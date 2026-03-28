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Vandalism generally isn't something we should be celebrating. It can be destructive, inconvenient, inconsiderate and even ugly. But every now and again someone carries out an act of rebellion that causes more laughter than anger.

It's not about being destructive or leaving damage behind that others have to clean up, pay for, and fix. These are creative, clever, harmless and often hilarious, mild acts of vandalism that quite frankly, deserve their own walk of fame. From workers adding one, tiny word to a memo and turning it on its head, to passers-by blacking out letters on a public poster and causing collective fits of laughter, the world is filled with unexpected gems that are way more silly than they are sinister.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of pics of funny acts of vandalism to brighten your otherwise boring day. Sit back, take notes and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Polar Bear Area

Paper sign warning about a polar bear with mild vandalism adding the word slower to co-worker, humorous vandalism.

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dave? How's your leg injury? Still limping? Anyways fancy a walk outside with me?

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    #2

    British Vandalism At Its Finest

    Outdoor Dior Sauvage fragrance ad altered with a fake sausage attached, an example of mild vandalism to cheer you up.

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    45points
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    bigmamabadger avatar
    Penny Fan
    Penny Fan
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I see this i snort. Its brilliant

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    #3

    Still Better Than Cars 2

    Four cars covered in snow with vandalism art depicting funny faces drawn on the windshields in a snowy parking lot.

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    When we think of vandalism, it's often an ugly picture that comes to mind... Smashed windows, damaged monuments or property owners up in arms because their walls have been defaced. Dictionary.com defines vandalism as "deliberately mischievous or malicious destruction or damage of property." But not all vandalism is equally destructive.

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    In many of the pictures featured here, people have committed cases of “mild vandalism”: small, relatively harmless acts of defacing or altering objects in public spaces. They're an amusing mix of deviancy, creativity and comedy.

    They're small-scale actions that cause minimal damage... if any, but lots of laughter.

    #4

    A Little Tape Goes A Long Way

    Sign showing mild vandalism with "Allen Laboratory" changed to "Alien Laboratory" on a main entrance sign outdoors.

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    auntiestela avatar
    ShyWahine
    ShyWahine
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you need space - this is out of this world.....

    7
    7points
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    #5

    This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic

    Tiny mild vandalism drawing of a cat face on wooden surface underneath stacked blocks, showing subtle creative mischief.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How purrfect.

    16
    16points
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    #6

    Free Posters

    Sign warns bill posters of prosecution with a taped note humorously defending them, showing mild vandalism and street humor.

    GT8686 Report

    41points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FREE BILL POSTERS!

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    While acts of mild vandalism typically don’t destroy property outright, they still technically qualify as vandalism because they modify something without permission. But the motivation is often playful rather than destructive. Think pranks or spontaneous creativity over acts of anger or rebellion.

    That said, the United States Department of Justice reports that vandalism accounts for nearly 30% of property crime incidents annually. The removal of graffiti alone is estimated to cost more than $12 billion a year nationwide.
    #7

    They Did The Maths

    Silver Audi car with mild vandalism showing a dirty rear bumper written with numbers on a city street.

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    #8

    Fancy Automatic Fire Sprinkler

    Mild vandalism showing a fire department connection with added graffiti mustache under the metal fixture on a concrete wall.

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    #9

    Creepy

    Face mask display with mild vandalism, featuring googly eyes added for lighthearted mild vandalism humor.

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    36points
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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It puts the lotion in the basket

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    According to security camera cloud platform site, Angelcam, most acts of vandalism occur between 8pm and midnight.

    "Urban areas, construction sites, and transit hubs are prime targets due to their visibility and accessibility," notes the site. The motivations behind vandalism range from thrill-seeking and social protest to gang-related activities and acts of retaliation."

    In many places, being caught committing vandalism can lead to some hefty penalties, and even jail time, depending on where you find yourself, and the value of the item or property that was vandalized.
    #10

    A Friend Noticed This Walking Around Vancouver

    Old furniture with humorous graffiti vandalism, including a mattress and chairs with witty spray-painted messages.

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    lynn-monroe98 avatar
    GPawesomeness
    GPawesomeness
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been around for a long time, still love it!

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    #11

    What Is This, A Car Park For Ants?

    Warning sign on brick wall with mild vandalism altering private car park text, illustrating mild vandalism humor.

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    36points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the 11th ant would get clamped?

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    #12

    This Is Art

    Printed office sign asking to stop placing googly eyes, with googly eyes stuck on the word stop, mild vandalism humor.

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    In the state of California, for example, if the damage value is estimated to be less than $400, you could face a misdemeanor vandalism charge. This carries the risk of prison time and/or a thousand-dollar fine. But if the monetary value of property damaged is over $400, the prosecution may decide to hit you with felony charges.

    "Misdemeanor vandalism charges for property valued over $400 can result in up to a year in jail and/or up to $10,000 in fines," explains criminal defence lawyer Diane Bass. "Felony vandalism charges can result in multiple years in jail and/or thousands of dollars in fines."

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    The law firm's site warns that if the property damage is worth $10,000, you could be fined in excess of $50,000.
    #13

    A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly

    Graffiti adding "Harry" above "Potter" on a sign, showcasing mild vandalism that might cheer you up.

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    #14

    Everyone Clap For Bubbles

    Sign reminding employees to wash hands, accompanied by mild vandalism that reads clap for bubbles on green wall.

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    35points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Bubbles on TPB!

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    #15

    Someone Around Here Thinks They're Pretty Funny

    Bag of fine granulated sugar with a small face doodle drawn as mild vandalism on the packaging.

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    35points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will take fine over okay anyday

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    Bass's office warns that even cases of "mild vandalism" can land you in court.

    "You may be found guilty of vandalism in CA if you defaced, damaged, or destroyed any piece of property that is not owned (or owned in part) by yourself," say the legal experts. "Prosecution will seek to prove that you acted maliciously, establish that the property was not yours to do with what you wished, and that the damages were upwards of $400 in total."

    Things like arson, defacing street signs, destroying power lines, damaging motor vehicles, and even cutting down trees without consent could all fall under acts of vandalism.

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    #16

    That’s A Good Idea

    Mild vandalism shows a fire safety sign with added graffiti saying Use Water on a light blue metal surface.

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    #17

    Constructive Vandalism

    Paper sign on wooden door explaining closure of facilities due to consistent mild vandalism until further notice

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    #18

    Grout

    Small text graffiti on bathroom tile grout humorously stating I am grout, a mild vandalism example.

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    Be warned that even when you think you're being clever or creative, authorities may not see it that way.

    In 2023, a 60-year-old woman was arrested and held on a $10,000 bond for defacing a mural in Nashville. Deborah K. Jones was booked on two counts of felony vandalism after leaving her mark on a mural and a nearby poster.

    "The Postmates mural features a flying drag queen. A photo taken by Metro Police shows the phrases 'Stop It' and 'Jesus is Coming Soon' painted on the wall," reported News4SA at the time. "Also, spray painted on the wall is the hashtag #TheVelvetArmy — which police say was referenced on the business card left behind with Jones' name on it."

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    #19

    Things I Hate

    Red graffiti listing "things I hate" including vandalism, on a weathered metal pole, an example of mild vandalism.

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    #20

    Dark Forces Are Coming

    Bathroom sign altered to add claws to the figure and label it X-Men, an example of mild vandalism for humor.

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    33points
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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    trans women?

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    #21

    Found This Little Guy In The Streets Of Paris

    Smiley face drawn on a street bollard, an example of mild vandalism adding humor to urban surroundings.

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    Meanwhile, in South Africa, a woman claims she was left traumatized after being arrested for her act of "mild vandalism" in 2015.

    “I will have to receive professional counselling to try to come to terms with my horrific experience,” a tearful Susan Serwick told the Pretoria News at the time.

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    Serwick admits to writing on a car with lipstick. The car was reportedly illegally parked on a yellow line in front of her apartment. Serwick wrote, “Don’t park here.” on the side window, totally not expecting the police to rock up the following evening.
    #22

    Some Pretty Intense Vandalism In The Laundry Room, But Rules Are Meant To Be Broken

    Origami cranes placed on a table with a folding not allowed sign, showing mild vandalism humor and creativity.

    Solbury Report

    31points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda strange that you can't fold your clothes in a laundry room?

    19
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    #23

    I Love It When People Fix Things

    Banner with altered message on a highway bridge showing mild vandalism that might cheer you up.

    oozabooza Report

    30points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take Hello Kitty!!

    22
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    “I only had lipstick with me and I did not know who the car belonged to. I only knew it was a visitor to one of the tenants," the mom told reporters. "

    “The next evening the police came knocking on my door. They said I had to go with them and an officer roughly grabbed me by the arm and cuffed me."

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    Serwick said she at first thought she was being kidnapped, as the police were using an unmarked police vehicle. She was charged was malicious damage to property and resisting arrest. But was released after a few hours and the charges were dropped.
    #24

    Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck

    Matte gray futuristic vehicle parked on a snowy street with mild vandalism graffiti reading dork mobile.

    Musicferret Report

    29points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably increased the resale value.

    12
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    #25

    Yer A Street Sign, Harry

    Street signs at 34th Ave SW with mild vandalism adding a photo that creatively merges with the bike symbol, showing mild vandalism.

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    #26

    Be Kind Of Weird

    Mild vandalism graffiti on a cracked concrete surface with the words Be Kind of Weird written in black marker.

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    27points
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a shirt that says "BE KIND of a bıtch"

    4
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    #27

    They’re Watching

    Warning sign about stealing fuel altered with googly eyes on police officer, a mild vandalism example to cheer you up.

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    #28

    I Was Cruising Down The Ice Cream Isle At Walmart And Started Laughing And Snorting To Myself

    Blue Bell ice cream boxes with humorous images showing mild vandalism on the packaging for visual cheer up.

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    27points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dentists love them (when eaten by their patients)

    1
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    #29

    Couldn’t Help Myself

    Movie poster vandalized with black paint altering the text, an example of mild vandalism on an urban street pillar.

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    #30

    They Added A Diagram

    Yellow street sign with mild vandalism showing altered text about horses in underpants, set in a rural outdoor area.

    National-Cell-9862 Report

    26points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But is THAT even how a horse would wear underpants?

    1
    1point
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    #31

    This Traffic Sign

    Mild vandalism on a street sign with a mannequin head wearing a black band covering eyes, placed above an ahead warning sign.

    tentional Report

    25points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since it's only a head it could also means Dead Ahead.

    2
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    #32

    Blursed Threat

    Sign saying do not feed ducks altered with vandalism, showing mild vandalism in a public outdoor area.

    Exp4nd_D0ng Report

    25points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quick, let me feed the geese before they correct the sign.

    3
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    #33

    Otters Crossing. No Wait, Dinosaurs Crossing

    Caution road sign altered with mild vandalism showing otters crossing as a playful warning on a rural roadside.

    reddit.com Report

    24points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Komodos with Kiwis hitching a ride crossing or just a straight up dragons crossing?

    5
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    #34

    Oh No

    Graffiti on electrical box with humorous message, showcasing mild vandalism in an urban neighborhood at night.

    reddit.com Report

    23points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and not sanctioned by the HOA !

    8
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    #35

    Someone Tagged Up An Aldi

    Street sign with mild vandalism on an Aldi logo, featuring graffiti that reads nuts on the brick building background.

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    22points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All deez nutz

    7
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    #36

    Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?

    Sign with hand symbols and a handwritten note saying hide your potato as mild vandalism humor.

    rrredddditt Report

    21points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it is secret and in a bathroom, let's keep it that way.

    3
    3points
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    #37

    Label Printer At Work

    Label maker with funny mild vandalism sticker saying this guy stinks, showing lighthearted vandalism humor on office equipment.

    clarenceappendix Report

    21points
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    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh brother, where art thou... user manual?

    1
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    #38

    Spotted At A Local Dive

    Chalkboard with a funny mild vandalism message inviting to join for March Sadness at a restaurant.

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    20points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appropriate for 67 out of 68 sets of fans.

    1
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    #39

    Reduce Pee? If You Say So

    Road sign altered by mild vandalism to read reduce pee, with graffiti on nearby pillars under a bridge.

    Nightrain_35 Report

    19points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could but, as I am getting older, I seem to generate near infinite amounts when trying to sleep..

    18
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    #40

    Only Violators Will Be Wed

    Parking sign with a humorous mild vandalism message about violators being wed in a customer parking lot at night.

    Njon32 Report

    19points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a threat or a promise?

    4
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    #41

    Woof

    Yellow sign with a no parking symbol attached to a tree, altered to read "Barking Suspension" as mild vandalism.

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    #42

    At My Favorite Coffee Shop

    Toilet tank with a voice activated sticker on the handle as a mild vandalism prank in a restroom setting

    pizzaxlady Report

    19points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FLUSH MY S**T... I don't get why it isn't working.

    8
    8points
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    #43

    Tiny Humble Vandalism

    Blue metal bench with faint white chalk writing vandalism is bad, showing mild vandalism in a public setting.

    LSchlaeGuada Report

    18points
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    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... M'Kay...

    1
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    #44

    Do It

    Mild vandalism on playground equipment with altered warning sign encouraging climbing in a park setting.

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    18points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, just do it.

    1
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    #45

    Ok

    A vandalized sign with red text on a wall showing mild vandalism that alters the original message humorously.

    400GramRumpSteak Report

    18points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need to see you first.

    4
    4points
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    #46

    Sure

    Sign reading no graffiti with the word sure written next to it, an example of mild vandalism.

    The_RedditDuck Report

    17points
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    #47

    Phrog

    Beware sign altered with paper reading PHROG and a frog image sticker, showcasing mild vandalism humor.

    Icy_Layer Report

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    #48

    Someone Whited Out “For Ice Cream” On A Corporate Flyer

    Mild vandalism on a flyer with ice cream cone stickers and altered text promoting a dessert event in a lobby.

    STOP____HAMMER_TIME Report

    15points
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    corynspiers_1 avatar
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I scream. You scream. The cops came. It got awkward.

    7
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    #49

    Dog Silence Shall Fall Across London

    Mild vandalism showing "NO BARKING" spray-painted on boarded-up windows of a building in an urban area.

    NoodleLocks Report

    15points
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    #50

    Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against "Big Plumbing"

    Sign in a hardware store about illegal plumbing work with mild vandalism graffiti saying Stop me, showing mild vandalism humor.

    Jamzo1 Report

    15points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Define regulated, otherwise go away.

    2
    2points
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    #51

    I Love Me A Resh Burger

    Wall text with a mild vandalism twist showing a quote with missing letters, illustrating mild vandalism humor.

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    13points
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    #52

    My Life Goal Was Completed

    Display of birthday candles with repeated numbers 6 and 9, illustrating mild vandalism and numbering confusion on store shelves.

    Anonymouslymylife Report

    13points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a former retail employee, all I can think is that some poor employee is going to have to take time to fix this AND still be expected to do all of the 5,000 things their manager expects them to do every shift.

    29
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    #53

    Liquid Man

    Sign with added doodles shows boots, uniform, and helmet separated as mild vandalism at locker room warning.

    DesertDelirium Report

    13points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then we'd have to punish ourselves for breaking this rule. And you don't want that, do you?

    0
    0points
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    #54

    Dont Ask How I Managed To Do This

    Self-order kiosk at a fast food restaurant with mild vandalism showing a smiley face drawn on the screen.

    6The6Void6 Report

    13points
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    #55

    We Cute

    Yellow sign warning that shoplifting is a crime with mild vandalism partially obscuring the word prosecute.

    Psycho3333 Report

    12points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have left the "r" in, maybe ? "We r cute" ?

    2
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    #56

    Vandalism In My City Has Peaked

    Plastic cup on dry grass with word cup and arrow drawn on concrete, mild vandalism example outdoors.

    OneAndOnlyFreiheit Report

    11points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once saw, in a Swiss city, some dog shït on a grassed area between street and footpath, where somebody had put up a small sign mounted on a stick with the words "Das ist Scheisse" and an arrow pointing downwards. Informative, passive-aggressive and funny all in one.

    2
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    #57

    St Rage

    Purple storage sign on a wall with the letter O altered, showing mild vandalism in a public space.

    treo700P Report

    9points
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    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The patron saint of tired 5-year olds, monster truck owners, Trump supporters, and dandelions.

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