Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

David Beckham’s Ex‑Assistant Reacts To Brooklyn Beckham’s Viral Family Rift Revelation
Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and David Beckham posing together at an event with a decorative background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

David Beckham’s Ex‑Assistant Reacts To Brooklyn Beckham’s Viral Family Rift Revelation

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Loos, the former personal assistant to David Beckham, has publicly reacted to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral Instagram statement accusing his parents of image control and attempting to sabotage his marriage.

He also alleged that his parents used their influence to plant false narratives in the media, damaging the lives and reputations of innocent people in order to protect their “brand.”

Highlights
  • Rebecca Loos said Brooklyn’s accusations mirror her own experience of being publicly discredited.
  • Brooklyn alleged his parents used media influence to protect their image at the expense of others.
  • Loos publicly defended Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz following his viral statement.

The accusation directly echoes Rebecca Loos’ long-standing claim that she was publicly discredited after alleging an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in 2003.

“I felt completely used and abandoned. I was painted as a liar while David was protected,” Loos said in a 2004 interview.

RELATED:

    David Beckham’s former assistant has come forward in defense of Brooklyn after he “exposed” his parents

    David Beckham in a dark suit and light blue shirt, seated and looking thoughtful during a public event.

    David Beckham in a dark suit and light blue shirt, seated and looking thoughtful during a public event.

    Image credits: Getty/Megan Briggs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchester United in July 2003. She was terminated the following year.

    At the time, she claimed that she and Beckham had a four-month affair while he was five years into his marriage to Victoria. David replied shortly after, dismissing Loos’ account as an attempt to destroy his image.

    Woman in an olive green jacket outdoors, representing David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s family rift.

    Woman in an olive green jacket outdoors, representing David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s family rift.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    “During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” David said.

    “The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this,” he added.

    Comment from Diana Fleischer questioning Rebecca's past affair with David Beckham and possible broken contact, related to family rift.

    Comment from Diana Fleischer questioning Rebecca's past affair with David Beckham and possible broken contact, related to family rift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation involving David Beckham’s ex-assistant.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation involving David Beckham’s ex-assistant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham posing with Victoria Beckham and a woman at a promotional event.

    Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham posing with Victoria Beckham and a woman at a promotional event.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    In March 2025, Rebecca Loos revisited her allegations during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, reaffirming claims she first made more than two decades earlier and insisting she had never deviated from her account.

    “I have stuck to the truth,” Loos said during the interview. “I never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.”

    Loos reaffirmed the claim that she had a four-month-long affair with David Beckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Instagram comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Image credits: rebeccaloosofficial

    Screenshot of David Beckham’s ex-assistant commenting The truth always comes out with a red heart emoji on social media.

    Screenshot of David Beckham’s ex-assistant commenting The truth always comes out with a red heart emoji on social media.

    Image credits: rebeccaloosofficial

    She described the aftermath of coming forward as deeply damaging, saying she was publicly discredited while David Beckham’s reputation remained intact.

    Brooklyn Beckham and a woman posing together at an event with angel wings background, related to family rift news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn Beckham and a woman posing together at an event with angel wings background, related to family rift news.

    Image credits: Getty/Stefanie Keenan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Loos, the imbalance of power shaped how the story was framed, with her credibility questioned and her character scrutinized as Beckham dismissed the allegations.

    At the time, her comments were largely treated as a rehash of a long-settled scandal. In light of Brooklyn Beckham’s statement, however, her words have taken on renewed relevance.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Brooklyn accused his parents of using their influence to spread false narratives in the media, harming innocent people to protect their image, a description that closely mirrors how Loos has long characterized her own experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[I went] up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Loos defended Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz, empathizing with their struggles

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham posing together at a formal event with a large sign in the background.

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham posing together at a formal event with a large sign in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

    Seeing in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s statement an opportunity, Loos responded in the comments section of her own Instagram paraphrasing a segment of the exposé.

    One commenter wrote that Brooklyn’s post revealed “the facade” surrounding the Beckham family and suggested Loos might feel a sense of validation after years of public denial.

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling indoors, related to David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham family rift.

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling indoors, related to David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham family rift.

    Image credits: rebeccaloosofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!” Loos replied, extending her sympathies to Nicola Peltz. “I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”

    David Beckham and a woman sitting on a white couch on a boat with ocean and cliffs in the background at sunset.

    David Beckham and a woman sitting on a white couch on a boat with ocean and cliffs in the background at sunset.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response to another follower who described Brooklyn’s post as a “fascinating admission,” Loos echoed Brooklyn’s own words:

    “The truth always comes out.”

    David Beckham’s family dressed formally at an event, with emphasis on Brooklyn Beckham and a group portrait setting.

    David Beckham’s family dressed formally at an event, with emphasis on Brooklyn Beckham and a group portrait setting.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn’s statement laid out a detailed account of what he described as years of manipulation and press control.

    “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote. “I believe the truth always comes out.”

    Loos is currently married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys.

    “Waiting for her moment.” Netizens debated the worth of Rebecca’s account

    Comment by Magdalena Zielinska reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift, discussing David Beckham’s past deeds and scapegoating.

    Comment by Magdalena Zielinska reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift, discussing David Beckham’s past deeds and scapegoating.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to David Beckham’s family rift involving Brooklyn Beckham.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to David Beckham’s family rift involving Brooklyn Beckham.

    Comment from Louise Doyle reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media with emojis.

    Comment from Louise Doyle reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media with emojis.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning the ongoing discussion about the Beckhams and asking about the model’s identity on social media.

    Comment questioning the ongoing discussion about the Beckhams and asking about the model’s identity on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading 22 years ago, related to David Beckham’s ex-assistant and Brooklyn Beckham’s family rift.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading 22 years ago, related to David Beckham’s ex-assistant and Brooklyn Beckham’s family rift.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Megan Roy reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Megan Roy reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation online.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment by Vasiliki Apostolis discussing family drama and judgment related to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    Comment by Vasiliki Apostolis discussing family drama and judgment related to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment from David Beckham’s ex-assistant reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation on social media.

    Comment by Katherine Rockett Edwards expressing surprise about the absence of an NDA in David Beckham’s ex-assistant reaction to Brooklyn Beckham family rift.

    Comment by Katherine Rockett Edwards expressing surprise about the absence of an NDA in David Beckham’s ex-assistant reaction to Brooklyn Beckham family rift.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation involving David Beckham’s ex-assistant.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral family rift revelation involving David Beckham’s ex-assistant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT