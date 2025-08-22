Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Uber Driver Brutally Knocks Out CEO With Service Dog In Shocking Video—Passenger’s Account Got Suspended
Man lies on the ground next to a service dog, with an Uber driver and a woman standing nearby in a parking lot.
Crime, Society

Uber Driver Brutally Knocks Out CEO With Service Dog In Shocking Video—Passenger’s Account Got Suspended

A biotech CEO from Charleston, South Carolina, has filed a lawsuit against Uber after a simple booking turned violent and left him injured and unconscious in a parking lot. 

The shocking incident, which was captured on surveillance video, showed Uber driver Uliumdzhiev Vadim Nikolaevich knocking out TC BioPharm CEO Bryan Kobel as he held his service dog

Highlights
  • A biotech CEO has filed a lawsuit after his Uber booking ended in a shocking parking lot assault.
  • Surveillance footage captured the driver head-butting the CEO as he held his service dog.
  • The victim, who was left with a brain injury, is calling on Uber to strengthen rider safety.

Kobel ended up being rushed to the hospital with a brain injury, which left him unable to do his duties properly for months.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The violent assault was caught on camera as Kobel held his service dog

    Uber driver confronts CEO outside cars, holding a service dog, in a parking lot during a shocking incident caught on video.

    Image credits: The Law Office of Kenneth Berger

    According to Kobel, 45, he had canceled his Uber ride in April from a French restaurant, Maison, when the driver refused to allow his service dog into the vehicle, an Audi SUV. 

    Kobel recalled that his exchange with the driver was brief. But just moments later, as he stood in the parking lot of a Charleston restaurant with his 17-pound golden doodle, Nikolaevich, 42, exited the vehicle and charged at him.

    Disturbing footage showed Nikolaevich aggressively approaching Kobel before head-butting and punching him with enough force to knock him unconscious, according to theNew York Post

    Man in gray suit standing smiling outside Nasdaq building, related to Uber driver brutal knockout and service dog incident.

    Image credits: TC BioPharm

    The impact left Kobel bleeding from the head while his dog tumbled to the ground beside him. 

    Horrified witnesses rushed to help and called 911, with one caller telling dispatchers, “He’s bleeding very badly in the back of the head. We’re going to need an ambulance. Send the police. … There’s a gazillion witnesses.”

    When Kobel regained consciousness, he was in a hospital bed with seven staples in his head and four stitches.

    “The next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital bed with seven staples in my head and four stitches. It’s been a brutal experience to this day,” Kobel said.

    Doctors confirmed a concussion and scarring, and the TC BioPharm CEO later shared that the brain injury caused memory loss and difficulty speaking in the weeks that followed. 

    “My job involves a lot of public speaking, and I was unsure whether I would be able to do that again,” he said.

    Blue commercial building on a sunny day with a sign, related to Uber driver incident involving service dog and CEO.

    Image credits: Charleston Guru

    “I wondered, am I ever going to be the person I was before? And that’s a very scary thought.”

    Kobel’s lawsuit, filed in Charleston County Court, has accused Uber of negligence in screening and monitoring its drivers.

    “Uber hides behind a thin veil of legalese to protect their riders. Frankly, it’s fake. The company needs to make substantial changes on how it protects riders,” Kobel said.

    Person holding a smartphone showing an Uber app screen with ride options and map navigation.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Charleston County Sheriff’s Office records revealed that Nikolaevich was later arrested for second-degree assault and battery, but he was released on a $10,000 bond.

    Kobel’s lawsuit alleges that Uber is failing to protect riders

    While the attack itself was traumatizing, Kobel later learned some details that made his encounter with the violent driver even worse.

    Man lying on ground near service dog after altercation with Uber driver in parking lot, woman standing nearby watching.

    Image credits: The Law Office of Kenneth Berger

    As it turned out, Nikolaevich had been working forUber with a fraudulent license. He was also undocumented.

    “Uber has to take more accountability for its drivers. They’re opening the door to mayhem.” 

    “Uber let a wolf into the henhouse. They allowed a man who was in a country illegally, a Russian national with a fake license, go through their background check and snake his way in and then have what was nothing more than a violent outburst for no reason,” Kobel said.

    Uber driver confronts CEO in parking lot, with service dog visible during shocking altercation caught on video.

    Image credits: The Law Office of Kenneth Berger

    Kobel said the most disturbing part was that, after leaving him bleeding in the lot, thedriver immediately picked up another passenger, according to aFox News report. 

    “This man violently assaults me, leaves me effectively bleeding out from my head in a parking lot, speeds off, and picks somebody up two minutes later,” the CEO stated.

    Adding to the frustration, Kobel claimed that Uber suspended and deactivated hisaccount within days of the incident, despite him providing hospital records and police documents.

    Mugshot of a man involved in an Uber driver incident with a service dog knocking out CEO in shocking video.

    Image credits: Charleston County Detention Center

    “When I left the hospital, my account had been suspended, and within 48 hours, it had been deactivated. 

    “Despite me sharing hospital records, police records, the detective’s name and phone number, and images of the assault, Uber chose to effectively victim-blame me and vilify me,” he said.

    Uber condemned the incident, though Kobel’s attorney says the ride-hailing giant should do better

    Man in a suit speaking in a video call, related to Uber driver incident involving service dog and CEO confrontation.

    Image credits: Fox News

    Uber issued a statement condemning the violence but declined to discuss the lawsuit directly. 

    “There is no place for violence on the Uber platform,” the company said. “While we can’t comment on pending litigation, Uber is deeply committed to safety and complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations around worker eligibility.” 

    The company added that it screens drivers using background checks, social security numbers, and driver’s licenses, but it did not explain how the driver in question slipped through the cracks.

    Kenneth Berger, Kobel’s attorney, for his part, stated that Uber must do better to ensure its riders’ safety because it provides an essentialservice to people. 

    “Riders rely on Uber to know who is behind the wheel. We’re seeking answers and accountability for how an undocumented individual using a fraudulent ID was able to access Uber’s platform, assault a passenger and flee. 

    “Publicly traded companies that profit from public trust must have screening and real-time identity systems that actually protect people,” Berger said.

    Netizens weighed in on the CEO’s violent experience with his Uber driver on social media

    Comment discussing Uber driver policies on passengers with pets and account deactivation risks linked to Uber driver service.

    Comment by Mina Jung expressing shock about an Uber driver attack involving a service dog and concerns over passenger safety.

    Comment from Crimson Lee questioning the existence of service animals as an Uber driver knocks out CEO with service dog.

    Comment by Daniel Gallimore stating every dog these days are service dogs, referencing Uber driver service dog incident.

    Comment about avoiding Uber Pet fee by claiming a poodle as a service dog in a social media post.

    Comment on social media stating it’s not a service dog, related to Uber driver and CEO incident with service dog.

    Comment on Facebook by Colin Smith joking about John Wick, referencing Uber driver incident with CEO and service dog.

    Comment shown on a social media post reading Just the ordinary Russian behavior, with three likes.

    Comment by Raoul Thomas explaining some health conditions may benefit from a service dog, related to Uber driver incident.

    User comment by Ellen Schapiro asking if someone was deported, shown in a social media format related to Uber driver incident.

    Comment by Marcus Hernandez discussing a service dog incident involving an Uber driver and public speaker.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Laura Greene saying Unbelievable in response to Uber driver incident video.

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    service dog
    Analice Couto

    Peter Michael de Jesus

