Ex-Employees Who Kidnapped “Toxic” Tech CEO Reveal ‘Pushup’ Punishment That Sent Them Over The Edge

A California courtroom heard shocking testimony this month about the final days of Tushar Atre, a Santa Cruz tech CEO and cannabis entrepreneur who was kidnapped and slain in 2019.

One of the men accused in the crime, Kaleb Charters, informed jurors that Atre once forced him and another worker to do 500 pushups before paying them. He also described Atre’s business as an exploitative and humiliating workplace.

Highlights Tech CEO and cannabis entrepreneur Tushar Atre was kidnapped and later found slain in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 2019.

One of his accused slayers testified that Atre once made him and another worker do 500 pushups to receive their paychecks, which were not even the right amount.

The case has reignited debate over toxic work culture, power dynamics, and how far anger and resentment among employees can go.

The internet has remained divided over the case, with many stating that the slain CEO had it coming, and others arguing that some lines must never be crossed.

The trial over Atre’s revealed an unsettling glimpse into the late CEO’s work environment

Close-up of a smiling man wearing a cap, representing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO story.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

Atre, 50, was abducted from his upscale home in Santa Cruz County and later found slain in the nearby mountains, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, in 2019.

Authorities arrested four suspects shortly after the incident: Joshua Camps, 23, Kurtis Charters, 22, Stephen Lindsay, 22, and Kaleb Charters, 19, according to People magazine.

Portrait of a man with a shaved head and a slight smile, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

Two of them, Kurtis Charters and Stephen Lindsay, have already been convicted of first-degree m**der earlier this year. Kaleb’s trial remains ongoing.

As proceedings resumed this month, Kaleb testified that he and Lindsay had worked just ten days for Atre in August 2019 on his cannabis farm.

Mugshots of two ex-employees involved in the kidnapping of a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment incident.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

According to KRON 4, the pair were informed that they would receive a salary of $200 per day, but tensions grew quickly. Kaleb described working from dawn to dusk.

When they briefly lost the keys to one of Atre’s trucks, Kaleb said, the boss “chided them for wasting his time” and reminded them how valuable every minute of his was.

Mugshots of two ex-employees linked to kidnapping toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment dispute.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

“He said his time was worth a lot of money,” he told jurors.

He then claimed Atre made them do 500 pushups before handing over a reduced paycheck of $1,400, $600 short of the $2,000 they expected.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing tech workers, related to ex-employees who kidnapped tech CEO.

Former staff and friends described Atre as a brutal boss

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the frustration leading ex-employees to kidnap a toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

Several former employees testified that Atre ran a tight and sometimes toxic operation.

One unnamed witness told KRON 4 that staff even joked about Atre eventually being robbed, given his tough management style.

Three figures captured in night vision, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

Atre’s longtime assistant and confidante, Sam Borghese, testified that while he considered the tech entrepreneur a close friend, he admitted the workplace he created among his workers could be harsh.

Borghese noted that the late CEO ran a tight machine, and he created a hostile work environment by sometimes withholding paychecks from his employees.

Close-up of a person’s arm reaching out at night as a cyclist rides by in the background, related to toxic tech CEO incident.

Image credits: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

Despite these accounts, Atre’s friends and family painted a more complex picture of the slain CEO.

Born in New York, Atre founded the web design firm Atrenet and was known as a “free spirit” who loved biking, supporting local artists, and renovating homes.

He had also survived a bus accident years before, which friends said changed his outlook on life.

“He enjoyed his happily uneventful routine biking the streets of Manhattan until June 6, 1990, when he was hit by a car and run over by a truck on Broadway near Columbia University. The surgeon told his family to prepare for life without him.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

“He managed to survive the ordeal. After several surgeries and six months of rehabilitation, Tushar continued with a new lease on life: biking, renovating his homes and enjoying music,” his obituary read.

Public opinion remains divided over what justice should look like

Comment from Deepti Deepti discussing the challenges of quitting toxic tech CEO's company after pushup punishment.

The case has reignited fierce online debate about workplace a**se, accountability, and revenge.

Many readers expressed sympathy for the victims of toxic leadership, but also disbelief at how violence became part of the story.

Man wearing sunglasses and a shell necklace smiling on a boat near rocky shore, related to toxic tech CEO story.

Image credits: KRON 4

One commenter wrote, “I’m not saying I agree, but I do understand.” Another added, “You quit. You don’t k**l the guy!”

A third observed, “It shocks me how many people agree with m**der… all they had to do was seek a new job.”

Aerial view of coastal homes and parked cars, related to ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO story.

Image credits: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA

Others, however, took a more sympathetic stance towards the suspects. “Don’t be a bully as a boss.

“This new generation has a different payback for bullies no tolerance for no nonsense,” one commenter wrote.

Police cars and yellow caution tape at a wooded crime scene linked to ex-employees kidnapping toxic tech CEO case.

Image credits: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA

As Kaleb Charters’ trial continues, the testimony offers a haunting look at how a cycle of resentment, control, and retaliation can spiral into tragedy.

Atre’s untimely passing still raises uncomfortable discussions among netizens

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees and their experience with toxic tech CEO’s pushup punishment.

Comment by Spencer Schulz discussing ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment snapped.

Comment from ex-employees revealing pushup punishment that led to kidnapping of toxic tech CEO, expressing frustration and warning.

Screenshot of an online comment reading "Sounds like he had it coming" related to toxic tech CEO controversy.

Facebook comment from Dan Williamson stating Not a tear shed in a discussion about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO.

Screenshot of a social media comment referring to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by a toxic tech CEO.

Comment by Carl Maddix saying mega karma applied in a blue speech bubble on a blurred background.

Comment from ex-employees revealing pushup punishment by toxic tech CEO that pushed them to their breaking point.

Comment from Shirley Guzman about treating others as you want to be treated highlighting toxic CEO and employee conflict.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Ronnie Cash expressing that justice was served in the case of toxic tech CEO.

Man commenting online about fewer billionaires, related to ex-employees revealing pushup punishment from toxic tech CEO case.

Comment by Mike Sanders criticizing mistreatment of employees and stressing kindness to reduce conflicts in toxic tech workplaces.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Jena Cardwell questioning the situation with a thoughtful emoji visible.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ex-employees who kidnapped a toxic tech CEO after pushup punishment.

Screenshot of a social media comment about ex-employees who kidnapped toxic tech CEO over pushup punishment.

Social media comment about quitting a job, referencing ex-employees and toxic tech CEO punishment.

