on a grassed area between street and footpath, where somebody had put up a small sign mounted on a stick with the words "Das ist Scheisse" and an arrow pointing downwards. Informative, passive-aggressive and funny all in one.
St Rage
The patron saint of tired 5-year olds, monster truck owners, Trump supporters, and dandelions.
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