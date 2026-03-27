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For those who truly understand cars, they’ve never been just machines. Every curve carries intention, every surface reflects a decision, every detail reveals the hand of someone who cared enough to get it right. Long before a car ever becomes art, it already lives in that territory, shaped by designers and engineers who think not only about performance, but about presence.

What makes these transformations so compelling is not that cars are turned into art, but that they are allowed to fully become what they have always hinted at. Stripped of expectation and reimagined without restraint, they take on new meaning—sometimes raw, sometimes poetic, sometimes unsettling. As shared by the @cartdept community, these works reveal a deeper layer of car culture, one that values not just speed or rarity, but expression. Here, the car is no longer defined by where it can go, but by what it can evoke.

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#1

"Disintegrating Legend" By Fabian Oefner

"Disintegrating Legend" By Fabian Oefner

@fabianoefner Report

17points
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nathans_1 avatar
Whiskey Tango Delicious
Whiskey Tango Delicious
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Business physics in the front. Quantum mechanics party in the rear

5
5points
reply

From Andy Warhol painting a BMW M1 in minutes with raw, instinctive gestures, to Alexander Calder treating a race car like a moving sculpture, the line between automobile and artwork has long been quietly dissolving. More recently, artists like Daniel Arsham reimagine cars as eroded relics of the future, while Chris Labrooy bends and distorts them into impossible, dreamlike forms. Each approach is different, but the instinct is the same—to push the car beyond its intended role and uncover something more enduring.
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    #2

    “Beetle Sphere” By Ichwan Noor, Each Piece Is Made From Polyurethane Molds Cast In Aluminum, Combined With Real Car Parts For A Touch Of Authenticity

    “Beetle Sphere” By Ichwan Noor, Each Piece Is Made From Polyurethane Molds Cast In Aluminum, Combined With Real Car Parts For A Touch Of Authenticity

    @tilsittgallery Report

    16points
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    #3

    Eroded Porsche 911 SC By Daniel Arsham

    Eroded Porsche 911 SC By Daniel Arsham

    @danielarsham Report

    15points
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    These transformations come from pure fascination, from people who know cars intimately and are willing to challenge what they’re “supposed” to be. Some feel like sculptures, others like statements, and yet others like quiet experiments. But all of them hold onto that underlying respect for the object itself. They don’t erase the car, they reveal it, in a way that feels both unexpected and strangely inevitable.
    #4

    The Nautilus Car From The 2003 Film "The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen"

    The Nautilus Car From The 2003 Film "The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen"

    @cartdept Report

    13points
    POST
    jill_emory avatar
    Jill
    Jill
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this thing actually move or is it just a set piece? How do you navigate turns with 6 wheels?

    1
    1point
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    #5

    Eroded Delorean By Daniel Arsham

    Eroded Delorean By Daniel Arsham

    @danielarsham Report

    12points
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    #6

    Porsche 934 Rsr Sculpture By Fabian Oefner

    Porsche 934 Rsr Sculpture By Fabian Oefner

    @fabianoefner Report

    11points
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this only work with expensive cars cuz I've got a really beat up 2001 Toyota....I mean a priceless piece of art.

    2
    2points
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    #7

    "Fat Convertible" For 2022's "Trans Formam" Exhibition

    "Fat Convertible" For 2022's "Trans Formam" Exhibition

    @cartdept Report

    11points
    POST
    patrickvandenhouten avatar
    Patrick van den Houten
    Patrick van den Houten
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made by Erwin Wuem, he made a series of those! even a 'fat' house

    2
    2points
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    #8

    Vintage Porsche Transformed Into A Striking Resurrection Using Salvaged Church Glass By Ben Tuna

    Vintage Porsche Transformed Into A Striking Resurrection Using Salvaged Church Glass By Ben Tuna

    @glasscowboyy Report

    11points
    POST
    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the next feat, they will cry motor oil. It's a miracle!

    3
    3points
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    #9

    "Hide & Seek" Installation By Ada Zielinska

    "Hide & Seek" Installation By Ada Zielinska

    @adsoadsoadso Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    Sunken Romance Installation By Ada Zielinska

    Sunken Romance Installation By Ada Zielinska

    @adsoadsoadso Report

    9points
    POST
    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I saw this vehicle in The Last of Us, just before it chased me.

    1
    1point
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    #11

    "Tattooed Cars” By Takahiko Izawa

    "Tattooed Cars” By Takahiko Izawa

    @izawaartdesign Report

    8points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High class of panel beating! Great!

    3
    3points
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    #12

    Hand-Painted Porsche By Hanna Schönwald

    Hand-Painted Porsche By Hanna Schönwald

    @hannaschoenwald Report

    8points
    POST
    #13

    Sand CA(R)stle By Sucuk & Bratwurst

    Sand CA(R)stle By Sucuk & Bratwurst

    @sucukundbratwurst Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    A Replica Racing Car Built Entirely From Electronic Waste By Manchester Artist Liam Hopkins

    A Replica Racing Car Built Entirely From Electronic Waste By Manchester Artist Liam Hopkins

    @envisionracing Report

    8points
    POST
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    #15

    Disintegrating Xii - 250 Tr By Fabian Oefner

    Disintegrating Xii - 250 Tr By Fabian Oefner

    @fabianoefner Report

    8points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Sculpture By Gerry Judah For Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2022 Celebrating 50 Years Of Bmw's Motorsport Division

    Sculpture By Gerry Judah For Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2022 Celebrating 50 Years Of Bmw's Motorsport Division

    @gerryjudah Report

    8points
    POST
    #17

    Wireframe Sculpture By Benedict Radcliffe

    Wireframe Sculpture By Benedict Radcliffe

    @benedictradcliffe Report

    8points
    POST
    ubik-rex avatar
    Ubik
    Ubik
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Countach! or maybe TronTach😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    "Panda Disponibile" By Mark Handforth

    "Panda Disponibile" By Mark Handforth

    @cartdept Report

    8points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the official car driven by pandas?

    1
    1point
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    #19

    Crystal Eroded 1968 Ford Mustang Gt By Daniel Arsham

    Crystal Eroded 1968 Ford Mustang Gt By Daniel Arsham

    @danielarsham Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Crystal Eroded Porsche By Daniel Arsham

    Crystal Eroded Porsche By Daniel Arsham

    @danielarsham Report

    7points
    POST
    bobbrezniak avatar
    Bob Brezniak
    Bob Brezniak
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S***w the Porsche, i want to see the Mustang

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Bronze Delorean By Daniel Arsham

    Bronze Delorean By Daniel Arsham

    @danielarsham Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    "Ad Astra" By Fabian Oefner

    "Ad Astra" By Fabian Oefner

    @fabianoefner Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Plymouth Caravelle From The ‘80s Is Reimagined As A Digital Glitch By Artists Caitlind R.c. Brown And Wayne Garrett

    Plymouth Caravelle From The ‘80s Is Reimagined As A Digital Glitch By Artists Caitlind R.c. Brown And Wayne Garrett

    @incandescentcloud Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    Lamborghini Huracan Gt Special Edition By Japanese Car Shop Liberty Walk, Founded By Wataru Kato

    Lamborghini Huracan Gt Special Edition By Japanese Car Shop Liberty Walk, Founded By Wataru Kato

    @libertywalkkato Report

    7points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got to drive one of these babies around a track for a bit and it was an amazing experience!

    2
    2points
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    #25

    Ferrari Painted With UV Paint In The Wind Tunnel By Fabian Oefner

    Ferrari Painted With UV Paint In The Wind Tunnel By Fabian Oefner

    @fabianoefner Report

    7points
    POST
    #26

    Hand-Painted 1970s Porsche 911 Rsr Recreation By Lefty Out There

    Hand-Painted 1970s Porsche 911 Rsr Recreation By Lefty Out There

    @leftyoutthere Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    Hand-Painted 1960 Buick Electra By Binder, Edwards & Vaughan

    Hand-Painted 1960 Buick Electra By Binder, Edwards & Vaughan

    @cartdept Report

    7points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was used for the Kinks "Sunny Afternoon" album cover. Groovy baby :)

    1
    1point
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    #28

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    @etienne.bardelli Report

    7points
    POST
    #29

    Custom 1973 Porsche 911 Rs 2.7 Painted By Sean Wotherspoon

    Custom 1973 Porsche 911 Rs 2.7 Painted By Sean Wotherspoon

    @sean_wotherspoon Report

    7points
    POST
    #30

    Porsche As Comic Strip By Joshua Vides

    Porsche As Comic Strip By Joshua Vides

    @joshuavides Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    Hand-Painted 1979 Bmw M1 By Andy Warhol

    Hand-Painted 1979 Bmw M1 By Andy Warhol

    @stephan_bauer Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    F1 Car Painted By Olaolu Slawn

    F1 Car Painted By Olaolu Slawn

    @olaoluslawn Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    In 1974, The Art Collective Ant Farm Buried 10 Cadillacs Nose-First In A Texas Field, Creating Cadillac Ranch, A Striking Tribute To American Car Culture And Artistic Rebellion

    In 1974, The Art Collective Ant Farm Buried 10 Cadillacs Nose-First In A Texas Field, Creating Cadillac Ranch, A Striking Tribute To American Car Culture And Artistic Rebellion

    @cartdept Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Salvador Dalí‘S Grassy Vw Beetle In The 1970s

    Salvador Dalí‘S Grassy Vw Beetle In The 1970s

    @cartdept Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    @etienne.bardelli Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    “Long Term Parking”, A 60-Foot Car Sculpture, By Arman, Permanently Installed At The Château De Montcel In Jouy-En-Josas, France

    “Long Term Parking”, A 60-Foot Car Sculpture, By Arman, Permanently Installed At The Château De Montcel In Jouy-En-Josas, France

    @cartdept Report

    4points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could also be a drill core from future archaeologists.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #37

    Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

    Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

    @cartdept Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    1963 Buick Special By Keith Haring

    1963 Buick Special By Keith Haring

    @cartdept Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Force India’s 2008 Ferrari Vjm01 By Artist Dexter Brown

    Force India’s 2008 Ferrari Vjm01 By Artist Dexter Brown

    @bonhamscars Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    1966 Lamborghini Miura Prototype Hand-Sanded By Georg Gebhard

    1966 Lamborghini Miura Prototype Hand-Sanded By Georg Gebhard

    @cartdept Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    "Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear" By Whisbe

    "Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear" By Whisbe

    @whisbe Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Hand Painted And Track Tested By Chris Dunlop

    Hand Painted And Track Tested By Chris Dunlop

    @pinstripe_chris Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

    Crushed Car Parts As Artworks By John Chamberlain

    @cartdept Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    John Lennon’s Iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom V

    John Lennon’s Iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom V

    @cartdept Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    David Hockney’s Bmw Art Car

    David Hockney’s Bmw Art Car

    @cartdept Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    @etienne.bardelli Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    @etienne.bardelli Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Ford Rs200 Painted By Ketnipz

    Ford Rs200 Painted By Ketnipz

    @ketnipz Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    "Herla King" By Etienne Bardelli

    @etienne.bardelli Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    Porsche Carrera Gt Hand-Painted By Chris Dunlop Live At Sema Show 2025

    Porsche Carrera Gt Hand-Painted By Chris Dunlop Live At Sema Show 2025

    @pinstripe_chris Report

    1point
    POST
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