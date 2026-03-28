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Vandalism generally isn't something we should be celebrating. It can be destructive, inconvenient, inconsiderate and even ugly. But every now and again someone carries out an act of rebellion that causes more laughter than anger.

It's not about being destructive or leaving damage behind that others have to clean up, pay for, and fix. These are creative, clever, harmless and often hilarious, mild acts of vandalism that quite frankly, deserve their own walk of fame. From workers adding one, tiny word to a memo and turning it on its head, to passers-by blacking out letters on a public poster and causing collective fits of laughter, the world is filled with unexpected gems that are way more silly than they are sinister.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of pics of funny acts of vandalism to brighten your otherwise boring day. Sit back, take notes and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.