ADVERTISEMENT

Today is the day when ToothyBj is back on Bored Panda. Many of you are definitely familiar with the artist who, like no one else, can add a bit of spice to his comic strips and make people chuckle with his dark humor.

As we found during one of the interviews with the author of the series, he doesn't aim to create a relatable webcomic since this genre has been "done to death and does not really carry a joke." ToothyBj told us: “I like absurdism, it’s amazing and comes out of nowhere. There’s no recipe for it, but maybe I can offer a piece of advice: always take notes, you won’t remember it later. I’m genuinely concerned that my memory is this bad. If I don’t write something down, it’s gone.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com | Facebook