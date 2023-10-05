We also asked Evgeniy to share what he would like for people to take away from these toy sets. He shared: “From my point of view, the effect of this selection is achieved through the dissonance between childhood innocence and the often traumatic experiences of adulthood. The combination of colorful plastic and images from the adult world creates a visual paradox. Partly this selection evokes nostalgia for carefree childhood times, partly it is aimed at kidults, people who never grow up, for whom life remains a game. It seems to me that these images are meant to remind us of the childish part of us and remind us of how important it is to preserve a childish view of the world. But of course, everyone can take away something different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And lastly, he added: “Try to remain young at heart, that is, be curious, open to new things, and do not lose the ability to be surprised.”