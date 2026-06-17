Not long after the world celebrated its way into the year 2026, Jacques Moretti opened his bar in Switzerland to find the remains of his “stepdaughter” Cyane Panine surrounded by a “pile of bodies.”



Jacques and his wife Jessica Moretti, both French nationals, were busy keeping an eye on the establishments they owned in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana just hours before. Jessica was in Le Constellation bar while Jacques was in Senso.



Tables at Le Constellation were reportedly reserved for around $1,200 that night.



Jessica recalled how she arrived at the bar on New Year’s Eve at around 10:30, and by midnight, she felt there weren’t enough people in the bar.



“Then groups gradually arrived, bringing the number of customers present to just under a hundred,” Jessica said.



The bar owner said she spoke to Cyane Panine, 24, who was working at Le Constellation during the doomed New Year’s Eve party.



“I was just telling Cyane that we needed to bring in more people to get the atmosphere going,” she said.



When the party was in full swing, masked waitresses climbed onto the shoulders of other staff members, waving around champagne bottles with sparklers in them.



Even a helmet-wearing Cyane was captured sitting on top of a masked man’s shoulder, delivering “champagne sparklers” to customers in the basement party room of the crowded bar.



Investigators believe the “champagne sparklers” were held too close to the ceiling, causing the soundproofing foam to catch fire and spark a devastating blaze within the bar premises.



“I saw orange light in the corner of the bar. I immediately yelled: ‘Everyone out!’ and I immediately thought of calling the fire department,” Jessica recalled following the fire.



“I left the establishment through the main entrance, taking the stairs, to tell the security guard to get everyone out,” she continued.



Once she made it outside, she called the fire department at around 1:28 a.m. and then rang up her husband.



“There's a fire at the Constel, come quickly! I was in a state of complete panic, the call lasted 11 seconds. He immediately told me he was coming to meet me,” recalled the wife, who reportedly sustained a minor arm injury during the incident.



Jacques said he told his wife to return home to their kids so she wouldn’t “witness this tragedy.”



“I wanted to protect her,” he said.



While Jessica returned to their kids, Jacques managed to get inside his scorched bar.



He said there was a “service door” that usually wasn’t locked, but in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, he found that it was “closed and locked from the inside with a latch.”



“We forced it open – it finally gave way in a few seconds. When the door opened, several people were lying on the floor, unconscious,” he recalled. “My stepdaughter Cyane was one of them. We pulled them all outside and put them in the recovery position.”



Jacques said he and Cyane’s boyfriend tried to resuscitate her outside on the street for over an hour “until the emergency services told us it was too late.”



Jessica said she was “devastated” over Cyane’s tragic passing, saying she was “like a little sister” to her and had spent the Christmas holidays with them.



Investigators believe it was the “champagne sparklers” that Cyane had in her hand that triggered the fire in the bar, claiming the lives of 41 people, mostly teenagers, and injuring another 115.



Sophie Haenni, the attorney representing Cyane’s family, said the 24-year-old victim wasn’t even supposed to be serving tables on the night of the fire. But because of the high demand during the party, she was apparently asked to go to the basement party room to lend a hand.



“It wasn't Cyane herself who decided to put on this helmet, it was at the request of her employers. She was just doing her job,” the lawyer said.



Sophie pointed out that Cyane was never informed about the “ceiling's danger and received no safety training” from her employers prior to the fire.



The casualties “could have been avoided” if “safety standards (particularly regarding materials) had been followed and the required inspections carried out,” the lawyer said, adding, “Cyane is undoubtedly a victim.”



Jessica had also revealed in the aftermath that her staff had used sparklers in champagne bottles on multiple occasions in the past 10 years, including birthday parties.



When asked if she had provided her employees, including Cyane, with fire safety-related training, Jacques’ response was “no.”



Officials also raised questions about the availability and accessibility of fire extinguishers in the basement and whether the exits on the premises complied with regulations.



They also found that no annual municipal safety checks had been conducted at the bar since 2019.



As the investigation continues, the bar owners are currently facing charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.



Jacques was held in custody for two weeks in January before being released on bail, while his wife was barred from leaving the country.



More than a dozen other people are also being investigated for their role in the devastating fire, including a current and a former local council official.





#Internacional | 😨🇨🇭 En #RRSS circula un material audiovisual escalofriante del incendio mortal que se suscitó en Crans-Montana, en Suiza el #1Ene. En el video se aprecia como el techo del bar Le Constellation comenzó a arder. Confirman que ascendió la cifra de fallecidos a 47. pic.twitter.com/s5XEdcPqWU

— Notitarde (@webnotitarde) January 2, 2026