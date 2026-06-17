12 Rookie Mistakes That Transformed Into Tragedies That Stunned The World
Bad luck has a way of showing up at the worst possible moment, and bad timing follows closely behind, ready to stir chaos that nobody expected.
All it took for these 12 tragedies was one small misstep and one small miscalculation to set off a series of catastrophic events.
A child at the controls of a plane, a boy trapped underwater in his seatbelt, or a waitress who set a bar ceiling on fire. That’s how some of these unimaginable events began and ended with a doomed fate.
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
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They Gave Her The Wrong Heart, Twice
She was 17. She had crossed a border in the dark, paid a smuggler with money her family didn’t have, and lost her earrings to thieves somewhere along the way.
All of it, every risk she endured, every dollar she spent, and every mile she crossed was so that she could get to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and get a heart.
Jesica Santillan had been waiting three years for one.
She was diagnosed with a condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy. Her heart, the one she was born with, couldn’t get enough oxygen into her blood. Without a transplant, she had only weeks to live. But with one, she would have had a full life ahead of her.
On February 7, 2003, a donor heart and lungs arrived from Boston, shortly after which Dr. James Jaggers and his team took her into surgery. But just when the operation was almost complete, the telephone rang.
Duke's Clinical Transplant Immunology Laboratory was calling with the results of the blood type check. Jesica’s blood type was O-positive, while the organs now inside her body were Type A.
Dr. James had not verified compatibility before the surgery began. He had assumed the donor services had confirmed the match.
Carolina Donor Services, the organ procurement agency, had assumed the hospital had confirmed it. As one Reddit commenter summarized in a thread, “Everybody thinks somebody else is gonna do it. Nobody does it.”
Jesica’s immune system didn't wait for anyone to sort out who was responsible. It simply did what immune systems do: attack it.
The transplant team administered high-dose immunosuppressants and began plasmapheresis to slow the rejection.
Jesica was placed on life support in the paediatric ICU while the search for a second set of compatible organs began.
On February 10, she had a heart attack. On February 16, a seizure. By February 18, her kidneys were failing.
She had the wrong organs inside her for thirteen days until, miraculously, a second donor was found.
On February 20, the surgery began at 6:00 a.m. and was completed by 10:15 a.m. Her new heart and lungs were functioning.
Doctors shared the good news with her parents, who barely spoke English and were significantly misled by hospital officials about the severity of what had happened. The parents, however, had no choice but to hold onto the word of the hopeful doctors.
Less than 24 hours later, at 2:00 a.m. on February 21, Jesica’s condition worsened. A CT scan showed severe brain swelling, herniation, and bleeding. A catheter was inserted to drain the cerebrospinal fluid, and other steps were taken to stabilize her.
“She suffered a severe and irreversible brain injury,” Dr. Karen Frush told reporters at the time.
Doctors explained that her brain had given out from being strained during the two weeks she spent on life support.
On February 22 2003, at 1:25 pm, 17-year-old Jesica was declared brain de*d, and life support was maintained until 5:00 p.m. so her family could say goodbye. Her heart stopped at 5:07 p.m.
Duke University Medical Center settled with the Santillan family in 2004. The terms were not disclosed.
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Yeah, I'll get down voted to oblivion. So what this article says is the family illegally crossed the border into the U.S. and raced her to a top hospital to receive a heart transplant with parents that couldn't speak English, no family history, no prior medical records, understandably got it wrong the first time, then fast tracked her for a new heart, and it didn't work? Wow, what are the odds of that? Donor organs are more precious than any gem, it's why we don't frivolous pass them out.
She Went Down The Slide… But Never Made It To The Bottom
The last words uttered by a 28-year-old mother reflected the fear she felt before what was supposed to be an ordinary amusement park ride.
Yuris Cristel Camila García Manrique, the mother of a 4-year-old girl, was enjoying a fun trip to Entre Flores in Chinácota when tragedy struck on March 5.
Her final moments saw her sitting at the top of a giant slide, with her helmet on and her body firmly positioned on an inflatable tube.
“Is someone going to meet me?” the mother asked the slide operator.
“Yes, don’t be afraid,” the operator reassured her before hurling her down the ride.
Within seconds, Yuris was zooming down the slide. But suddenly the ride went off-script.
The mother was suddenly flung off the ride and disappeared out of shot.
“Did she fall off?” a voice was heard asking in a viral video.
Yuris plummeted 15 feet down, suffering severe injuries to her brain, abdomen and chest, and faced an extremely slim chance of survival.
The amusement park said they “immediately activated the emergency and assistance protocols established.” However, the mother was later pronounced deceased in the hospital.
“[Entre Flores] deeply regrets the incident…,” the amusement park said in their statement. “We extend our deepest condolences and most sincere sympathy to the family, friends, and loved ones of García.”
The victim’s family demanded a full investigation.
“It was our daughter who di*d. We demand a proper investigation and that those responsible for Camila's de*th be held accountable,” her mother said, according to local media outlets.
Some reports indicated that the slide did not have the appropriate license to be open to visitors.
“These slides look crazy even for a professional Olympian,” one netizen wrote.
“Doesn’t even look safe, they need to shut it down,” one said, while another wrote, “That thing has nothing for safety on the side. [Wonder] was it even legal.”
“Why wasn’t there some kind of safety netting or rail in place? If they put people in tires, and the slide bends, there should be something so nobody can go over the side,” wrote one fuming user. “Her poor child. Losing your mom is traumatic enough, I hope she didn’t see her mom fall or anything afterwards.”
@latinanoticias Video: Fuente / Vía Storyful | 🚨Una mujer de 28 años, oriunda de Tibú, Colombia, murió trágicamente al caer de un tobogán dentro de un restaurante con atracciones turísticas. Yiris Cristel García se deslizó en un neumático y terminó saliéndose de la atracción, provocando su fallecimiento en el lugar. Los representantes del establecimiento emitieron un comunicado lamentando lo sucedido y aseguraron que están a disposición de las autoridades para colaborar con la investigación. Las autoridades continúan evaluando las circunstancias del accidente.
♬ sonido original - Latina Noticias
They Let Her Jump Without A Rope
It wasn’t bad weather or faulty equipment. It was a shockingly simple error that took the life of a woman in Brazil’s São Paulo state on June 13, 2026.
21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas had big dreams of becoming a physical education teacher.
She traveled to the “Skeleton Bridge” at Ponte do Esqueleto that Saturday, eagerly looking forward to rope jumping from the bridge, which used to be part of a railway line that has been defunct for several years.
Although the bridge had been abandoned for years, tourists in the municipality of Limeira often visit the spot to practice extreme sports.
On the morning of her planned jump, Maria wrote a message on social media that will forever haunt her jumping instructors for the rest of their lives.
“Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?” she wrote.
Maria had a special request for her instructors and asked them to launch her from the bridge in airplane style.
The instructors, happy to oblige, hoisted her above their shoulders as she spread her arms out. But unfortunately, none of the instructors remembered to attach her to the safety ropes.
A viral video on social media reportedly captured the final moments before the tragedy, where three employees were seen carrying Maria toward the jumping structure.
Moments later, they pushed her from the platform without realizing the fatal mistake.
“The rope!” one person was heard shouting.
Another panic-stricken voice said, “Guys, the rope!”
The yongster plunged over 130 feet off the bridge, with no equipment to save her.
Rayza Dias, a nurse who was present at the scene, said she hurt herself while trying to rush to Maria’s aid.
“I scraped my whole hand because there’s a steep slope down there and only one rope for us to climb down,” the nurse told Brazilian Times the day after the jumper lost her life.
“It was all covered in mud,” she continued. “I kept going down, down. We walked all the way.”
The nurse said Maria was still breathing, and she managed to get a few words out of her.
“I have a habit of joking and saying, ‘nobody d*es on my shift,’” she said, noting that she told Maria the same thing.
Three men, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, were arrested on Sunday, June 14, and charged with homicide with eventual intent, which applies to cases where perpetrators did not intend to take a victim’s life but engaged in a dangerous act that carried a fatal risk.
Police said the three men tried to flee but were eventually caught and remain in detention.
The arrested men claimed they couldn’t remember who was responsible for confirming whether Maria was attached to safety equipment.
Maria’s mother shared her grief on social media, saying, “My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times.”
“How much your departure hurts me,” she continued. “I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honor it was to hear you call me mom. God, thank you for this privilege.”
HORRIFIC FOOTAGE: A 21-year-old woman was pushed off a 40-meter bridge in Limeira, Brazil by bungee jump workers who failed to attach her safety rope. She died from the fall. pic.twitter.com/KdZ51iZ2ab
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2026
Misleading headline. They didn't let her jump without a rope. They threw her off the bridge themselves without a rope.
A Family Trapped Underwater In A Real-Life Horror Scene
Six members of the Jaramillo family were on a boat on an Altoona amusement park ride when they all capsized together in July 2021.
Sabrina Jaramillo revealed that she was aboard the Adventureland Raging River raft with her husband, their three children, and her nephew when their lives were put in grave danger.
The mother said she knew something was wrong with the ride when water began filling up their raft.
“It was going up to our ankles. It was filling up fast,” the mother said, as quoted by the Des Moines Register.
She said the boat kept hitting the walls of the ride and eventually flipped while they were still strapped in their seatbelts.
The entire family was held underwater, desperately trying to break free, with Sabrina eventually managing to pull herself out.
She emerged to find her husband, but eventually realized that her 11-year-old son, Michael Jaramillo, and his then-15-year-old brother, David, were still underwater, trapped by their seatbelts.
“I saw my husband screaming and I'm like why is he screaming? He said they're still under. So he went under to try to lift it up, and I tried to lift it up with him. But we couldn't do it,” she recalled.
When the ride eventually stopped, a park visitor called 911, and the boys were pulled out and given CPR.
Michael lost his life shortly after the fatal ride, while his brother David was hospitalized for about a month.
“That thing k*lled my son,” father David Jaramillo Sr. said about the ride in a 2023 interview.
He said the family hasn’t been the same since.
“He was the guy who could make you feel good,” he said. “You couldn't feel sad or angry when he's around.”
The father spoke about the lawsuit they had filed against the ride’s previous owners.
But with the ride still running, it “kind of felt like it was mocking me,” he added.
Adventureland was purchased by Palace Entertainment just weeks after Michael’s passing, and the Jaramillo family sued the previous owners for $100 million.
They reached a settlement in 2025, but details of the settlement were not available.
“While this portion of their journey is over, it will never bring back their child, Michael Jaramillo,” the family’s attorney, Fred Dorr, said after the confidential settlement.
“…The Jaramillo family hopes that the industry takes note of this horrifying incident and substantive changes occur to increase the safety of amusement rides…” he added.
A Pilot Broke One Rule And Sent 75 People Crashing Into A Siberian Mountain Range
More than 30 years ago, a pilot broke a rule that left 75 people lifeless.
The infamous Aeroflot Flight 593 had set out for its very first international flight from Moscow to Hong Kong on March 23, 1994.
As the plane soared somewhere over the Altai Mountains, the Airbus A-310 disappeared from radar and exploded, claiming the lives of 12 flight crew members and 63 passengers.
The horrifying tragedy sent investigators scrambling for answers, trying to decode whether it was a technical failure, a stray bird, or even terrorist activity that caused the flight to nosedive into the mountain range.
A fortnight after investigations began, officials got their biggest clue: the voice of a child coming from the plane’s cockpit.
This helped investigators trace the events that led to the tragedy.
Midway through the journey, the most senior pilot, Captain Andrey Danilov, stepped out of the cockpit to rest, leaving pilot Yaroslav Kudrinsky and first officer Igor Piskaryov in charge of the controls.
Yaroslav then decided to invite two very special visitors, his own kids, into the cockpit and give them an unauthorized flying lesson mid-air.
With the aircraft cruising on autopilot, he let each of them sit in the captain’s seat and handle the controls.
His 12-year-old daughter, Yana, went first, with no issues. Yaroslav even tweaked the autopilot slightly to make Yana feel like she was steering the aircraft.
Next came his 16-year-old son, Edgar, who took the controls under his father’s guidance.
But within moments, Edgar applied more force to the control column than expected and unintentionally gave himself partial control of the aircraft.
“Edgar, get away. Go to the back, go to the back Edgar! You see the danger don't you? Go away, go away Edgar! Go away, go away. I tell you to go away!” Yaroslav was heard shouting in the final moments before the crash.
“Get out now, all is normal. Pull up gently. Gently! Gently I say,” said his voice from the cockpit recording.
The pilot tried to regain control, but it was too late.
The aircraft plummeted to the ground at a speed of around 160 mph, leaving 75 people with zero chance of survival.
Bar Owner Finds “Stepdaughter” Among A “Pile Of Bodies” After Raging Fire Claimed 41 Lives
Not long after the world celebrated its way into the year 2026, Jacques Moretti opened his bar in Switzerland to find the remains of his “stepdaughter” Cyane Panine surrounded by a “pile of bodies.”
Jacques and his wife Jessica Moretti, both French nationals, were busy keeping an eye on the establishments they owned in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana just hours before. Jessica was in Le Constellation bar while Jacques was in Senso.
Tables at Le Constellation were reportedly reserved for around $1,200 that night.
Jessica recalled how she arrived at the bar on New Year’s Eve at around 10:30, and by midnight, she felt there weren’t enough people in the bar.
“Then groups gradually arrived, bringing the number of customers present to just under a hundred,” Jessica said.
The bar owner said she spoke to Cyane Panine, 24, who was working at Le Constellation during the doomed New Year’s Eve party.
“I was just telling Cyane that we needed to bring in more people to get the atmosphere going,” she said.
When the party was in full swing, masked waitresses climbed onto the shoulders of other staff members, waving around champagne bottles with sparklers in them.
Even a helmet-wearing Cyane was captured sitting on top of a masked man’s shoulder, delivering “champagne sparklers” to customers in the basement party room of the crowded bar.
Investigators believe the “champagne sparklers” were held too close to the ceiling, causing the soundproofing foam to catch fire and spark a devastating blaze within the bar premises.
“I saw orange light in the corner of the bar. I immediately yelled: ‘Everyone out!’ and I immediately thought of calling the fire department,” Jessica recalled following the fire.
“I left the establishment through the main entrance, taking the stairs, to tell the security guard to get everyone out,” she continued.
Once she made it outside, she called the fire department at around 1:28 a.m. and then rang up her husband.
“There's a fire at the Constel, come quickly! I was in a state of complete panic, the call lasted 11 seconds. He immediately told me he was coming to meet me,” recalled the wife, who reportedly sustained a minor arm injury during the incident.
Jacques said he told his wife to return home to their kids so she wouldn’t “witness this tragedy.”
“I wanted to protect her,” he said.
While Jessica returned to their kids, Jacques managed to get inside his scorched bar.
He said there was a “service door” that usually wasn’t locked, but in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, he found that it was “closed and locked from the inside with a latch.”
“We forced it open – it finally gave way in a few seconds. When the door opened, several people were lying on the floor, unconscious,” he recalled. “My stepdaughter Cyane was one of them. We pulled them all outside and put them in the recovery position.”
Jacques said he and Cyane’s boyfriend tried to resuscitate her outside on the street for over an hour “until the emergency services told us it was too late.”
Jessica said she was “devastated” over Cyane’s tragic passing, saying she was “like a little sister” to her and had spent the Christmas holidays with them.
Investigators believe it was the “champagne sparklers” that Cyane had in her hand that triggered the fire in the bar, claiming the lives of 41 people, mostly teenagers, and injuring another 115.
Sophie Haenni, the attorney representing Cyane’s family, said the 24-year-old victim wasn’t even supposed to be serving tables on the night of the fire. But because of the high demand during the party, she was apparently asked to go to the basement party room to lend a hand.
“It wasn't Cyane herself who decided to put on this helmet, it was at the request of her employers. She was just doing her job,” the lawyer said.
Sophie pointed out that Cyane was never informed about the “ceiling's danger and received no safety training” from her employers prior to the fire.
The casualties “could have been avoided” if “safety standards (particularly regarding materials) had been followed and the required inspections carried out,” the lawyer said, adding, “Cyane is undoubtedly a victim.”
Jessica had also revealed in the aftermath that her staff had used sparklers in champagne bottles on multiple occasions in the past 10 years, including birthday parties.
When asked if she had provided her employees, including Cyane, with fire safety-related training, Jacques’ response was “no.”
Officials also raised questions about the availability and accessibility of fire extinguishers in the basement and whether the exits on the premises complied with regulations.
They also found that no annual municipal safety checks had been conducted at the bar since 2019.
As the investigation continues, the bar owners are currently facing charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.
Jacques was held in custody for two weeks in January before being released on bail, while his wife was barred from leaving the country.
More than a dozen other people are also being investigated for their role in the devastating fire, including a current and a former local council official.
#Internacional | 😨🇨🇭 En #RRSS circula un material audiovisual escalofriante del incendio mortal que se suscitó en Crans-Montana, en Suiza el #1Ene. En el video se aprecia como el techo del bar Le Constellation comenzó a arder. Confirman que ascendió la cifra de fallecidos a 47. pic.twitter.com/s5XEdcPqWU
— Notitarde (@webnotitarde) January 2, 2026
She Only Typed Two Letters, And That Was The Mistake
On December 26, 2017, 75-year-old Charlene Murphey was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a subdural hematoma.
Two days later, she needed a sedative, a Versed, which is a generic name for midazolam, to calm her claustrophobia before an MRI scan. A registered nurse named RaDonda Vaught was assigned to get it.
What happened next took less than an hour to unfold and fifteen minutes to become irreversible.
RaDonda went to the automated medication dispensing cabinet and typed “VE” into the search function. Versed didn’t appear because the cabinet used generic names, and she hadn’t searched for midazolam.
Instead of pausing, she triggered an override that unlocked a much wider range of medications, typed “VE” again, and selected the first drug on the list.
It was vecuronium, a paralytic agent that’s primarily used to induce skeletal muscle relaxation.
Vecuronium is a medication that has to be mixed with liquid before it can be given, unlike Versed, which is ready to use straight away.
RaDonda had checked the back of the Vecuronium vial for instructions and promptly went ahead with mixing the medication. However, she never looked at the front label, which clearly stated in large print: “Warning: Paralyzing Agent.”
She had bypassed multiple separate warnings from the dispensing cabinet to get this far and administered the entire vial to Charlene and left.
Murphey went into cardiac arrest in the imaging unit. She was transferred to the ICU and placed on life support. She had experienced permanent brain damage, and life support was withdrawn the following day.
After the incident, the hospital did not report the error to federal or state regulators as required by law. They told the county medical examiner that Charlene had di*d of natural causes, with no mention of vecuronium.
It negotiated an out-of-court settlement with Charlene’s family, preventing them from speaking publicly about her de*th.
RaDonda was fired in January 2018, and by 2019, she was arrested and charged.
Her trial, held in Nashville in March 2022, became national news and split the nursing community into different factions.
Many nurses rallied around her, arguing that the case criminalized an honest mistake made inside a broken system. Over 200,000 people signed a Change.org petition requesting clemency.
Others were less forgiving. “She didn't make a mistake," wrote one ICU nurse on Reddit, listing the sequence of failures in detail. “She made gross error after error after error after error until she wiped a human life out of existence.”
On March 25, 2022, the jury convicted RaDonda of gross neglect of an impaired adult and negligent homicide. She was sentenced to three years of probation.
Then the speaking requests started arriving. And last year alone, she reportedly told her story more than twenty times, at $5,000 to $10,000 per engagement, according to NPR.
Matthew Garvey, who went to nursing school with RaDonda and worked alongside her as a nurse, said her criminal case inspired him to go to law school.
He now helps other nurses defend themselves in similar cases, but he didn’t hold back on his criticism of RaDonda, saying he would have fired her himself.
However, he still believed her voice had value.
“We can't change what happened. We can only change what we do moving forward,” Matthew told NPR. “Having the individual who can tell you the play-by-play — that was there when it actually happened — is incredibly valuable.”
When One Small Error Costs A Teenager’s Life
When you’re dangling more than 400 feet in the air, even the slightest mistake can be unforgiving.
Tyre Sampson, an eighth-grader and star football player from Missouri, was visiting at ICON Park in Orlando with a friend’s family on March 24, 2022.
“This young man was the kind of son every parent hopes for – an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others,” Ben Crump, an attorney for Tyre's father, Yarnell Sampson, said in a statement.
“A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy,” he added.
If the 14-year-old boy had safely returned home, he could have bragged to his friends that he rode atop the Orlando FreeFall, the world's tallest free-standing drop tower at a height of 430 feet.
But what returned home was Tyre's lifeless body after he slipped from the ride and smashed into the pavement.
“During slowing of the ride, Tyre Sampson slipped through the gap between the seat and harness” and fell to his tragic end, according to a report by Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis, Inc.
The report said Tyre weighed more than 300 pounds. Hence, the ride operator made manual manipulations to his seat to apparently accommodate him.
However, the harness restraint opening was “almost double that of a normal restraint opening range,” Nicole "Nikki" Fried, the Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, said in April while announcing the findings of the report.
As per the report, the average restraint opening for other seats on the ride was 3.33 inches, which is considered “normal,” whereas Tyre’s seat was adjusted to an opening of 7.19 inches.
The ride “did not experience a mechanical or electrical failure,” but there were “many other potential contributions to the cause of the accident,” the forensic engineer’s investigation concluded.
Former Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson said at the time that the manufacturer’s guidelines for the FreeFall specify that the maximum weight of the rider should be 250 pounds.
“Tyre Sampson weighed in excess of 300 pounds. So, yes this is outside of the manufacturer's guidelines,” Geraldine said, noting that she was “very disturbed” by the findings of the report.
“As you might imagine, the family is in shock,” she said. “You send your 14-year-old son away for spring break and he does not return alive. So, they're in shock.”
A 4-minute video of the fatal fall was shared online at the time, but the sheriff’s office immediately flagged it.
“Something that awful shouldn't be out there in the public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters at the time.
Five Divers Entered A Deep-Sea Cave And None Of Them Made It Out Alive
The worst single diving accident took place in the Maldives while Monica Montefalcone, an award-winning researcher, and Muriel Oddenino, a research fellow from the University of Genoa, were eagerly studying the impact of climate change on biodiversity in the tiny Indian Ocean nation.
An associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa, Monica had expressed her excitement over her research hours before she and four others disappeared.
“It is crucial to explore and study the underwater environment, which remains largely unknown to the public, whether through one's own eyes or the lens of a robot,” she wrote to a friend.
For their dive, Monica and Muriel were joined by Monica’s 22-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, who was studying biomedical engineering, as well as Federico Gualtieri, 31, a recent graduate.
Leading the group of divers was diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, 42.
All five of them went missing while scuba diving in a 197-foot-deep cave in Vaavu Atoll on May 14, 2026.
The group had permission to study the coral in the Maldives and go on deep dives, descending to 50 metres; however, they reportedly did not mention the underwater cave in their proposal.
Moreover, their permit only listed three of the deceased divers as researchers, while Monica’s daughter Giorgia and instructor Gianluca were not mentioned at all.
The University of Genoa said it did not grant approval for any deep-sea dives for the team’s scientific research.
“The requests submitted to the Maldivian authorities…were evidently made outside the scope of the mission authorized by the University,” a spokesperson told the BBC.
The University of Genoa said the group carried out the dive in a “personal capacity” and not as part of the research.
“This is a moment of immense grief which we experience with deep respect for the deceased and their families,” the university said in its statement.
One of the most troubling questions in the case is why the bodies were found in different locations.
Instructor Gianluca’s body was found at a depth of 60 meters shortly after the divers went missing. He was found close to the entrance of the cave known as the “shark cave.”
The rest of the group was located days later inside a much more internal area of the cave system, specifically the third chamber.
Authorities explained that the cave structure includes three large chambers, connected by narrow passages. Light only reaches the first chamber, and beyond that, it is pitch dark.
The pressure around a diver also increases as they go deeper. This means that every breath delivers more oxygen into their lungs and bloodstream, even when breathing normal air.
Too much oxygen can start overstimulating the diver’s central nervous system and cause damage to tissues.
The exact cause of the divers’ passing still remains under investigation.
During the recovery operation for the divers, Coast Guard Sergeant First Class Mohamed Mahudhee, 44, lost his life while searching for the bodies.
Sami Paakkarinen, who was one of the divers part of the recovery team, said their bodies were “too deep, in a place where they were not supposed to be.”
The incident led to netizens spinning their own theories about what could have happened in the lead-up to the discovery of the five bodies.
One X user shared his own experience, saying he comes from a family of trained rescue divers. He also said he has done extensive diving around the same area in the Maldives with his wife.
“You definitely don’t dive 50M with recreational equipment without proper training in technical diving,” he said.
“This was either group su*cide or m*rder,” another X user speculated. “I’ve been diving for 30 years. Rescue and deep dive certified. These divers were effectively de*d the moment they went in the water.”
“At 150 feet, with recreational gear and without special gas mix, you’re already de*d,” the same user continued.
“I’m an absolute madman adrenaline j*nkie. My hard floor is 120 feet,” he added. “There was no possible way they were coming back, whether they panicked or not. That dive plan was never going to end with any of them alive.”
She Set Out To Complete 30 Dives, But Her 29th Dive Ultimately Became Her Last
It was the ultimate dream for 29-year-old Rebecca Gannon, 29, from Staffordshire, UK, to complete 30 dives before her 30th birthday. But her ill-fated 29th dive became her last and final dive.
In September 2022, Rebecca and her boyfriend of four years, Robert Kerans, traveled to Albania to dive from Saranda, a resort on the southern coast, not far from the Greek island of Corfu.
Robert revealed that there were three instructors for their group of 12 divers, but not one of them seemed to notice that Rebecca had issues with her equipment.
One of the instructors, Gerta Brozi, didn’t “pay much attention” to the pre-dive checks, he said.
“She checked the equipment but she didn’t seem to pay much attention,” the boyfriend told the Daily Mail following the tragedy.
“I know that there was a problem with Rebecca’s regulator but Gerta said it had been solved,” he continued. “We went into the water but I don’t know if the problem was fixed.”
Robert recalled going quite deep into the water when someone in the water seemed to have “pressure problems,” forcing them to go back to the surface.
“I couldn’t see Rebecca when I was in the water as the visibility wasn’t very good,” he said. “I must have been in the water for about 25 minutes. And when I surfaced, I saw a police boat close to us, and that’s when I realized something bad had happened.”
It was only then that Robert discovered that his girlfriend, who had a PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) diving certificate just like him, was the diver facing the “pressure problems.”
Reports revealed that one of the diving instructors, Saimir Kushova, tried to save her and pulled her to the surface before others frantically tried to intervene.
Saimir, who had organized the diving trip, was later arrested on suspicion of violating health and safety rules and illegally employing a diving instructor who did not have adequate qualifications.
Meanwhile, back at home, Rebecca’s father, George Gannon, was watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with his family when he heard a knock on his door.
“Two policemen came in and said, ‘we've got to tell you that your daughter d*ed in Albania,’” he told Sky News.
George was “stunned” to hear about his daughter’s passing and has reportedly spent his life savings on trying to fight for justice.
“It's like the whole situation has been swept under the carpet and it never happened, but I'll never stop, never, never stop, until I get justice,” he told the outlet a year after Rebecca’s passing.
He said he believes his daughter could have been saved if instructors hadn’t taken so long to rescue her, especially since she was only about seven meters deep.
“She'd dived 25-30 metres and for her to die in only seven metres of water was disastrous,” he said.
The grieving father said the fight for justice took an unexpected turn in 2025 when Saimir Kushova was jailed for 15 years in Norway following an unrelated trial related to narcotics.
“I have spent almost three years in Albania chasing the authorities for justice,” he told the Daily Mail last year.
“It’s been hard and lonely. I’ve spent time away from family but all I wanted is for this man to face me in court and now he’s been jailed in Norway.”
George accused Saimir of being responsible for his daughter’s tragic passing and hoped that Albanian authorities would take the matter seriously.
“We only found out a few weeks ago, we knew he's gone on the run a short while after Rebecca di*d but it appears he ended up in Norway and got involved in some dr*g smuggling operation,” he added.
The father said it felt like Saimir was “escaping justice” for his role in Rebecca’s passing, but he vowed to “never give up fighting for her.”
The Last Walk Across The Road
It was neither a mechanical failure nor a freak accident. It was simply a case of someone burying their nose in their phone when they shouldn’t have.
It was March 21, 2025, a Tuesday afternoon, at 4:45 p.m. on one of the biggest construction sites in the US.
Sunbok You, 45, the CEO of SBY America, was doing what he normally did on site, checking in with his workers, talking business, keeping things moving, and fulfilling his role as a subcontractor on the Hyundai Motor Group Meraplant America site in Bryan County, Georgia.
The HL-GA Battery Company construction area was not a small, easy-to-navigate space. It was part of a $4.3 billion joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution.
There were thousands of workers, multiple contractors embedded within contractors, each with their own chain of command, their own safety rules, their own version of accountability.
It was the kind of site where you could be invisible to the person twenty feet away from you.
Sunbok decided to walk across the road on the site. That’s when the forklift hit him.
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office arrived to find Sunbok’s body lying behind the vehicle. Investigators noted a trail of blood stretching ten to fifteen feet.
According to OSHA findings reviewed by WTOC reporters, he had been severed at the waist.
The forklift driver, an employee of a separate contractor called Beyond Iron Construction, had been talking on the phone while operating the vehicle.
A safety manager’s statement, which had to be translated for OSHA investigators, confirmed it. Once the driver got off the forklift, he ran. He did not call for help and simply left.
OSHA opened investigations into four companies connected to the site: HL-GA Battery Company, SBY America, Beyond Iron Construction, and Steel Brothers Development. Three of them received fines.
Beyond Iron Construction, whose employee was behind the wheel, was penalized $16,550 for exposing workers to "struck-by and crushing hazards" and failing to enforce traffic regulations, including speed limits, use of spotters, and horn use when visibility was obstructed.
SBY America, Sunbok’s own company, was fined $9,268 for exposing employees to “struck-by and crushing” hazards, which were likely to cause serious injury or de*th. HL-GA Battery Company received a fine of $1,800 for failing to submit the correct injury and illness forms to OSHA.
The OSHA report also noted that Sunbok had been wearing a black vest and an eye patch over his right eye, rather than the high-visibility green safety vest mandated on site.
Online, people had opinions about this. "Not cutting this driver any slack,” one commenter wrote. “He was on his phone and took off without checking on someone. That's a whole issue in itself.”
Others went further, pointing out that even if Sunbok had been lit up like a Christmas tree, it wouldn’t have mattered if the driver’s eyes weren’t on the path ahead of him.
What makes this harder to look away from is that Sunbok was not the first.
In April 2023, Victor Gamboa lost his life after falling sixty feet when his safety line failed.
In the weeks before Sunbok’s passing, a worker was seriously injured in a pipe explosion on the same site.
Bryan County EMS records show fifty-three emergency calls at the site in a sixteen-month period and over a dozen traumatic injuries. OSHA has opened at least fifteen separate investigations.
A construction worker who claimed to have been on the site since ground was broken, wrote on Reddit that the individuals running the site “are the most dangerous people I have ever seen. Cutting many corners. If any company complained, they got replaced. I am surprised there wasn't more de*ths out there.”
HL-GA Battery Company issued a statement expressing condolences and confirming cooperation with authorities. The plant’s grand opening proceeded. As of the WTOC report published in December 2025, neither SBY America nor Beyond Iron Construction remained contracted at the site.
167 People Lost Their Lives At Sea Because Of The Lack Of Communication
A small maintenance oversight led to a catastrophic chain reaction, causing a sequence of explosions aboard a record-breaking North Sea oil platform.
The Piper Alpha oil was the world’s single largest oil producer before disaster struck during the night shift on July 6, 1988.
The platform was running on two condensate pumps that night, which was normal. But what happened next was not.
Pump A had been taken offline for maintenance so that its safety valve could be removed and the open pipe could be sealed with a temporary metal plug.
A permit had been issued for this work, which meant someone had documented it and it was all in writing. But somehow, nobody told the control room.
At 9:45 p.m., employees noticed that Pump B failed. But with oil production to maintain and no proper communication about Pump A, the control room staff decided to start Pump A back up at 9:55 p.m.
The oversight ignited a gas leak at roughly 10:00 p.m., and the explosion demolished the safety wall, which had been designed to withstand fire but not a blast. The control room was immediately abandoned.
The Tharos, a rescue and firefighting vessel, drew alongside and attempted to intervene. At 10:20 p.m., a second explosion drove it away from the rig engulfed in flames.
Another rescue craft was destroyed in the blast, ending the lives of two crew members and the six men they had just pulled from the sea.
The remaining crew took shelter in the fireproofed accommodation block or jumped into the water.
At 11:50 p.m., most of the platform collapsed, and within the next hour, only a single skeletal module of the structure remained, with its top still burning.
Of 226 people on Piper Alpha that night, 167 did not make it home, and 30 bodies were never recovered, making this one of the worst offshore oil disasters in history. It took more than three weeks for the fires on Piper Alpha to be extinguished completely.