We're always excited to showcase incredible talents like Dmitri Piankov. He's back on Bored Panda for the third time, and his new content is more outstanding than ever.

Former comedian Dimitri creates relatable but very unpredictable comic strips. More recently, in his work, you can find a new series called "Drawings from pictures," which incorporates a pre-story of the following rather bizarre image.

Before any comic reaches viewers, it has to go through several stages. "After I brainstorm several ideas, I send all of them to my friends who say which comics they liked the most and after that, I sketch out the best versions. Then I ask my girlfriend to translate the comics into English.” shared Dimitri.

So without further ado, we invite you to see what Dimitri has in store for you today, and for more hilarious content, see his previous posts here and here.

More info: Instagram