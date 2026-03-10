“What In The Tarantino”: Dakota Johnson’s Racy New Calvin Klein Ad Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers were cracking the same joke after Dakota Johnson stripped down to almost nothing for the new Calvin Klein campaign.

The 36-year-old actress made her Calvin Klein debut with their Spring 2026 campaign, directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner.

“Sometimes, a woman just being is the s*xiest thing,” Johnson said about the ad.

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

As Calvin Klein unveiled its new face for spring 2026, their latest campaign video had Dakota Johnson modeling several items from their collection.

Directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, the camera casually followed the actress during what appeared to be a lazy day at home.

Image credits: calvinklein

The Materialists star flaunted different items from the brand’s collection, including the Ultralight and Icon Cotton Modal underwear, Perfectly Fit Ultralight Br*, Archive High Rise Slim Jean, and Relaxed Trucker.

For her opening dialogue, she shared her comments on what appeared to be a script she just finished reading.

“She’s so … wild. That scene, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” the actress said.

“She’s so … wild… I’ve never seen anything like that before,” the actress said in the ad

Image credits: calvinklein

Johnson was seen lounging on a sofa in one shot and then stretching by the side of a pool in another.

One shot saw her posing topless on a grand piano, wearing a low-rise baggy jeans that reportedly cost $149.

In yet another shot, she grabbed two pomegranates from the fridge and used them to cover her chest while turning towards the camera.

The video closed out with Johnson saying the tagline: “Do you have your Calvins on?”

Image credits: Calvin Klein

Before long, social media errupted with comments about the brand’s new face, asking: “Now why can’t she put that much effort into her movies?!?”

“THE blandest actress but she looks incredible here. I have abandoned my pack of Doritos and off to do some squats,” said another, while another quipped, “She’s my favourite nepo baby in the industry.”

“Now that’s a girl with good jeans…” another wrote, possibly taking a dig at Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle Outfitters campaign from last year.

But many viewers focused on the making of the video and claimed the direction seemed straight out of Quentin Tarantino’s playbook.

Viewers felt the ad campaign had a Quentin Tarantino-esque vibe

Tarantino is widely known to be obsessed with shots showing feet, and he has several of them in his movies.

Viewers couldn’t help but get a Tarantino feel when the Calvin Klein ad opened with a pair of feet resting atop the edge of a couch.

The ad may have also reminded people of Tarantino’s way of building tension with a wink of humor.

Image credits: calvinklein

“Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino,” one commented on the ad, while another said, “Tarantino did the first quarter of this ad. Mike Myers did the rest of the ad.”

“What in the Tarantino?” one asked.

Another said, “Quentin seeing this and writing his 10th film for her.”

“That was her unsolicited audition for his next film,” read one comment online

Image credits: dakotajohnson/calvinklein

Johnson spoke about why she said “yes” to the Calvin Klein campaign and said it felt very “symbiotic with where [she is] currently in [her] life.”

“I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body,” she told Elle.

“Doing the denim and underwear campaign in the tone of very laid-back sensuality felt like it’s just a sort of truth of where I’m at right now,” she added.

Image credits: calvinklein

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also spoke about what she counts as “s*xy” from her own wardrobe during her chat with the outlet.

“I think the s*xiest clothing items are the ones that make you feel good in your body,” she said. “Feeling good in clothes changes your energy and physicality.”

The actress noted how it’s all boils down to how the clothing item “makes [her] feel” in the moment.

“Sometimes being in a big ratty T-shirt is the s*xiest thing in the world,” she added. “Sometimes being in lacy lingerie makes you feel like a garbage can.”

The Materialists actress spoke about the items from her wardrobe that make her feel “s*xy”

Image credits: Calvin Klein

In a Calvin Klein press release, Johnson spoke about the campaign’s narrative and said the brand’s jeans and underwear have a “timeless quality” that makes “everything feel right” from the moment they are worn.

“When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual,” she said.

“I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and s*xy on your own terms,” she added. “Sometimes, a woman just being is the s*xiest thing.”

“Chris Martin, you fumbled it big time,” one commented online, while another asked, “Why can’t she put that much effort into her movies?”