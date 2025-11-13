Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ex-Employees Who Kidnapped “Toxic” Tech CEO Reveal ‘Pushup’ Punishment That Sent Them Over The Edge
Close-up of a smiling man wearing a cap and blue jacket, linked to toxic tech CEO pushup punishment case.
Crime, Society

Ex-Employees Who Kidnapped “Toxic” Tech CEO Reveal ‘Pushup’ Punishment That Sent Them Over The Edge

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A California courtroom heard shocking testimony this month about the final days of Tushar Atre, a Santa Cruz tech CEO and cannabis entrepreneur who was kidnapped and slain in 2019. 

One of the men accused in the crime, Kaleb Charters, informed jurors that Atre once forced him and another worker to do 500 pushups before paying them. He also described Atre’s business as an exploitative and humiliating workplace.

Highlights
  • Tech CEO and cannabis entrepreneur Tushar Atre was kidnapped and later found slain in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 2019.
  • One of his accused slayers testified that Atre once made him and another worker do 500 pushups to receive their paychecks, which were not even the right amount.
  • The case has reignited debate over toxic work culture, power dynamics, and how far anger and resentment among employees can go.

The internet has remained divided over the case, with many stating that the slain CEO had it coming, and others arguing that some lines must never be crossed.

    The trial over Atre’s revealed an unsettling glimpse into the late CEO’s work environment

    Close-up of a smiling man wearing a cap, representing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO story.

    Close-up of a smiling man wearing a cap, representing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO story.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    Atre, 50, was abducted from his upscale home in Santa Cruz County and later found slain in the nearby mountains, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, in 2019. 

    Authorities arrested four suspects shortly after the incident: Joshua Camps, 23, Kurtis Charters, 22, Stephen Lindsay, 22, and Kaleb Charters, 19, according to People magazine.

    Portrait of a man with a shaved head and a slight smile, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Portrait of a man with a shaved head and a slight smile, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    Two of them, Kurtis Charters and Stephen Lindsay, have already been convicted of first-degree m**der earlier this year. Kaleb’s trial remains ongoing.

    As proceedings resumed this month, Kaleb testified that he and Lindsay had worked just ten days for Atre in August 2019 on his cannabis farm. 

    Mugshots of two ex-employees involved in the kidnapping of a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment incident.

    Mugshots of two ex-employees involved in the kidnapping of a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment incident.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    According to KRON 4, the pair were informed that they would receive a salary of $200 per day, but tensions grew quickly. Kaleb described working from dawn to dusk.

    When they briefly lost the keys to one of Atre’s trucks, Kaleb said, the boss “chided them for wasting his time” and reminded them how valuable every minute of his was. 

    Mugshots of two ex-employees linked to kidnapping toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment dispute.

    Mugshots of two ex-employees linked to kidnapping toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment dispute.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    “He said his time was worth a lot of money,” he told jurors.

    He then claimed Atre made them do 500 pushups before handing over a reduced paycheck of $1,400, $600 short of the $2,000 they expected.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing tech workers, related to ex-employees who kidnapped tech CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing tech workers, related to ex-employees who kidnapped tech CEO.

    Former staff and friends described Atre as a brutal boss

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the frustration leading ex-employees to kidnap a toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the frustration leading ex-employees to kidnap a toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    Several former employees testified that Atre ran a tight and sometimes toxic operation.

    One unnamed witness told KRON 4 that staff even joked about Atre eventually being robbed, given his tough management style.

    Three figures captured in night vision, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Three figures captured in night vision, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    Atre’s longtime assistant and confidante, Sam Borghese, testified that while he considered the tech entrepreneur a close friend, he admitted the workplace he created among his workers could be harsh. 

    Borghese noted that the late CEO ran a tight machine, and he created a hostile work environment by sometimes withholding paychecks from his employees.

    Close-up of a person’s arm reaching out at night as a cyclist rides by in the background, related to toxic tech CEO incident.

    Close-up of a person’s arm reaching out at night as a cyclist rides by in the background, related to toxic tech CEO incident.

    Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

    Despite these accounts, Atre’s friends and family painted a more complex picture of the slain CEO.

    Born in New York, Atre founded the web design firm Atrenet and was known as a “free spirit” who loved biking, supporting local artists, and renovating homes. 

    He had also survived a bus accident years before, which friends said changed his outlook on life.

    “He enjoyed his happily uneventful routine biking the streets of Manhattan until June 6, 1990, when he was hit by a car and run over by a truck on Broadway near Columbia University. The surgeon told his family to prepare for life without him.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    “He managed to survive the ordeal. After several surgeries and six months of rehabilitation, Tushar continued with a new lease on life: biking, renovating his homes and enjoying music,” his obituary read.

    Public opinion remains divided over what justice should look like

    Comment from Deepti Deepti discussing the challenges of quitting toxic tech CEO's company after pushup punishment.

    Comment from Deepti Deepti discussing the challenges of quitting toxic tech CEO's company after pushup punishment.

    The case has reignited fierce online debate about workplace a**se, accountability, and revenge. 

    Many readers expressed sympathy for the victims of toxic leadership, but also disbelief at how violence became part of the story.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a shell necklace smiling on a boat near rocky shore, related to toxic tech CEO story.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a shell necklace smiling on a boat near rocky shore, related to toxic tech CEO story.

    Image credits: KRON 4

    One commenter wrote, “I’m not saying I agree, but I do understand.” Another added, “You quit. You don’t k**l the guy!” 

    A third observed, “It shocks me how many people agree with m**der… all they had to do was seek a new job.”

    Aerial view of coastal homes and parked cars, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Aerial view of coastal homes and parked cars, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

    Image credits: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA

    Others, however, took a more sympathetic stance towards the suspects. “Don’t be a bully as a boss.

    “This new generation has a different payback for bullies no tolerance for no nonsense,” one commenter wrote.

    Police cars and yellow caution tape at a wooded crime scene linked to ex-employees kidnapping toxic tech CEO case.

    Police cars and yellow caution tape at a wooded crime scene linked to ex-employees kidnapping toxic tech CEO case.

    Image credits: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA

    As Kaleb Charters’ trial continues, the testimony offers a haunting look at how a cycle of resentment, control, and retaliation can spiral into tragedy. 

    Atre’s untimely passing still raises uncomfortable discussions among netizens

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees and their experience with toxic tech CEO’s pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees and their experience with toxic tech CEO’s pushup punishment.

    Comment by Spencer Schulz discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment snapped.

    Comment by Spencer Schulz discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment snapped.

    Comment from ex-employees revealing pushup punishment that led to kidnapping of toxic tech CEO, expressing frustration and warning.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading "Sounds like he had it coming" related to toxic tech CEO controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading "Sounds like he had it coming" related to toxic tech CEO controversy.

    Facebook comment from Dan Williamson stating Not a tear shed in a discussion about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO.

    Facebook comment from Dan Williamson stating Not a tear shed in a discussion about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referring to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by a toxic tech CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referring to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by a toxic tech CEO.

    Comment by Carl Maddix saying mega karma applied in a blue speech bubble on a blurred background.

    Comment by Carl Maddix saying mega karma applied in a blue speech bubble on a blurred background.

    Comment from ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by toxic tech CEO that pushed them to their breaking point.

    Comment from ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by toxic tech CEO that pushed them to their breaking point.

    Comment from Shirley Guzman about treating others as you want to be treated highlighting toxic CEO and employee conflict.

    Comment from Shirley Guzman about treating others as you want to be treated highlighting toxic CEO and employee conflict.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ronnie Cash expressing that justice was served in the case of toxic tech CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ronnie Cash expressing that justice was served in the case of toxic tech CEO.

    Man commenting online about fewer billionaires, related to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment from toxic tech CEO case.

    Man commenting online about fewer billionaires, related to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment from toxic tech CEO case.

    Comment by Mike Sanders criticizing mistreatment of employees and stressing kindness to reduce conflicts in toxic tech workplaces.

    Comment by Mike Sanders criticizing mistreatment of employees and stressing kindness to reduce conflicts in toxic tech workplaces.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jena Cardwell questioning the situation with a thoughtful emoji visible.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jena Cardwell questioning the situation with a thoughtful emoji visible.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

    Social media comment about quitting a job, referencing ex-employees and toxic tech CEO punishment.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I understand this right a couple of white men m******d a brown person and BP is fronting this with the claim by the murderers that the brown person deserved it? That's an interesting choice by BP. Will they run all m****r stories by pushing the narrative of the murderers?

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I understand this right a couple of white men m******d a brown person and BP is fronting this with the claim by the murderers that the brown person deserved it? That's an interesting choice by BP. Will they run all m****r stories by pushing the narrative of the murderers?

