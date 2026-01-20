David Beckham’s Ex‑Assistant Reacts To Brooklyn Beckham’s Viral Family Rift Revelation
Rebecca Loos, the former personal assistant to David Beckham, has publicly reacted to Brooklyn Beckham’s viral Instagram statement accusing his parents of image control and attempting to sabotage his marriage.
He also alleged that his parents used their influence to plant false narratives in the media, damaging the lives and reputations of innocent people in order to protect their “brand.”
The accusation directly echoes Rebecca Loos’ long-standing claim that she was publicly discredited after alleging an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in 2003.
“I felt completely used and abandoned. I was painted as a liar while David was protected,” Loos said in a 2004 interview.
David Beckham’s former assistant has come forward in defense of Brooklyn after he “exposed” his parents
Manchester United in July 2003. She was terminated the following year.
At the time, she claimed that she and Beckham had a four-month affair while he was five years into his marriage to Victoria. David replied shortly after, dismissing Loos’ account as an attempt to destroy his image.
“During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” David said.
“The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this,” he added.
In March 2025, Rebecca Loos revisited her allegations during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, reaffirming claims she first made more than two decades earlier and insisting she had never deviated from her account.
“I have stuck to the truth,” Loos said during the interview. “I never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.”
Loos reaffirmed the claim that she had a four-month-long affair with David Beckham
She described the aftermath of coming forward as deeply damaging, saying she was publicly discredited while David Beckham’s reputation remained intact.
According to Loos, the imbalance of power shaped how the story was framed, with her credibility questioned and her character scrutinized as Beckham dismissed the allegations.
At the time, her comments were largely treated as a rehash of a long-settled scandal. In light of Brooklyn Beckham’s statement, however, her words have taken on renewed relevance.
Brooklyn accused his parents of using their influence to spread false narratives in the media, harming innocent people to protect their image, a description that closely mirrors how Loos has long characterized her own experience.
“[I went] up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she said.
Loos defended Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz, empathizing with their struggles
Seeing in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s statement an opportunity, Loos responded in the comments section of her own Instagram paraphrasing a segment of the exposé.
One commenter wrote that Brooklyn’s post revealed “the facade” surrounding the Beckham family and suggested Loos might feel a sense of validation after years of public denial.
“So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!” Loos replied, extending her sympathies to Nicola Peltz. “I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”
In response to another follower who described Brooklyn’s post as a “fascinating admission,” Loos echoed Brooklyn’s own words:
“The truth always comes out.”
Brooklyn’s statement laid out a detailed account of what he described as years of manipulation and press control.
“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote. “I believe the truth always comes out.”
Loos is currently married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys.
