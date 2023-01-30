We're always excited to showcase incredible talents like Dmitri Piankov. He's back on Bored Panda for the third time, and his new content is more outstanding than ever.

Former comedian Dimitri creates relatable but very unpredictable comic strips. More recently, in his work, you can find a new series called "Drawings from pictures," which incorporates a pre-story of the following rather bizarre image.

Before any comic reaches viewers, it has to go through several stages. "After I brainstorm several ideas, I send all of them to my friends who say which comics they liked the most and after that, I sketch out the best versions. Then I ask my girlfriend to translate the comics into English.” shared Dimitri.

So without further ado, we invite you to see what Dimitri has in store for you today, and for more hilarious content, see his previous posts here and here.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

dmitripiankov.comics Report

9points
POST
#2

dmitripiankov.comics Report

9points
POST
#3

dmitripiankov.comics Report

9points
POST
#4

dmitripiankov.comics Report

9points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"That's armoure! " 🎶🎶 🎹

0
0points
reply
#5

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
#6

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
#7

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#8

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
#9

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
#10

dmitripiankov.comics Report

8points
POST
#11

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#12

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#13

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
Young Minami Kotaro
Young Minami Kotaro
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaand the final results are too young & too cute..yep

0
0points
reply
#14

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
Hume
Hume
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that's the study forever girl meme thing.

0
0points
reply
#15

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#16

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#17

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*falling forward*

0
0points
reply
#18

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#19

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cold - Hot - Xenomorph

0
0points
reply
#20

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#21

dmitripiankov.comics Report

7points
POST
#22

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#23

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#24

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#25

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#26

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#27

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#28

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#29

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#30

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't see the word, okay with the image. BP is so weird.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#32

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#33

dmitripiankov.comics Report

6points
POST
#34

dmitripiankov.comics Report

5points
POST
#35

dmitripiankov.comics Report

5points
POST
#36

dmitripiankov.comics Report

5points
POST
#37

dmitripiankov.comics Report

5points
POST
#38

dmitripiankov.comics Report

5points
POST
#39

dmitripiankov.comics Report

4points
POST
#40

dmitripiankov.comics Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!