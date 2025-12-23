Worker Runs Away After Tragic Forklift Accident Claims CEO’s Life: “He Was On His Phone”
A fatal forklift accident at Hyundai’s massive Georgia construction site drew renewed scrutiny after investigators revealed that the machine’s operator was allegedly on his phone when the incident happened. The operator also allegedly ran away following the fatal accident.
The incident took the life of a 45-year-old subcontractor CEO, and it led to multiple OSHA fines and conversations about safety enforcement and worker accountability.
- A forklift driver was accused of being on his phone when he struck and took the life of a Hyundai subcontractor CEO.
- Investigators said the victim was severed at the waist, and the driver allegedly fled without checking on him.
- OSHA fined multiple contractors after citing repeated safety failures at the site.
A construction site walk turned fatal in seconds, but its immediate aftermath was even more shocking
Image credits: The Current/Justin Taylor
According to WTOC, the fatal incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on March 21 at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America site in Bryan County, Georgia.
Sunbok You, the 45-year-old CEO of Hyundai subcontractor SBY America, was speaking with workers at the HL-GA Battery Company construction area when he walked across a roadway. That was when he was fatally struck by a forklift, according to WTOC News.
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that You’s body was found “lying behind the forklift,” with investigators observing a 10- to 15-foot trail of blood. The news outlet reported that graphic images showed You had been severed from the waist up in front of a forklift labeled “Hyundai.”
Image credits: Unsplash
At the time, HL-GA Battery Company issued a statement acknowledging the fatality.
The company also confirmed that it was cooperating with authorities.
“Recently, there was a tragic incident at the site of our manufacturing facility in Bryan County which resulted in a fatality.
Image credits: Getty Images
“We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased.
“We are offering support services and are reinforcing safety protocols. We are fully cooperating with OSHA on the investigation,” HL-GA Battery Company noted.
OSHA findings pointed to safety violations on both the subcontractor CEO and the forklift driver
Image credits: Unsplash
An OSHA report reviewed by WTOC stated that You was wearing a black vest and an eye patch over his right eye while he was on the construction site.
Investigators noted he was not wearing the required high-visibility green safety vest mandated by HL-GA Battery Company rules.
A translated statement provided to OSHA by a safety manager said the forklift driver was also talking on the phone while operating the vehicle. The driver reportedly ran away after the fatal accident without checking on You.
Image credits: Getty Images
The report identified the driver as an employee of Beyond Iron Construction, a separate contractor working at the site.
OSHA opened investigations into four companies connected to the project.
Image credits: Unsplash
Following the investigation, Beyond Iron Construction was fined $16,550, SBY America was fined $9,268, and HL-GA Battery Company was fined just $1,800.
Steel Brothers Development was investigated by OHSA but was not fined, according to Local 12 News.
Image credits: OSHA
OSHA noted that Beyond Iron Construction was penalized because the company exposed workers to “struck-by and crushing hazards” and failed to enforce traffic safety rules.
These included the use of spotters, speed limits, and horn use when visibility was obstructed.
The Hyundai megasite has a disturbing history of accidents, some of which were fatal
Image credits: Unsplash
The OSHA report also indicated that the Hyundai megasite actually had a disturbing history of serious injuries, with the facility previously recording at least 53 incidents requiring EMS response during a 16-month period.
Over a dozen traumatic injuries were also recorded on the site, such as another forklift accident and a worker being caught in a conveyor belt.
Image credits: Unsplash
A construction worker was also seriously injured in a pipe explosion just a month before You’s accident. Another worker also passed away on the HL-GA Battery construction site after a metal frame fell on him.
Online reactions to the incident focused heavily on distraction and shared responsibility.
One commenter wrote, “This here is a good tool to use on the IMPORTANCE of keeping attention on the lift and the screens of cell phones off!”
Image credits: HMG
Others focused on the driver’s actions after the collision. “Not cutting this driver any slack. He was on his phone and took off without checking on someone. That’s a whole issue in itself,” one person said.
Some commenters also emphasized pedestrian responsibility on active construction sites. “Pedestrians though should be on alert and give forklifts the right of way. Being a CEO, I feel like he should have definitely known this.”
Netizens shared their thoughts about the incident on social media
I can understand fleeing in panic, possibly while vomiting the entire way. The question is what did he do next? Come back or keep running?
Dang, I spent about 15 minutes searching and found no follow up info on the driver, if he was caught, etc. Anybody know?Load More Replies...
The most I found just now was that "the forklift driver worked for a separate contractor, Beyond Iron Construction" and that "Beyond Iron Construction received the largest fine of $16,550." I found an 84-page OSHA report, too, but a lot of it was heavily redacted, though a witness statement confirmed that the forklift driver was on the phone, did NOT have a spotter (as they were supposed to per safety rules), and remained on the phone and ran away after the incident without checking on the person they had struck (Sunbok You.)
Most of the blame lies with the forklift operator. When you are using a vehicle to complete a task, the one operating the equipment MUST be in control of the vehicle and aware of their surroundings. Example: when you drive a car..
And even if Sunbok You had been in a high-visibility vest, with a pair of flashing-light deely-boppers on his head, and wearing a pair of pants with sparkling sequins on them, the forklift driver STILL wouldn't have "seen" him, because the forklift driver was on his phone.
Guys... That German safety video was an example of what *NOT* to do, not a tutorial!
Ah yes, the darkly hilarious "Forklift Driver Klaus." I thought of that too when I saw this story.Load More Replies...
Upvote for Klaus. You know, he just got his certification yesterday!
