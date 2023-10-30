ADVERTISEMENT

There are single adults who dream of parenthood just as those in relationships. Adoption provides an avenue for them to fulfill this desire and experience the joy of raising a child. However, this journey also has its twists and turns, or, as it was in this case, even infuriating dilemmas.

A single mother of an adopted baby girl turned to Danny M. Lavery, the author of Slate’s Dear Prudence column, with a shocking story about their daycare provider — the woman witnessed her daughter being breastfed without her permission. Angry and confused, she described the situation, asking how to proceed.

This woman was feeding her daughter with formulas, but her babysitter thought it was a bad idea and devised a secret plan

People who read the story urged the mother to take action against the daycare provider

