Meta Workers Reveal Some Of The Disturbing Things They’ve Seen Through Users’ Smart Glasses
Close-up of a serious man, representing Meta workers revealing disturbing things seen through users smart glasses.
Meta Workers Reveal Some Of The Disturbing Things They’ve Seen Through Users’ Smart Glasses

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
Meta Platforms, Inc. has been sued after alarming privacy concerns over the company’s AI smart glasses recently surfaced.

A collaborative investigation by two Swedish newspapers led to disturbing reports claiming that Ray-Ban Meta glasses were recording their owners’ private lives.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, first released the product on October 17, 2023, two years after its rebranding. The glasses had features such as a camera, audio/video calls, live streaming, and messaging, and were equipped with Meta AI.

Highlights
  • Meta was sued for violating privacy laws after allegations surfaced about one of its products.
  • An investigation revealed that their Ray-Ban Meta glasses were recording people’s private lives without their knowledge and sharing the recordings with employees.
  • Several government bodies have launched probes against Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

“So they admit they spy on you,” one user said, and another called Meta “spying, peeping Toms.”

RELATED:

    US citizens sued Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta over alarming privacy concerns

    Man wearing smart glasses on stage, demonstrating augmented reality technology related to Meta workers' user experiences.

    Image credits: Getty/Picture Alliance

    The investigation by the Swedish news outlets Svenska Dagbladet and Göteborgs-Posten revealed that employees at a Kenya-based subcontractor, Sama, were viewing private footage recorded by Meta glasses.

    The videos often included highly personal and sensitive content, including n*dity, bank details, private chats, and even moments of physical intimacy.

    Smart glasses and wristband wearable technology displayed on a gray gradient background for Meta users.

    Image credits: META

    Two U.S. citizens, Mateo Canu of California and Gina Bartone of New Jersey, have filed a lawsuit in San Francisco against Meta over the matter. They are represented by Clarkson Law Firm, which specializes in public-interest cases, according to the United States District Court website.

    The lawsuit accuses Mark Zuckerberg’s company of false advertising and disregarding privacy laws. It alleges that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses were promoted in advertisements as “designed for privacy, controlled by you,” a stark contrast to what recent reports claimed.

    Close-up of a serious man in a suit, highlighting concerns related to Meta workers and smart glasses user content.

    Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong

    The lawsuit has accused Meta’s manufacturing partner for the product, Luxottica of America, of conduct that violates consumer protection laws, according to Euro News.

    The U.S. version of their policy states that, in some cases, Meta will review consumers’ interactions with AI, and the review may be conducted by a human.

    Kenyan subcontractor employees blew the whistle on Meta’s alleged privacy breach

    Comment from Roy Baht, a top fan, expressing concern about privacy related to users' smart glasses.

    Comment bubble with text Why is this surprising by Mick Stevens, referencing Meta workers' insights on smart glasses usage.

    Svenska Dagbladet and Göteborgs-Posten spoke to several unnamed employees of Sama, a Nairobi-based data annotation company, who spilled the details on the type of videos they have been watching on the back end.

    Their identities were not revealed as the individuals are under confidentiality agreements with Meta.

    “In some videos, you can see someone going to the toilet or getting undr*ssed. I don’t think they know, because if they knew, they wouldn’t be recording,” one employee said.

    View through smart glasses showing a cityscape with AR text messages, illustrating Meta workers' experiences with smart glasses.

    Image credits: raybanmeta

    Another said, “I saw a video where a man puts the glasses on the bedside table and leaves the room. Shortly afterwards, his wife comes in and changes her clothes.”

    “Someone may have been walking around with the glasses, or happened to be wearing them, and then the person’s partner was in the bathroom, or they had just come out n*ked,” one employee shared.

    “We see chats where someone talks about crimes or protests. It is not just greetings; it can be very dark things as well,” one of the workers revealed.

    Person named Carl Mellesmoen commenting on data collection, related to disturbing insights from users' smart glasses.

    Man wearing smart glasses explaining disturbing things seen by Meta workers through users' smart glasses in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: raybanmeta

    One data annotator warned: “We see everything – from living rooms to n*ked bodies. Meta has that type of content in its databases. People can record themselves in the wrong way and not even know what they are recording.”

    The videos primarily come from Western countries, they said, especially from regular users of the glasses. Watching the clips makes them uncomfortable, but protesting would come with consequences, they shared.

    Mark Zuckerberg at a hearing, surrounded by people and cameras, addressing concerns about users' smart glasses privacy.

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    “You understand that it is someone’s private life you are looking at, but at the same time you are just expected to carry out the work,” one said. “You are not supposed to question it. If you start asking questions, you are gone.”

    Meta is being investigated by the governments of multiple countries

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if Meta workers should be looking through users' smart glasses data.

    @raybanmetaMy phone seeing me watch this unboxing: 🫥♬ original sound – raybanmeta

    After the report emerged, information protection-related authorities of several countries took decisive steps to shed more light on the matter.

    The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection contacted Meta, demanding a meeting and further explanation, according to Svenska Dagbladet. They also reported that the Irish Data Protection Authority has called for Meta’s response. The company’s European headquarters is located in Dublin, Ireland.

    Meta worker presenting on stage in front of slide about privacy, discussing users' smart glasses concerns.

    Image credits: Getty/Justin Sullivan

    The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office has started an investigation into the matter as well.

    People on the internet are equally enraged.

    “Normalize the phrase ‘Pervert Glasses’ for these things!” one said. “They’re quite the Epsteinian glasses,” another offered.

    “Raincoats are out… Meta glasses are in! The stylish accessory for the well-dressed pervert in 2026,” one person joked.

    Another had a conspiracy theory: “Something tells me the data being collected by those glasses will be used by Zucc’s AI agent that can simulate a de*d person.”

    “Why are meta employees seeing footage anyway?” mused one individual.

    “Potential for heinous crimes.” The internet was up in arms over Meta allegedly spying with AI glasses

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Very meta ways, related to Meta workers and smart glasses discussions.

    Comment highlighting how Meta workers witness disturbing things seen through users’ smart glasses while wearing them.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about surprising content seen through users' smart glasses, referencing Meta workers.

    Comment from David Storey expressing discomfort about being filmed without consent related to smart glasses privacy concerns.

    Comment from Simon Shaw expressing caution about using smart glasses and related user content.

    Comment from Sandy Wright mentioning advice about sticking tape, illustrating Meta workers’ view of disturbing things through users’ smart glasses.

    Comment on Meta smart glasses privacy concerns discussing users and surprising discoveries seen through the device.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meta workers revealing disturbing content seen through users' smart glasses.

    Meta workers describe disturbing footage seen through users' smart glasses including private and sensitive daily life moments.

    Comment from Star Mare questioning why Meta workers are viewing content through users' smart glasses, highlighting privacy concerns.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Meta workers revealing disturbing things seen through users' smart glasses.

    Comment about cameras on smart glasses, emphasizing privacy concerns in intimate spaces shared by Meta workers.

    Comment saying they admit to spying, referencing Meta workers revealing disturbing things seen through users' smart glasses.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing smart glasses as the eyes and ears of AI revealing disturbing user content.

    Meta workers discussing disturbing content seen through users' smart glasses and privacy concerns with cameras everywhere.

    Meta workers revealing disturbing content seen through users smart glasses in a digital message screenshot.

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
