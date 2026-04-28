If you're concerned about climate change, hate AI with a passion, and think that capitalism is ruining our planet, the subreddit "A Boring Dystopia" might become your new favorite place on the internet. The pics we collected from the community might send you into a bit of a depressive state, but hey – that's the world we're currently living in.

How many times a day do you check the news and think to yourself: "What in the dystopia is this?" If you do that pretty frequently, you're not alone. In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed that we were living in a worse dystopian society than in George Orwell's 1984.

#1 We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History

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#2 Absent From The Index

#3 Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

#4 Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol

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#5 Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥

#6 History Is Repeating Itself

#7 "If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat" - The Republican Party 2025

#8 Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather

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#9 This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters

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#10 93 Wasn't That Long Ago

#11 Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The 'One Rule For Me, Another For Thee' Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives

#12 Mehdi Is Always On Point

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#13 The Credit Score Is Audacity

#14 I Wouldn't Be Surprised At All

#15 They Want You Angry About Mamdani's Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans

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#16 From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook

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#17 Living Is Unaffordable Labor

#18 Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead

#19 CEO Workers Gap

#20 Arguing With Zionists Be Like

#21 I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago

#22 “They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes

#23 A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

#24 Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees

#26 The Workers' Conditions Aren't Bad Either

#27 American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started

#28 Billionaires Bought Our Democracy

#29 The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade

#30 They Don't Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars

#31 This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t

#32 The Power Of Propaganda

#33 "Israel" Is A Terrorist "State."

#34 It's Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel's Actions In Gaza A Genocide

#35 If This Is Terrorism

#36 Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes

#37 The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel's Streaming Services!

#38 The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006

#39 An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube

#40 Why Aren't Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?

#41 We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create

#42 They're Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

#43 Don't Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws

#44 "Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance"

#45 Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs

#46 Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does

#47 Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha

#48 Israeli Soldier Writes 'In Memory Of Charlie Kirk' On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza

#49 Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”

#50 Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech

#51 Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August

#52 Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne

#53 Policing The View From A Hill

#54 No Papers, No Freedom

#55 What Has The World Come To

#56 After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him

#57 We Could All Use A Laugh

#58 Payment Requires Proof

#59 Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda

#60 Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead

#61 Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”

#62 Born Just In Time To ''enjoy'' Late Stage Capitalism

#63 Socialist Means Human Rights

#64 Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop

#65 Awful. Trump’s America

#66 Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front

#67 The Photo Is Eva Saying "After All People's Lives Aren't Equal"

#68 While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic

#69 We're Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc

#70 One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us

#71 Look Up “Shooting And Crying”

#72 French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel's Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip

#73 Thomas Massie: "I Am Not S**cidal"

#74 Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu

#75 When The Media Lie It's Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved

#76 Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped