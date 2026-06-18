‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress Daveigh Chase’s Haunting Final Post Resurfaces As Her Skid Row Struggles Are Exposed

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Fans are revisiting one of Daveigh Chase’s old Instagram posts after her life was tragically cut short.

The actress, who voiced Lilo in Disney’s animated Lilo & Stitch and crawled out of a TV in the 2002 horror movie The Ring, lost her life at 35. She had “millions” of unclaimed money in her name because she was “too far gone,” her manager said.

Highlights Daveigh Chase’s very last post on Instagram was a seemingly ordinary photo.

But fans have resurrected the post, which now serves as a bittersweet reminder of a life that ended too soon.

Her manager said she had “millions” in unclaimed money but was “too far gone” to do anything about it.

“Apparently, a man claiming to be her ‘boyfriend’... has set up a GoFundMe,” the manager also said.

Following the news of her passing, fans revisited her Instagram profile with heavy hearts.

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Fans are revisiting one of Daveigh Chase’s old Instagram posts after her life was tragically cut short

Image credits: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

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Daveigh Chase’s very last post on Instagram was a seemingly ordinary photo, the kind that would make you hit the ‘like’ button and scroll on.

But years later, the same post has become a haunting, bittersweet reminder of a life that ended too soon.

The black-and-white photo from 2017 captured Daveigh seemingly enjoying a day outside.

Image credits: daveighc

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Standing next to a unicorn balloon, the actress posed for the camera in a black sheer top and black distressed jeans.

“Unicorns DO exist,” were the words she left in the caption of the November 19, 2017, post.

Nearly a decade after the picture was shared, fans resurrected the post in the wake of her tragic passing.

The former child star was “used and discarded by the elites,” one commenter said online

Image credits: daveighc

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“Rest in peace. Thank you for Samara & our happy horror childhood!” said one fan.

Another wrote, “Rest in peace, you will always have a special place in my heart for bringing life to such wonderful characters and more.”

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Others were critical of Hollywood, believing Daveigh was yet another child star whose life was shaped by early fame.

“Used and discarded by the elites,” one said. “That industry is rotten to the core. There was no way she was going to see old age. Makes my blood boil.”

Image credits: Studio Ghibli

“Very sad. It looks like she mostly quit life in 2017 (her last acting role was in 2016). Actually amazing she survived another 8 years with probable major ad**ction issues,” wrote another.

“Im gonna stay thinking the industry is offing these ppl tho. Cuz all they do is care for a bag,” said one. “I hope ur in heaven chase.”

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“Daveigh I’m heartbroken … Hollywood did not take care of you the way they were supposed to,” another fan said. “Your performance in the ring made me so inspired and it was the reason I started acting in my teen years. Fly high beautiful.”

Daveigh, who was hospitalized earlier this month, retired from full-time acting in 2015

Image credits: Disney

After years of being away from the spotlight, Daveigh lost her life on June 17 in Los Angeles shortly after being hospitalized for malnutrition earlier this month.

Her final cause of passing was meningitis and an infection in her blood.

She was only 4 years old when she started acting and booked her first Hollywood gig at 7, landing a small part in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Image credits: GoFundMe

One of her most famed roles, which won her the 2003 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, was the long-haired ghost Samara Morgan from the horror film The Ring, a Hollywood remake of a Japanese classic.

Daveigh said Samara Morgan was “not your typical character” during a chat with the Los Angeles Times in 2002.

“Usually they are looking for a happy-go-lucky kid, but Samara was a pretty interesting character to play,” she said. “I just kind of took my own voice and put this freaky twist on it.”

The star’s manager said she had “millions” in unclaimed money but was “too far gone” to do anything about it

Image credits: daveighc

Daveigh voiced the adorable Hawaiian girl Lilo in the animated hit Lilo & Stitch and its spin-offs.

After a few more credits, the former child star retired from full-time acting in 2015.

Her manager, John Ryan, said her deal for voicing Lilo was not a one-time payment but a cut of merchandise sales, residuals, theme park attractions, and other products using her voice.

This meant John was still getting SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) notices to his office, saying Daveigh had unclaimed residual checks.

John, who managed her for more than a decade, said she had “millions” in unclaimed money because Daveigh was “too far gone” due to her dependence on illicit substances.

She failed to collect the money despite John repeatedly trying to get in touch with her, he said.

Image credits: daveighc

The manager also claimed to the New York Post that he and Daveigh’s stepsister, Gaia Brown, once hired a private investigator to track her down so she could get help.

Normally, in such situations, the next of kin would collect residual checks after the artist’s passing. That would mostly be Daveigh’s father in her case.

Last year, a frail and undernourished Daveigh was captured in a viral video, lying barely conscious in a trailer on Skid Row in LA.

John said he went to Skid Row at the time but she “disappeared.”

Following her passing, Daveigh’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, had set up a GoFundMe page during the final days of her life.

Daveigh’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, spoke about her difficult childhood and painful falling-out with her family

Roy called the actress “a light in [his] life,” but “behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

He said Daveigh had a difficult childhood and a painful falling-out with her family, was bullied, and “struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA,” he wrote on the fundraising page.

“When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved,” he continued. “Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

Her manager, John, however, said while speaking to the New York Post that he found Roy suspicious.

“Apparently, a man claiming to be her ‘boyfriend’ that none of us friends or her family has heard of has set up a GoFundMe on ‘her and her families behalf’ that he set her up as the organizer,” the manager said.

“I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs.”

Netizens shared their grief online following the news of the former child star’s passing