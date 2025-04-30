Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Frenchman Breaks The Internet With His Detailed Breakdown About Dating Perpetually Single Women
Woman in a white shirt listening intently during a detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women.
Couples, Relationships

Frenchman Breaks The Internet With His Detailed Breakdown About Dating Perpetually Single Women

Some people prefer to live the single life. They’re the ones who are used to living independently and see no need to have a partner to share their days with. 

However, it can get tricky when they start dating again, especially for the person they’re going out with. This man spoke for the latter, sharing a detailed breakdown of the challenges when dating a woman who has been single for too long. 

He presented his arguments in a comical yet truthful way, prompting the women of TikTok to respond. You will find his post below. 

    It can be a challenge to date someone who has been single for a long time

    Man with beard and short curly hair explaining dating perpetually single women in a casual setting with text overlay.

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    Young woman looking thoughtfully at a man during a detailed discussion about dating perpetually single women outdoors.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This TikTok user broke down what he believes to be the challenges when dating a woman who is used to being alone

    Text excerpt from Frenchman breaks the internet on dating perpetually single women, describing women's reluctance to date after long singleness.

    Text excerpt from a Frenchman breaking the internet with a detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women.

    Text discussing dating perpetually single women, highlighting their preference for solitude and self-care over social outings.

    Text excerpt about risks of romantic surprises and dating challenges with perpetually single women, detailed breakdown.

    Text excerpt from a Frenchman’s detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women, explaining emotional space.

    Text image discussing dating perpetually single women, highlighting unique personal comforts and companionship factors.

    Young woman eating pizza on bed while watching a detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women on laptop.

    Image credits: leberus777 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to him, the experience is akin to an “extreme sport”

    Text about dating perpetually single women describing her independence and solo adventures after stress.

    Text image showing a quote about dating perpetually single women and its impact on self-esteem.

    Image credits: gettothepointbro

    You can watch the entire video below

    @gettothepointbroDATING A GIRL WHO IS USED TO BE ALONE CAN BE VERY HARD .♬ original sound – get to the point bro

    Prolonged singlehood can have psychological effects

    These days, many women take on a more independent approach, focusing on their careers. According to research, this demographic is projected to continue growing in the years to come. 

    A 2019 forecast by Morgan Stanley predicted that 45% of prime working-age women in the 25- to 44-year-old age bracket will be single by 2030. At the time, surveys also found that women have been the primary breadwinners for nearly 30% of married households in the United States. 

    While choosing to focus on their careers rather than relationships may give a self-esteem boost for many women, their prolonged singlehood may be affecting them psychologically. 

    According to clinical psychologist and The Talking Cure co-founder Caroline Weinstein, the loneliness brought on by being alone for too long may cause mental health issues like anxiety or depression. However, she did mention a caveat. 

    “The psychological strain often depends on whether the individual feels satisfied in their singleness or whether they perceive it as unintentional or undesired,” Weinstein said in an interview with Australian publication Body + Soul

    Weinstein also explained how prolonged loneliness affects brain areas responsible for emotional regulation. She noted that getting used to social isolation may disrupt the brain’s reward processing capacity, making interactions with others less rewarding. 

    “[It] might discourage engagement over time,” she said. 

    Dating a woman who is used to being single requires patience

    In the video, the man broke down his struggles with women who aren’t accustomed to romantic engagements. One of the things he mentioned was how these ladies aren’t used to sharing a bed with anyone for a long time. 

    “She’s been sleeping diagonally in her bed for three years. She’s not giving up that territory because you opened the door and paid for a coffee,” he said. 

    This was one of the things Bustle writer Christine Schoenwald mentioned in her article. Schoenwald described herself as someone alone “practically forever” who has gone through “different stages” of singlehood. 

    Apart from getting crowded out of the bed, Schoenwald also pointed out how perpetually single women may need convincing that “you’re for real” because she has developed a “hard protective shell.” 

    However, she did clarify that things will get better over time. 

    “As time goes on, and your relationship starts to deepen, some of these walls will come down, and you’ll appreciate having such an independent woman in your life,” she wrote. 

    So, if you’ve found yourself a woman who hasn’t been in the dating pool for a while, you may need to approach things with a lot of patience. If you’re persistent enough and you play your cards right, things may work well for both of you. 

    Most women in the comments agreed with the post, sharing their insights and personal experiences

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a Frenchman’s detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women.

    Comment praising a detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women, highlighting clear and effective explanation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing wisdom about solitude, relating to dating perpetually single women.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a detailed breakdown about dating perpetually single women by a Frenchman.

    Comment about a man competing to join a life a woman curated, related to dating perpetually single women insights.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously mentioning a security breach in relation to dating perpetually single women.

    Comment by Brin Fandango advising ladies to stop giving intel, related to dating perpetually single women discussion.

    Social media comment mentioning a French accent in an inner dialogue about dating perpetually single women on TikTok.

    Comment from Mel about never starting dating at 30 and questioning when to start, relating to perpetually single women.

    Comment by Jessie Maker about dating, humorously questioning if dates beat time spent with her cats.

    Social media comment about a clean house and peaceful sleep, related to dating perpetually single women insights.

    Comment on social media by Angel reacting emotionally, relating to dating perpetually single women topic.

    Comment from Rosemary about her experience dating after 6 years, reflecting on challenges of dating perpetually single women.

    Comment on social media discussing an embarrassingly accurate analysis related to dating perpetually single women.

    Social media comment about solo travel, featuring casual tone and emoji, related to dating perpetually single women discussion.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Single women know how peaceful their life is. They don't have to pick up after someone else, be a secretary, housekeeper and s*x goddess to a man who keeps them somewhat miserable in exchange for that. Once you know you know how good your life can be without all that, you're not going to settle for a manchild who wants a bangmaid, you'll want a person who makes your life more fun overall.

    laugh avatar
    Laugh or not
    Laugh or not
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Single women live longer than married ones. It is the reverse for men. I will leave the cute dates for whoever wants them and keep my plans with my cat on the sofa.

