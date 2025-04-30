Frenchman Breaks The Internet With His Detailed Breakdown About Dating Perpetually Single Women

Some people prefer to live the single life. They’re the ones who are used to living independently and see no need to have a partner to share their days with.

However, it can get tricky when they start dating again, especially for the person they’re going out with. This man spoke for the latter, sharing a detailed breakdown of the challenges when dating a woman who has been single for too long.

He presented his arguments in a comical yet truthful way, prompting the women of TikTok to respond. You will find his post below.

It can be a challenge to date someone who has been single for a long time

Image credits: gettothepointbro

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This TikTok user broke down what he believes to be the challenges when dating a woman who is used to being alone

Image credits: leberus777 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to him, the experience is akin to an “extreme sport”

Image credits: gettothepointbro

You can watch the entire video below

Prolonged singlehood can have psychological effects

These days, many women take on a more independent approach, focusing on their careers. According to research, this demographic is projected to continue growing in the years to come.

A 2019 forecast by Morgan Stanley predicted that 45% of prime working-age women in the 25- to 44-year-old age bracket will be single by 2030. At the time, surveys also found that women have been the primary breadwinners for nearly 30% of married households in the United States.

While choosing to focus on their careers rather than relationships may give a self-esteem boost for many women, their prolonged singlehood may be affecting them psychologically.

According to clinical psychologist and The Talking Cure co-founder Caroline Weinstein, the loneliness brought on by being alone for too long may cause mental health issues like anxiety or depression. However, she did mention a caveat.

“The psychological strain often depends on whether the individual feels satisfied in their singleness or whether they perceive it as unintentional or undesired,” Weinstein said in an interview with Australian publication Body + Soul.

Weinstein also explained how prolonged loneliness affects brain areas responsible for emotional regulation. She noted that getting used to social isolation may disrupt the brain’s reward processing capacity, making interactions with others less rewarding.

“[It] might discourage engagement over time,” she said.

Dating a woman who is used to being single requires patience

In the video, the man broke down his struggles with women who aren’t accustomed to romantic engagements. One of the things he mentioned was how these ladies aren’t used to sharing a bed with anyone for a long time.

“She’s been sleeping diagonally in her bed for three years. She’s not giving up that territory because you opened the door and paid for a coffee,” he said.

This was one of the things Bustle writer Christine Schoenwald mentioned in her article. Schoenwald described herself as someone alone “practically forever” who has gone through “different stages” of singlehood.

Apart from getting crowded out of the bed, Schoenwald also pointed out how perpetually single women may need convincing that “you’re for real” because she has developed a “hard protective shell.”

However, she did clarify that things will get better over time.

“As time goes on, and your relationship starts to deepen, some of these walls will come down, and you’ll appreciate having such an independent woman in your life,” she wrote.

So, if you’ve found yourself a woman who hasn’t been in the dating pool for a while, you may need to approach things with a lot of patience. If you’re persistent enough and you play your cards right, things may work well for both of you.

Most women in the comments agreed with the post, sharing their insights and personal experiences

