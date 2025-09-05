Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Broken Person”: Dad’s Devastated Reaction To Finding Out Wife Secretly Bullied Their Daughter
Man standing outside near red truck and shed, holding his head in distress showing broken person reaction.
Crime, Society

“A Broken Person”: Dad’s Devastated Reaction To Finding Out Wife Secretly Bullied Their Daughter

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
When his daughter began receiving vile text messages from an anonymous bully, Shawn Licari thought the texter would be a classmate, an enemy or even a stranger.

He never suspected his own wife would be the one tormenting his teenage daughter Lauryn and her now ex-boyfriend.

In front of the family, Shawn’s wife Kendra Licari expressed heartbreak over her daughter being bullied and even kept in touch with investigators for updates. But behind their back, the mother was using multiple devices and her IT background to bombard her daughter with intimidating texts.

Highlights
  • Shawn Licari never suspected his own wife would be the one tormenting their teenage daughter Lauryn with vile text messages.
  • He recalled the day he received a phone call at work, informing him that his wife Kendra Licari was the suspect.
  • “Shawn looked like a broken person,” Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main said in the documentary.
  • The accused mother also explained her side of the story.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Shawn Licari never suspected his own wife would be the one tormenting their teenage daughter Lauryn with vile text messages

    Family at a baseball field with daughter holding a trophy, highlighting a broken person and bullying impact theme.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some

    The harrowing family tale unfolded when Lauryn began dating Owen McKenny in school. They connected in the 7th grade and bonded over sports and other shared interests.

    After dating for a few months, the former high school sweethearts began receiving text messages from unknown numbers.

    “It seemed like the text messages were trying to make me and Owen break up,” Lauryn said in the new Netflix documentary Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.

    Two young baseball players in Drillers uniforms smiling on the field, illustrating a broken person family story.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Over time, the mysterious texter grew more and more hostile and began shaming Lauryn for her appearance.

    “Owen loves me, and I will always be the girl he loves. He will be with me while your lonely, ugly a** is alone,” read one of the initial texts.

    Matters became worse when Lauryn and Owen decided to end their relationship.

    “We won,” the texter said after the breakup and continued to send harsh messages like “he thinks you’re ugly” and “he thinks you’re trash.”

    The texts began encouraging thoughts of self-harm as well, saying: “Jump off a bridge,” “his life would be better if you were d**d,” and “Finish yourself or we will #bang.”

    “He thinks you’re trash,” Kendra wrote to her daughter under the guise of the mysterious texter

    Teen girl looking at her phone with a somber expression in a dimly lit room, highlighting emotional impact of bullying.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing emotional pain related to a broken person and family bullying issues.

    Parents Shawn and Lauryn cooperated with local investigators to find the perpetrator. Eventually, the FBI got involved.

    The real twist came when Shawn received an unexpected phone call in 2022 while at work.

    “I get this crazy phone call at work, and it’s the sheriff saying that they figured it out. I’m like, ‘sweet, finally this is gonna be over with,’” the father recalled in the documentary.

    “He’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I gotta’ tell you this… unfortunately it’s your wife,’” he continued.

    Shawn said he found out it was his wife all along when he received a phone call while at work

    Man in a gray shirt standing outside near a red truck, holding his head in distress showing a broken person reaction.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Stunned by the revelation, Shawn rushed back home to his wife and daughter.

    He found the Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main standing on his front porch and was told how Kendra became the prime suspect in the case.

    “This is the deal, every time the kids received a message, her number came back,” the sheriff explained to the father. “So that was enough for a search warrant, and that’s why we’re here today.”

    Shawn was told that they had a search warrant for all of Kendra’s devices and would be taking her laptop as well as multiple phones.

    Woman with worried expression sitting in a room with chairs and a table, conveying emotions in a broken person story about bullying.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Comment by Ysf Yasmin describing panic in her eyes after being caught secretly bullying their daughter.

    The father eventually discovered that his wife had been let go from both her jobs and had been spending her time sending the graphic text messages to their daughter.

    “Shawn looked like a broken person, he just… he was trying to process what I had just told him,” the sheriff said in the documentary.

    “There was a lot more to unpack than just what was going on with Lauryn,” he added.

    “Shawn looked like a broken person,,” the sheriff recalled

    Man showing devastated reaction in a home setting after discovering wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    "A Broken Person": Dad's Devastated Reaction To Finding Out Wife Secretly Bullied Their Daughter

    When Shawn went inside the house, he was captured briefly speaking to Kendra in the bodycam footage. He eventually phoned her parents to take his wife to their home.

    “We’ve got to be separated for a little while,” said the father, still in disbelief over learning what his wife had done.

    The accused mother pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a minor and was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison.

    Shawn divorced Kendra and got custody of their daughter, who is now 18 years old.

    Man in blue shirt sitting indoors, holding his forehead in distress, reflecting a devastated reaction to bullying.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Comment from Brenda Reeder expressing disbelief and describing a dad's devastated reaction to wife secretly bullying their daughter.

    Kendra was released in August last year and is currently not allowed to see Lauryn.

    In the documentary, Kendra said her own childhood trauma may have fueled her actions.

    “When I was 17, I was r***d and as my daughter was hitting those teenage years I got scared, very scared,” Kendra said. “I didn’t want her to go through that process that I did and I think that really led to me not knowing how to handle things.”

    Kendra claimed she started sending the messages out of fear for her daughter

    Woman sitting in a chair covering her face, expressing emotional distress about family secret and broken person reaction.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    The mother said she didn’t send the initial messages, but eventually continued the textual saga because she wanted to find out who was behind them.

    She claimed she sent the lewd messages to both Lauryn and Owen, hoping that they would discuss them among their friends and classmates in school and “something might come up.”

    “I started in the thoughts of needing some answers, and then I just kept going, it was a spiral, kind of a snowball effect, I don’t think I knew how to stop,” the mother said. “I was somebody different in those moments. I was in an awful place mentally. It was like I had a mask on or something, I didn’t even know who I was.”

    Dad shows devastated reaction at home while comforting daughter after discovering wife secretly bullied her.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    When Skye Borgman, the director of the Netflix documentary, first sat down with Lauryn to interview her in the spring of 2023, she “at the time loved her mom.”

    “She just wanted her mom back in her life,” the director told Tudum.

    But when they interviewed her about a year later, Lauryn’s feelings seemed to have changed. Kendra had been released from prison by then.

    “She’s got the most complicated feelings to deal with. Everybody else can hate Kendra. I don’t think Lauryn can, right? It’s your mom. I mean, how do you navigate that? It’s really uncharted waters,” Skye said.

    “Everybody else can hate Kendra. I don’t think Lauryn can,” Skye Borgman said

    Family of three posing indoors near Christmas tree, illustrating a broken person and devastated dad's reaction to bullying secrets.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Lauryn is currently studying criminology in college and has hopes of having a future with her mother someday.

    “Not having a relationship with my mum, I just don’t feel like myself. I really need her in my life,” she said in the documentary.

    She also hopes her mother will get the help she needs before they finally meet.

    “So when we see each other, it doesn’t go back to the old ways and the way it was before,” she added. “I love her more than anything.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available: International Hotlines

    The haunting story has left netizens baffled since the documentary’s release

    Comment by Martins Rodriguez about a daughter's last words in a documentary revealing emotional family secrets.

    Comment with text Mom would never see my face again, reflecting a broken person's emotional impact after discovering secret bullying.

    Comment discussing a dad’s devastated reaction to discovering his wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Comment by Riham Abdelrahman highlighting the dad's genuine anger compared to others' lukewarm reactions about bullying revelation.

    Comment by Jessica Haws expressing support for a dad’s devastated reaction to wife secretly bullying their daughter.

    Comment from Kirstie Alexandra Croft expressing concern about someone not going to work, highlighting emotional reaction to family bullying.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a dad’s devastated reaction to finding out his wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Comment expressing sadness for dad and confused daughter in a discussion about bullying and broken family emotions.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a dad's devastated reaction to wife secretly bullying their daughter.

    Comment praising a dad's strength and dedication after discovering his wife secretly bullied their daughter, showing a broken person's reaction.

    User comment expressing outrage over a woman secretly bullying their daughter and the father's devastated reaction.

    Comment from Jenn Ortega expressing sympathy for a dad devastated by wife's secret bullying of their daughter.

    Comment expressing sympathy for dad and daughter after discovering wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Comment expressing hope for a father to divorce and gain full custody after discovering wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Comment from top fan Kelli Kremer saying he was not mad enough in response to a broken person and devastated reaction about wife secretly bullying their daughter.

    Comment on social media post with a female profile picture expressing support for a devastated dad after discovering his wife secretly bullied their daughter.

    Family
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    B******t that she did it to "protect her daughter." She clearly developed an obsession with Owen and couldn't stand to see him with her daughter or anyone else. That's why she continued to send the messages after they broke up, why she also sent messages to Owen's new girlfriend a year after he and Lauryn had broke up, and why, according to Owen's mother, she still regularly attended Owen's sports matches after their relationship ended.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    megalej34 avatar
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To all the people wondering why she wants her mom.. unless you’ve been traumatized and a****d by them you can possibly comprehend how we even through everything they’ve done you still want that relationship that you should have gotten so you hold on to it and you shouldn’t judge at all cause you don’t grasp it! Also I can’t fathom sending my son and his gf hate messages! And a traumatized childhood isn’t the reason! She was jealous of her daughters relationship and clearly unhinged

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mcfly933 avatar
    Kim Shannon
    Kim Shannon
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a mess! I hope everyone gets extensive counseling. Firstly, I believe it was Kendra all along, by herself, from the very beginning. Secondly, it really bothered me that when the police told Lauryn it was her mom, Kendra jumped up and was hugging and kissing all over Lauryn. How would Kendra have reacted if Lauryn DID follow through on s*****e? Kendra needs a LOT of help.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
