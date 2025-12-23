Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Worker Runs Away After Tragic Forklift Accident Claims CEO’s Life: “He Was On His Phone”
Forklift operator moving pallets in warehouse next to yellow police line tape at accident scene.
Crime, Society

Worker Runs Away After Tragic Forklift Accident Claims CEO’s Life: “He Was On His Phone”

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
27

32

27

A fatal forklift accident at Hyundai’s massive Georgia construction site drew renewed scrutiny after investigators revealed that the machine’s operator was allegedly on his phone when the incident happened. The operator also allegedly ran away following the fatal accident

The incident took the life of a 45-year-old subcontractor CEO, and it led to multiple OSHA fines and conversations about safety enforcement and worker accountability.

Highlights
  • A forklift driver was accused of being on his phone when he struck and took the life of a Hyundai subcontractor CEO.
  • Investigators said the victim was severed at the waist, and the driver allegedly fled without checking on him.
  • OSHA fined multiple contractors after citing repeated safety failures at the site.
    A construction site walk turned fatal in seconds, but its immediate aftermath was even more shocking

    Construction site with workers and equipment, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns after CEO's tragic incident.

    Construction site with workers and equipment, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns after CEO's tragic incident.

    Image credits: The Current/Justin Taylor

    According to WTOC, the fatal incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on March 21 at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America site in Bryan County, Georgia. 

    Sunbok You, the 45-year-old CEO of Hyundai subcontractor SBY America, was speaking with workers at the HL-GA Battery Company construction area when he walked across a roadway. That was when he was fatally struck by a forklift, according to WTOC News.

    The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that You’s body was found “lying behind the forklift,” with investigators observing a 10- to 15-foot trail of blood. The news outlet reported that graphic images showed You had been severed from the waist up in front of a forklift labeled “Hyundai.”

    Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, handling stacked pallets during busy industrial loading process.

    Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, handling stacked pallets during busy industrial loading process.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    At the time, HL-GA Battery Company issued a statement acknowledging the fatality.

    The company also confirmed that it was cooperating with authorities.

    “Recently, there was a tragic incident at the site of our manufacturing facility in Bryan County which resulted in a fatality. 

    Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, highlighting safety risks and potential forklift accident hazards at worksite.

    Worker operating forklift inside warehouse, highlighting safety risks and potential forklift accident hazards at worksite.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    “We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased.

    “We are offering support services and are reinforcing safety protocols. We are fully cooperating with OSHA on the investigation,” HL-GA Battery Company noted.

    OSHA findings pointed to safety violations on both the subcontractor CEO and the forklift driver

    Close-up of a hand holding a phone, symbolizing distraction linked to a forklift accident involving a CEO.

    Close-up of a hand holding a phone, symbolizing distraction linked to a forklift accident involving a CEO.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    An OSHA report reviewed by WTOC stated that You was wearing a black vest and an eye patch over his right eye while he was on the construction site.

    Investigators noted he was not wearing the required high-visibility green safety vest mandated by HL-GA Battery Company rules.

    A translated statement provided to OSHA by a safety manager said the forklift driver was also talking on the phone while operating the vehicle. The driver reportedly ran away after the fatal accident without checking on You.

    Comment from Amanda Jackson about forklift safety in a factory, emphasizing the dangers and importance of caution and eye contact.

    Comment from Amanda Jackson about forklift safety in a factory, emphasizing the dangers and importance of caution and eye contact.

    Worker in high-visibility vest using smartphone in warehouse, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns.

    Worker in high-visibility vest using smartphone in warehouse, highlighting forklift accident safety concerns.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    The report identified the driver as an employee of Beyond Iron Construction, a separate contractor working at the site.

    OSHA opened investigations into four companies connected to the project.

    Safety sign on yellow fence showing high visibility clothing must be worn to prevent forklift accident risks at worksite.

    Safety sign on yellow fence showing high visibility clothing must be worn to prevent forklift accident risks at worksite.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Following the investigation, Beyond Iron Construction was fined $16,550, SBY America was fined $9,268, and HL-GA Battery Company was fined just $1,800. 

    Steel Brothers Development was investigated by OHSA but was not fined, according to Local 12 News.

     

    OSHA citation letter detailing violations after forklift accident causing CEO's death, with worker running away during incident.

    OSHA citation letter detailing violations after forklift accident causing CEO's death, with worker running away during incident.

    Image credits: OSHA

    OSHA noted that Beyond Iron Construction was penalized because the company exposed workers to “struck-by and crushing hazards” and failed to enforce traffic safety rules. 

    These included the use of spotters, speed limits, and horn use when visibility was obstructed.

    The Hyundai megasite has a disturbing history of accidents, some of which were fatal

    Police line tape behind metal bars at the scene of a tragic forklift accident involving a CEO and a fleeing worker.

    Police line tape behind metal bars at the scene of a tragic forklift accident involving a CEO and a fleeing worker.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The OSHA report also indicated that the Hyundai megasite actually had a disturbing history of serious injuries, with the facility previously recording at least 53 incidents requiring EMS response during a 16-month period. 

    Over a dozen traumatic injuries were also recorded on the site, such as another forklift accident and a worker being caught in a conveyor belt.

    Workers wearing helmets and blue uniforms climbing an orange metal staircase at a construction site under clear sky.

    Workers wearing helmets and blue uniforms climbing an orange metal staircase at a construction site under clear sky.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    A construction worker was also seriously injured in a pipe explosion just a month before You’s accident. Another worker also passed away on the HL-GA Battery construction site after a metal frame fell on him. 

    Online reactions to the incident focused heavily on distraction and shared responsibility.

    One commenter wrote, “This here is a good tool to use on the IMPORTANCE of keeping attention on the lift and the screens of cell phones off!”

    Worker inspecting a Hyundai vehicle in a factory setting, highlighting safety after forklift accident claims CEO's life.

    Worker inspecting a Hyundai vehicle in a factory setting, highlighting safety after forklift accident claims CEO's life.

    Image credits: HMG

    Others focused on the driver’s actions after the collision. “Not cutting this driver any slack. He was on his phone and took off without checking on someone. That’s a whole issue in itself,” one person said.

    Some commenters also emphasized pedestrian responsibility on active construction sites. “Pedestrians though should be on alert and give forklifts the right of way. Being a CEO, I feel like he should have definitely known this.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts about the incident on social media

    Comment from Pat Dolph about forklift operators and traffic regulations, displayed in a social media style bubble.

    Comment from Pat Dolph about forklift operators and traffic regulations, displayed in a social media style bubble.

    Comment from truck driver about safety, emphasizing staying away from fast-moving forklifts during loading and unloading.

    Comment from truck driver about safety, emphasizing staying away from fast-moving forklifts during loading and unloading.

    Comment discussing forklift accident involving CEO on phone and emphasizing workplace safety and PPE use.

    Comment discussing forklift accident involving CEO on phone and emphasizing workplace safety and PPE use.

    Facebook comment by George Specht questioning a worker running away after a forklift accident involving a CEO.

    Facebook comment by George Specht questioning a worker running away after a forklift accident involving a CEO.

    Comment from a truck driver explaining safety precautions to avoid forklift accidents and stay away from moving trucks.

    Comment from a truck driver explaining safety precautions to avoid forklift accidents and stay away from moving trucks.

    Comment from Sherry Oneal emphasizing the importance of focus and safety training when operating a forklift at work.

    Comment from Sherry Oneal emphasizing the importance of focus and safety training when operating a forklift at work.

    Comment by Russell Walker questioning if the worker wore a safety vest after forklift accident involving CEO.

    Comment by Russell Walker questioning if the worker wore a safety vest after forklift accident involving CEO.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for the family after a tragic forklift accident claims CEO's life.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for the family after a tragic forklift accident claims CEO's life.

    Comment highlighting a worker running away after a tragic forklift accident that claimed the CEO’s life.

    Comment highlighting a worker running away after a tragic forklift accident that claimed the CEO’s life.

    Comment reading no phones in workplace, related to worker running away after tragic forklift accident involving CEO.

    Comment reading no phones in workplace, related to worker running away after tragic forklift accident involving CEO.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for families involved in tragic forklift accident claiming CEO's life.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for families involved in tragic forklift accident claiming CEO's life.

    Comment about truck driver safety, highlighting caution around fast-moving forklifts and staying alert during loading.

    Comment about truck driver safety, highlighting caution around fast-moving forklifts and staying alert during loading.

    Comment from Sherry Oneal about forklift safety training and staying focused while operating a forklift to prevent accidents.

    Comment from Sherry Oneal about forklift safety training and staying focused while operating a forklift to prevent accidents.

    Comment by Holden Barnett on a light blue background, discussing fault in a forklift accident.

    Comment by Holden Barnett on a light blue background, discussing fault in a forklift accident.

    Crime

    32

    27

    32

    27

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can understand fleeing in panic, possibly while vomiting the entire way. The question is what did he do next? Come back or keep running?

    8
    8points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, I spent about 15 minutes searching and found no follow up info on the driver, if he was caught, etc. Anybody know?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the blame lies with the forklift operator. When you are using a vehicle to complete a task, the one operating the equipment MUST be in control of the vehicle and aware of their surroundings. Example: when you drive a car..

    7
    7points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even if Sunbok You had been in a high-visibility vest, with a pair of flashing-light deely-boppers on his head, and wearing a pair of pants with sparkling sequins on them, the forklift driver STILL wouldn't have "seen" him, because the forklift driver was on his phone.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guys... That German safety video was an example of what *NOT* to do, not a tutorial!

    4
    4points
    reply
    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, the darkly hilarious "Forklift Driver Klaus." I thought of that too when I saw this story.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
