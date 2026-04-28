These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It’s Terrifying (New Pics)
How many times a day do you check the news and think to yourself: "What in the dystopia is this?" If you do that pretty frequently, you're not alone. In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed that we were living in a worse dystopian society than in George Orwell's 1984.
If you're concerned about climate change, hate AI with a passion, and think that capitalism is ruining our planet, the subreddit "A Boring Dystopia" might become your new favorite place on the internet. The pics we collected from the community might send you into a bit of a depressive state, but hey – that's the world we're currently living in.
More info: Reddit
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We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History
Absent From The Index
Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV
Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol
Straight out of Fahrenheit 451. Another warning to society that others are treating as a guidebook.
Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥
History Is Repeating Itself
"If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat" - The Republican Party 2025
Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather
This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters
93 Wasn't That Long Ago
Or just don't go? I wanted to see Bruce on his recent tour until I saw the ticket prices.
Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The 'One Rule For Me, Another For Thee' Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives
Mehdi Is Always On Point
The Credit Score Is Audacity
They Want You Angry About Mamdani's Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans
But Mr. President, these boots were made for walking and they'll walk all over you. 🎶
From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook
Living Is Unaffordable Labor
Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead
CEO Workers Gap
It doesn't though because I haven't eaten their food in 25 years.
Arguing With Zionists Be Like
I guess I'm antisemitic then. Oh well, never mind.
I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago
“They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
Complete with AI to tell us how she feels because somehow that's necessary now.
Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees
“Domestic Terrorist”
The Workers' Conditions Aren't Bad Either
American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started
Billionaires Bought Our Democracy
The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade
They Don't Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars
This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t
They should go in front of that firing squad they've just brought back.
The Power Of Propaganda
"Israel" Is A Terrorist "State."
It's Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel's Actions In Gaza A Genocide
If This Is Terrorism
Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes
The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel's Streaming Services!
The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006
An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube
Gross pervs. Probably as close as they'll ever be to a naked woman.
Why Aren't Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?
We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create
They're Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now
Don't Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws
"Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance"
Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs
Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does
Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha
Israeli Soldier Writes 'In Memory Of Charlie Kirk' On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza
Why is his face pixelated? Is he worth protecting?
Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”
Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech
Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August
Not a living feeling creature. Just a source product. Disgusting!
Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne
Policing The View From A Hill
What Has The World Come To
After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him
We Could All Use A Laugh
Payment Requires Proof
Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda
Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead
Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”
Born Just In Time To ''enjoy'' Late Stage Capitalism
Socialist Means Human Rights
Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop
God that picture is creepy. Even if it wasn't ethically vile and environmentally devastating I'd still loathe AI slop.
Awful. Trump’s America
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front
Hopefully there was a kid sitting behind him, kicking his seat the whole time.
The Photo Is Eva Saying "After All People's Lives Aren't Equal"
While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic
We're Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc
One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us
Look Up “Shooting And Crying”
French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel's Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip
Thomas Massie: "I Am Not S**cidal"
Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu
When The Media Lie It's Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved
Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped
A Screenshot I Took Of A Video Of Madonna And Sabrina Carpenter Performing.. It Speaks For Itself 🥲
Next time, vote for the educated black woman with actual life experience and credible policies. Zero sympathy, you voted in a f*****t and now you have a ultra conservative theocratic dystopia overseen by an ageing f*****t with incontinence and dementia . . . . .
Do you mean fùcktwat? Because I like it!Load More Replies...
Next time, vote for the educated black woman with actual life experience and credible policies. Zero sympathy, you voted in a f*****t and now you have a ultra conservative theocratic dystopia overseen by an ageing f*****t with incontinence and dementia . . . . .
Do you mean fùcktwat? Because I like it!Load More Replies...