Worker Runs Away After Tragic Forklift Accident Claims CEO’s Life: “He Was On His Phone”

A fatal forklift accident at Hyundai’s massive Georgia construction site drew renewed scrutiny after investigators revealed that the machine’s operator was allegedly on his phone when the incident happened. The operator also allegedly ran away following the fatal accident.

The incident took the life of a 45-year-old subcontractor CEO, and it led to multiple OSHA fines and conversations about safety enforcement and worker accountability.

Highlights A forklift driver was accused of being on his phone when he struck and took the life of a Hyundai subcontractor CEO.

Investigators said the victim was severed at the waist, and the driver allegedly fled without checking on him.

OSHA fined multiple contractors after citing repeated safety failures at the site.

Construction site with workers and equipment, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns after CEO's tragic incident.

Image credits: The Current/Justin Taylor

According to WTOC, the fatal incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on March 21 at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America site in Bryan County, Georgia.

Sunbok You, the 45-year-old CEO of Hyundai subcontractor SBY America, was speaking with workers at the HL-GA Battery Company construction area when he walked across a roadway. That was when he was fatally struck by a forklift, according to WTOC News.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that You’s body was found “lying behind the forklift,” with investigators observing a 10- to 15-foot trail of blood. The news outlet reported that graphic images showed You had been severed from the waist up in front of a forklift labeled “Hyundai.”

Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, handling stacked pallets during busy industrial loading process.

Image credits: Unsplash

At the time, HL-GA Battery Company issued a statement acknowledging the fatality.

The company also confirmed that it was cooperating with authorities.

“Recently, there was a tragic incident at the site of our manufacturing facility in Bryan County which resulted in a fatality.

Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, highlighting safety risks and potential forklift accident hazards at worksite.

Image credits: Getty Images

“We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased.

“We are offering support services and are reinforcing safety protocols. We are fully cooperating with OSHA on the investigation,” HL-GA Battery Company noted.

OSHA findings pointed to safety violations on both the subcontractor CEO and the forklift driver

Close-up of a hand holding a phone, symbolizing distraction linked to a forklift accident involving a CEO.

Image credits: Unsplash

An OSHA report reviewed by WTOC stated that You was wearing a black vest and an eye patch over his right eye while he was on the construction site.

Investigators noted he was not wearing the required high-visibility green safety vest mandated by HL-GA Battery Company rules.

A translated statement provided to OSHA by a safety manager said the forklift driver was also talking on the phone while operating the vehicle. The driver reportedly ran away after the fatal accident without checking on You.

Worker in high-visibility vest using smartphone in warehouse, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns.

Image credits: Getty Images

The report identified the driver as an employee of Beyond Iron Construction, a separate contractor working at the site.

OSHA opened investigations into four companies connected to the project.

Safety sign on yellow fence showing high visibility clothing must be worn to prevent forklift accident risks at worksite.

Image credits: Unsplash

Following the investigation, Beyond Iron Construction was fined $16,550, SBY America was fined $9,268, and HL-GA Battery Company was fined just $1,800.

Steel Brothers Development was investigated by OHSA but was not fined, according to Local 12 News.

OSHA citation letter detailing violations after forklift accident causing CEO's death, with worker running away during incident.

Image credits: OSHA

OSHA noted that Beyond Iron Construction was penalized because the company exposed workers to “struck-by and crushing hazards” and failed to enforce traffic safety rules.

These included the use of spotters, speed limits, and horn use when visibility was obstructed.

The Hyundai megasite has a disturbing history of accidents, some of which were fatal

Police line tape behind metal bars at the scene of a tragic forklift accident involving a CEO and a fleeing worker.

Image credits: Unsplash

The OSHA report also indicated that the Hyundai megasite actually had a disturbing history of serious injuries, with the facility previously recording at least 53 incidents requiring EMS response during a 16-month period.

Over a dozen traumatic injuries were also recorded on the site, such as another forklift accident and a worker being caught in a conveyor belt.

Workers wearing helmets and blue uniforms climbing an orange metal staircase at a construction site under clear sky.

Image credits: Unsplash

A construction worker was also seriously injured in a pipe explosion just a month before You’s accident. Another worker also passed away on the HL-GA Battery construction site after a metal frame fell on him.

Online reactions to the incident focused heavily on distraction and shared responsibility.

One commenter wrote, “This here is a good tool to use on the IMPORTANCE of keeping attention on the lift and the screens of cell phones off!”

Worker inspecting a Hyundai vehicle in a factory setting, highlighting safety after forklift accident claims CEO's life.

Image credits: HMG

Others focused on the driver’s actions after the collision. “Not cutting this driver any slack. He was on his phone and took off without checking on someone. That’s a whole issue in itself,” one person said.

Some commenters also emphasized pedestrian responsibility on active construction sites. “Pedestrians though should be on alert and give forklifts the right of way. Being a CEO, I feel like he should have definitely known this.”

Netizens shared their thoughts about the incident on social media

