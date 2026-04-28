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How many times a day do you check the news and think to yourself: "What in the dystopia is this?" If you do that pretty frequently, you're not alone. In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed that we were living in a worse dystopian society than in George Orwell's 1984.

If you're concerned about climate change, hate AI with a passion, and think that capitalism is ruining our planet, the subreddit "A Boring Dystopia" might become your new favorite place on the internet. The pics we collected from the community might send you into a bit of a depressive state, but hey – that's the world we're currently living in.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History

We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History

stevesilberman Report

18points
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah dumpster fans aren't known for their intelligence or knowledge of American history. No wonder the country is in such a mess.

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Absent From The Index

    Absent From The Index

    CapitanJackSparow-33 Report

    17points
    POST
    #3

    Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

    Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

    ellecon Report

    14points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not much protection here....

    2
    2points
    reply
    #4

    Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol

    Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol

    Worldlyoox Report

    12points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Straight out of Fahrenheit 451. Another warning to society that others are treating as a guidebook.

    7
    7points
    reply
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    #5

    Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥

    Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    11points
    POST
    #6

    History Is Repeating Itself

    History Is Repeating Itself

    ThatAvidPandaBear Report

    11points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    History repeats. No, it rymes though.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #7

    "If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat" - The Republican Party 2025

    "If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat" - The Republican Party 2025

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather

    Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    10points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh America you are sick and have the nerve to say you are Christians.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #9

    This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters

    This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters

    pepperpopcornz Report

    10points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can tell by the kind smile....

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #10

    93 Wasn't That Long Ago

    93 Wasn't That Long Ago

    nthensome Report

    9points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or just don't go? I wanted to see Bruce on his recent tour until I saw the ticket prices.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #11

    Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The 'One Rule For Me, Another For Thee' Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives

    Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The 'One Rule For Me, Another For Thee' Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives

    CopiousCool Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Mehdi Is Always On Point

    Mehdi Is Always On Point

    Anything13579 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #13

    The Credit Score Is Audacity

    The Credit Score Is Audacity

    itsallcosmica Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    I Wouldn't Be Surprised At All

    I Wouldn't Be Surprised At All

    Jesse_Brenneman Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    They Want You Angry About Mamdani's Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans

    They Want You Angry About Mamdani's Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    8points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But Mr. President, these boots were made for walking and they'll walk all over you. 🎶

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook

    From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #17

    Living Is Unaffordable Labor

    Living Is Unaffordable Labor

    CapitanJackSparow-33 Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead

    Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    CEO Workers Gap

    CEO Workers Gap

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    8points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't though because I haven't eaten their food in 25 years.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #20

    Arguing With Zionists Be Like

    Arguing With Zionists Be Like

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    7points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess I'm antisemitic then. Oh well, never mind.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #21

    I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago

    I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago

    TheMadface80 Report

    7points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Idiocracy foretold

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #22

    “They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes

    “They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes

    BalsamicBasil Report

    7points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They became the monsters.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

    A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

    Jankenbrau Report

    7points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Complete with AI to tell us how she feels because somehow that's necessary now.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees

    Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    “Domestic Terrorist”

    “Domestic Terrorist”

    Sindigo_ Report

    7points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should NEVER have been allowed to happen.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    The Workers' Conditions Aren't Bad Either

    The Workers' Conditions Aren't Bad Either

    John_1992_funny Report

    7points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trumpsters are all grifters.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started

    American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started

    Hasbara_spotter Report

    6points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our government is currently run by criminal terrorists.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Billionaires Bought Our Democracy

    Billionaires Bought Our Democracy

    CapitanJackSparow-33 Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade

    The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade

    Waste-Explanation-76 Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    They Don't Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars

    They Don't Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars

    Busy-Government-1041 Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t

    This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t

    Sindigo_ Report

    6points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should go in front of that firing squad they've just brought back.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    The Power Of Propaganda

    The Power Of Propaganda

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    "Israel" Is A Terrorist "State."

    "Israel" Is A Terrorist "State."

    shane_4_us Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    It's Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel's Actions In Gaza A Genocide

    It's Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel's Actions In Gaza A Genocide

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    If This Is Terrorism

    If This Is Terrorism

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes

    Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel's Streaming Services!

    The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel's Streaming Services!

    ContentChecker Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006

    The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube

    An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube

    addressunknown Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross pervs. Probably as close as they'll ever be to a naked woman.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Why Aren't Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?

    Why Aren't Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?

    TourMission Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create

    We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create

    EnterTamed Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    They're Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

    They're Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

    LazyFlamingRooster Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Don't Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws

    Don't Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws

    McDowdy Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    "Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance"

    "Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance"

    Sun_fire_ Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They became the monsters.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs

    Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs

    Fan387 Report

    4points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They became the monsters.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does

    Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha

    Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha

    Tr0jan___ Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Israeli Soldier Writes 'In Memory Of Charlie Kirk' On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza

    Israeli Soldier Writes 'In Memory Of Charlie Kirk' On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza

    Tasty-Parking-9163 Report

    4points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is his face pixelated? Is he worth protecting?

    5
    5points
    reply
    #49

    Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”

    Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”

    Nomogg Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech

    Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech

    Imaginary-Dress-1373 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August

    Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August

    alphamalejackhammer Report

    4points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a living feeling creature. Just a source product. Disgusting!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne

    Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne

    Worldlyoox Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Policing The View From A Hill

    Policing The View From A Hill

    haddock420 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    No Papers, No Freedom

    No Papers, No Freedom

    lazybugbear Report

    4points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FŮCKING BROWNSHIRTS!!!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #55

    What Has The World Come To

    What Has The World Come To

    Extension-Cut-5535 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him

    After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him

    Tr0jan___ Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    We Could All Use A Laugh

    We Could All Use A Laugh

    Captain_Wisconsin Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Payment Requires Proof

    Payment Requires Proof

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda

    Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda

    Sindigo_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead

    Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead

    Agile-Peak-3532 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”

    Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”

    GPT4_Writers_Guild Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Born Just In Time To ''enjoy'' Late Stage Capitalism

    Born Just In Time To ''enjoy'' Late Stage Capitalism

    owlexe23 Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    Socialist Means Human Rights

    Socialist Means Human Rights

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop

    Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop

    MrJasonMason Report

    3points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God that picture is creepy. Even if it wasn't ethically vile and environmentally devastating I'd still loathe AI slop.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #65

    Awful. Trump’s America

    Awful. Trump’s America

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    3points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully there was a kid sitting behind him, kicking his seat the whole time.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #67

    The Photo Is Eva Saying "After All People's Lives Aren't Equal"

    The Photo Is Eva Saying "After All People's Lives Aren't Equal"

    Low_Pollution_242 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic

    While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic

    sovalente Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    We're Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc

    We're Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc

    razorwasp Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us

    One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us

    James-Incandenza Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Look Up “Shooting And Crying”

    Look Up “Shooting And Crying”

    James-Incandenza Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel's Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip

    French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel's Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip

    MrJasonMason Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Thomas Massie: "I Am Not S**cidal"

    Thomas Massie: "I Am Not S**cidal"

    DIYLawCA Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu

    Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu

    mixmasterADD Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    When The Media Lie It's Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved

    When The Media Lie It's Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved

    Tr0jan___ Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped

    Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped

    persondude27 Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    A Screenshot I Took Of A Video Of Madonna And Sabrina Carpenter Performing.. It Speaks For Itself 🥲

    A Screenshot I Took Of A Video Of Madonna And Sabrina Carpenter Performing.. It Speaks For Itself 🥲

    peroxidexo Report

    0points
    POST
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